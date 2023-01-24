Court News

SCHEDULED

TRAFFIC FINES,

January 1 to 20

Villarreal, Yuzmine Yustin, Ida Grove. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $106.75.

Rivas Dorado, Juan R., Denison. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Nepple, Christopher David, Carroll. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Dukellis, James Warren, Kiron. Speeding 55 or under zone (16 thru 20 over), $193.00.

Groves, Autumn N., Omaha, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $106.75.

Klink, Matthew H., Le Mars. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Benton, Craig Ronald, Sloan. Failure to display registration plate, $89.50.

Hoffmann, Joseph Michael, Dunlap. Use electronic communication device — age 18, $106.75.

Smith, Sara Lynn, Defiance. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Munoz, Carlos , Fort Worth, TX. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88.

Cunningham, Cade Stanley, Earling. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88.

Obamwonyi, Andrew O., Elkhorn, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88.

Estrada, Silvia N., Denison. Operation without registration card or plate, $175.75.

Estrada, Silvia N., Denison. Violation of instruction permit limitation, $175.75

Martinez, Diana Gabriela, Denison. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $175.75.

McClure, Nicole Lynn, Ida Grove. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $236.13.

Heese, Tristan Isaiah, Manilla. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.

Munoz, Carlos, Fort Worth, TX. Operation of motor vehicle with expired license, $175.75.

Hennings, Kristin Marie , Charter Oak. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.

Cone, Joshua David Michael, Vail. Violation of instruction permit limitation,

Vega, Juan Moreno, Dow City. Speeding 55 or und zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Irwin, Amber Lynn, Manilla. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Saunders, Thomas Richard, Manilla. Maximum group axle weight violation ——3001 to 4000 lbs. over, $331.00.

Kohn, Timmy Alan, Cushing. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Kohn, Timmy Alan, Cushing. Operating non-registered vehicle, $135.50.

Amezcua, Jason Alexander, Dow City. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Bock, Jason Douglas, Denison. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.

Vega, Hunter Michael Daniel, Denison. Violation of instruction permit limitation, $175.75.

Carpenter, Jay A., Auburndale, WI. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Bengford, Abby Elizabeth, Wylie, TX. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Mink, Shannon Michele Lee, Manilla. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

England, Benjamin Jeffrey, Manning. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Vang, Tom, Denison. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

McCracken, Annastasia Cheyenne, Ames. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Vang, Tom, Denison. Failure to provide proof of financial liability,$428.75.

Lopez Lopez, Daniel, Denison, IA No valid driver’s license, $503.50.

Pape, Mitchell A., Charter Oak. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25

Gangestad, James Jerrold, Charter Oak. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $428.75.

Santamaria Hernandez, Jose Israel, Denison. No valid driver’s license, $354.00.

Lehman, Paul Kenneth, Adair. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Arkfeld, Ronald Clarence, Defiance. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Garcia, Diego Ajanel, Denison. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Gallo Mejia, Brian Margarito, St Joseph, MO. 6-10 over excessive speed — less than 55 mph, $118.25.

Yaghmour, Kerri G, Omaha, NE. 1-5 over excessive speed-less than 55 mph zone, $89.50.

Brooks, Kimberly Rae, Kiron. Operating non-registered vehicle, $135.50.

Alvarenga, Maria Del Carmen, Denison. Failure to have a valid license or permit for operating a motor vehicle, $285.00.

Coenen, Tara Nicole, Woodbine. 11-15 over excessive speed — less than 55 mph, $175.75.

Davis, Alana Pat, Denison. 6-10 over excessive speed — less than 55 mph, $118.25.

Perez Hernandez, Javier, Denison. Failure to have a valid license or permit for operating a motor vehicle, $285.00.

Rivera, Santiago , Denison. Failure to obey traffic control device, $210.25.

Ajanel Tiniguar, Mario, Denison. Failure to have a valid license or permit for operating a motor vehicle, $285.00.

Fisher, Joel Walter, Spirit Lake. Failure to obey stop sign yield right of way, $210.25.

Casiano Escobar, Merced Margarito, Omaha, NE. No valid driver’s license, $503.50.

