Court News

OWI: January 21-27

Escalante, Kevin Bladimar, Denison. Count 1: Operating while under the influence 1st offense, 07/30/2022. Jail: 30 days, 01/23/2023. Credit for time served, in lieu-48 hrs. alcohol education program. Suspended jail: 28 days, informal probation: 1 yr. Fine: $1,250.00. Court costs: $1,345.50, reduce fine $625 proof of a valid temporary restricted license. 01/23/2023.

Criminal Cases: January 21-27

Gutierrez, Ephrain Justin, Denison. Count 1: Driving while barred, 08/17/2022. Jail: 7 days, 01/23/2023. Credit for time served. Fine: $855.00. Court costs: $528.25 01/23/2023.

Lamaak, Shawn Rae, Deloit, IA. Count 1: Controlled substance violation, 03/11/2019. Prison: 10 yrs., 11/04/2019. Concurrent w/CT II, credit for time served. Minimum sentence. Probation: 2 yrs. Residential facility. Fine: $1,000.00. Court costs: $3,788.93. DNA requirement: Probation extended: 08/10/2022. Probation extended to 02/28/2023. Count 2: Controlled substance violation, 03/04/2019. Prison: 10 yrs., 11/05/2019. Concurrent w/CT II, credit for time served. Minimum sentence. Probation: 2 yrs. Residential facility. Fine: $1,000.00. Court costs: $3,788.93. DNA requirement: Probation extended: 08/10/2022. Probation extended to 02/28/2023. Count 3: Failure to affix drug stamp, 03/04/2019. Dismissed by court: 11/05/2019. Count 4: Unlawful possession of prescription drug, 03/04/2019. Dismissed by court: 11/05/2019. Count 5: Unlawful possession of prescription drug, 03/04/2019. Dismissed by court: 11/05/2019. Count 6: Violation of probation – 1985, 11/01/2021. Dismissed by court: 01/26/2023.

Copeland, Stephen Ray, Kiron. Count 1: Controlled substance violation, 12/15/2020. Prison: 10 yrs., 01/26/2023. Suspended prison: 10 yrs. To correctional services. Fine: $1,000.00. Court costs: $2,814.50. DNA requirement. 01/26/2023. Count 2: Failure to affix drug stamp, 12/15/2020. Dismissed by court: 01/26/2023. Count 3: Possession of controlled substance - marijuana 1st offense, 12/15/2020. Jail: 1 yr., 01/25/2023, concurrent w/Count 1, credit for time served. Suspended jail: 1 yr. Probation: 2 yrs. Fine: $430.00. 01/26/2023. DNA requirement.

Hogan, Matthew Lee, Soldier,. Count 1: Criminal mischief 5th degree, 11/25/2022. Dismissed: 01/24/2023. Court costs: $60.00.

McDuff, Shad