Hernandez, Guillermo Dominic, Deloit. Speeding 55 or under zone (21 or over),

Campos, Luis Roberto, Denison. Failure to provide proof of financial liability – accident, $1,67.63.

Campos, Luis Roberto, Denison. Operating non-registered vehicle, $175.75.

Boll, Darcie Jo, Dow City. Operating non-registered vehicle, $175.75.

Raymundo, Andres , Denison. No valid driver’s license, $354.00.

Thies, Jaxson Warren, Ute. Texting/using mobile phone while operating commercial vehicle, $175.75.

Norman, Joshua David, Dow City. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Robledo Ballez, Rogelio, River Grove, IL. Operation without registration card or plate, $175.75.

Patterson, Kedrick Imajae, Manilla. No valid driver’s license, $503.50.

0Robledo Ballez, Rogelio, River Grove, IL. No valid driver’s license, $503.50.

Hinkel, Rodney Kermit, Woodbine. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Arronte, Adrian, Dow City. Failure to maintain control, $287.88.

Arronte, Adrian, Dow City. Operation without registration card or plate, $175.75.

Lechuga Jr, Gerardo, Storm Lake. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Summers, Mavrick Cecil Keith, Schleswig. Person under 21 using tobacco/vapor product 1st offense, $70.00.

Bazer, Andrew Michael, Carter Lake. Speeding 55 or under zone (16 thru 20 over) $193.00.

Alberto, Jose, Denison. Careless driving, $112.50.

Alberto, Jose, Denison. No valid driver’s license, $354.00.

Wesley, John Henry, Witt, IL. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Knudsen, Melissa Ann, Danbury. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Adams, Alexis Lynn, Dow City. 6-10 over excessive speed — less than 55 mph, $149.88.

Homolka, David Daniel, Denison. Windshield and window requirements, $175.75.

Harlston, Joshua Michael, Council Bluffs. Unsafe backing on highway, $210.25.

Andersen, James L., Denison. Failure obey stop or yield sign, $210.25.

Ayala Quintanilla, Tito Josue, Denison. Failure to have a valid license or permit for operating a motor vehicle, $285.00.

NON-SCHEDULED TRAFFIC FINES, January 1 to 20

Greene, Charles Allen, Dow City. DUS — driving while license denied, suspended, canceled or revoked, $382.50.

Gangestad, James Jerrold, Charter Oak. DUS — driving while license denied, suspended, canceled or revoked, $342.50.

Eubanks, Caine Michael, Denison. DUS — driving while license denied, suspended, canceled or revoked, $342.50.

Weller, Becky Ann, Denison. DUS — driving while license denied, suspended, canceled or revoked, $342.50.

Ramos Lemus, Lester Josue, Denison. DUS — driving while license denied, suspended, canceled or revoked, $342.50.

Morales, Jovanny Eduardo, Denison. Driving while license under suspension, $347.50.

OWI JUDGEMENTS, January 1 to 20

Gonzalez Guerrero, Franklin Anthony, Denison. Count 1: Operating while under the influence — 1st offense, 06/19/2022. Jail: 30 days, 01/11/2023. Comment: Credit for time served, in lieu-48 hr. alcohol education program. Suspended jail: 28 days. Informal probation: 1 yr. Fine: $1250. Court costs: $286.59, 01/11/23. Comment: Reduce fine $625 upon proof valid temp restricted license, 01/11/2023.

Flores Linares, Fernando Jose, Nebraska City, NE. Count 1: Operating while under the influence -1st offense 07/17/2022. Deferred judgment, 01/04/2023. Informal probation: 1 yr. Civil penalty: $1,250. Reduce $625 upon proof valid temp restricted license. Court costs: $1,100, 01/04/2023.

Gonzalez Perez, Elias Adalbert, Denison. Count 1: Operating while under the influence — 1st offense, 08/27/2022. Jail: 30 days, 01/13/2023. Comment: Credit for time served, in lieu-48 hr. alcohol education program. Suspended jail: 28 days. Informal probation: 1 yr. Fine: $1,250. Court costs: $1,476. Reduce fine $625 proof valid temp rest license, 01/13/2023.

Shaver, Samuel Sterling, Des Moines. Count 1: Operating while under the influence — 1st offense, 10/23/2022. Jail: 30 days. 01/04/2023. Suspended jail: 28 days. Comment: Credit for time served, in lieu-48 hr. alcohol education program. Informal probation: 1 yr. Fine: $1.250. Court costs: $332.50. Reduce fine $625 proof valid temp restricted license, 01/04/2023.

Moran, Matthew Jordan, Denison. Count 1: Operating while under the influence — 3rd offense, 02/08/2022. Prison: 5 yrs., 01/17/2023. Comment: Credit for time served. Suspended prison, 5 yrs. Minimum sentence: 30 days, Comment: Mandatory minimum sentence of incarceration. Probation: 2 yrs. Comment to Correctional Services. Fine: $3,125. Court costs: $568.75. DNA requirement. 01/17/2023. Count 2: Driving while license denied or revoked, 02/08/2022. Dismissed by court, 01/17/2023.

Ayala Cruz, Javier, Denison. Count 1: Operating while under the influence — 1st offense, 08/22/2022. Deferred judgment, 01/17/2023. No supervision: 1 yr. Comment: Informal probation. Civil penalty: $1,250. Comment: $1,250 — reduced to $625 proof valid temp restricted license. Court costs: $1,100, 01/17/2023.

CRIMINAL JUDGEMENTS, January 1-20

Kirk, Nicholas David, Denison. Count 1: Possession of controlled substance — 3rd or subsequence offense, 11/22/2019. Prison: 5 yrs., 01/20/2021, Suspended prison: 5 yrs., 01/20/2021. Probation: 2 yrs., 01/20/2021. Suspended fine, 01/20/2021. Fine: $130. Court costs: $1,182.51. 03/13/2021. Comment: Probation revoked 01/03/2023. Count 2: Violation of probation – 1985, 03/21/2022. Jail: 180 days, 01/03/2023.

Lopez Palmer, Michael Alexis, Denison. Count1: Drug distribution violation to person under 18, 03/24/2020. Deferred judgment: 04/02/2021. Civil penalty: $750. Court costs: $1,534.24. Probation: 2 yrs., 04/19/2022. Comment: Deferred judgment is revoked and probation is revoked. Prison: 5 yrs., 04/19/2022, Suspended prison: 5 yrs. Probation: 2 yrs. Fine: $750. Count 2: Possession of controlled substance 1st offense, 03/24/2020. Jail: 7 days, 04/02/2021. Fine: $315. Count 3: Violation of probation, 03/15/2022. Other/miscellaneous, 04/19/2022. Count 4: Violation of probation, 09/14/2022. Jail: 90 days, 01/04/2023.

Gonzalez, Luis Fernando, Denison. Count 1: Assault, 03/18/2022. Fine: $105. Court costs: $410.75. Time served: 01/10/2023.

Morales, Jovanny Eduardo, Denison. Count 1: Assault, 11/28/2022. Fine and jail: 7 days, $105. 01/09/2023. Costs: $75.75. Time served, 01/09/2023. JSC Supervision, 01/09/2023.

Morales, Jovanny Eduardo, Denison. Assault, 11/28/2022. Fine and jail: 7 days, $105. 01/09/2023. Costs: $75.75. Time served, 01/09/2023. No supervision, 1 yr. 01/09/2023.

Wingert, Alyssa Lynn, Denison. Count 1: Domestic abuse assault- 1st offense, 01/02/2023. Civil penalty: $105, 01/12/2023. Court costs: $182.50. No supervision: 6 months. Deferred judgment: 01/12/23

Deng, James Ding, Denison. Count 1: Public intoxication, 01/13/2023. Fine: $105. Court costs: $75.75.

Argotsinger, Dereck Paul, Denison. Domestic abuse assault – injury or mental illness – 1st offense, 04/08/2021. Jail: 30 days, 10/26/2021. Suspended jail: 28 days. Comment: Unsupervised probation 1 yr. Fine: $430. Court costs: $756.68, 10/26/2021. Count 2: Contempt — resist order or process of district court, 03/08/2022. Purge jail: 7 days, 01/03/2023.

Laboy Figueroa, Emmanuel, Denison. Count 1: Driving while license denied or revoked, 03/12/2022. Fine: $70. Court costs: $1,110.50, 01/04/2023.

Martinez, Marco Stefan, Denison. Count 1: Possession of controlled substance 1st offense, 04/09/2022. Jail: 30 days, 01/13/2023. Credit for time served. Suspended jail: 30 days. Informal probation, 1 yr. Fine: $430. Court costs: $987.95, 01/13/2023.

Castaneda, Pedro Antonio, Denison. Count 1: Domestic abuse assault- injury or mental illness — 1st off, 10/01/2022. Fine: $105. Court costs: $1,263.75, 01/13/2023. Jail: 30 days, credit for time served. Suspended jail: 28 days, 01/13/2023. Comment: Unsupervised probation, 1 yr.

Brungardt, Mason Lee, Denison. Count 1: Possession or carrying of dangerous weapons while under the influence, 11/27/2022. Deferred judgment, 01/11/2023. Comment: Informal probation, 1 yr. Civil penalty: $430. Court costs: $100.00, 01/11/2023.

Velasquez, Ramon Orlando, Denison. Count 1: Sexual abuse — 3rd degree, 02/03/2020. Prison: 10 yrs., credit for time served. Suspended prison: 10 yrs. Probation: 3 yrs. Comment: to Correctional Services, consecutive with Count 9, 01/17/2023. Fine: $1,000. Court costs: $3,085.35, 01/17/2023. DNA requirement, Sex offender registry, Civil penalty, other miscellaneous. Comment: Under supervision as if on parole for life, 01/17/2023.Counts 2 thru 8: Sexual abuse — 3rd degree, 02/03/2020, dismissed by court 01/17/2023. Count 9: Extortion, 02/03/2020. Prison, 5 yrs., 01/17/2023, Comment: Consecutive to Count 1. Prison: 5 yrs., probation, 2 yrs. Comment: To Correctional Service, consecutive to Count 1, 01/17/2023. Fine: $750, other miscellaneous, 01/17/2023. Comment: Under supervision as if on parole for life, 01/17/2023. Counts 10 thru 17: Extortion, 02/03/2020, dismissed by court, 01/17/2023.

Bigley, Dustin Lee, Denison, Count 1: Domestic abuse assault- injury or mental illness — 1st offense, 10/24/2021. Jail: 30 days, 03/31/2022. Comment: Credit for time served. Suspended jail: 28 days. No supervision: 1 yr. Comment: Informal probation, concurrent with Count 2 & FECR069302, 03/21/2022. Suspended fine. Comment: Pay Costs: $6,344.35. Count 2: Child endangerment, 10/24/2021. Jail: 60 days, credit for time served. Suspended jail: 60 days, 02/21/2022. Comment: Informal probation, concurrent with Count 1 & FECR069302. Suspended fine, 03/21/2022. Count 2: Contempt — Resist order or process of district court, 12/09/2022. Dismissed by court, 01/19/2023.

Hogan, Matthew Lee, Soldier. Count 1: Attempted burglary 2nd degree, 11/25/2022. Deferred judgment, 01/19/2023. Probation: 2 yrs. Comment: To Correctional Services, concurrently with Count 2. Civil Penalty, $855. Costs: $171.12, 01/19/2023. Count 2: Harassment — 1st degree,11/25/2022. Deferred judgment, 01/19/2023. Probation: 1 yr. Comment: To Correctional Services, concurrently with Count 1, 01/19/2023.

SMALL CLAIMS, January 1 to 20

Against: Thies, Jesse Arthur, Denison, and against: Thies, Michelle Denise, Denison. In favor of: Huntley Enterprises, LLC Westside. No judgments found. Court costs: $95.00.

Against: Caravantes, Martha Patricia, Manilla. In favor of: Midland Credit Management, Inc., West Des Moines. Judgment: $572.45. Court costs: $95.00.

Against: Ayala, Isaias, Denison. In favor of: Clear Recovery Inc., West Des Moines. Judgment: $1,142.25. Court costs: $95.00.

Against: Reffitt, Daryl Kennith William, Denison. In favor of: Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, SD. No judgments found. Court costs: $95.00.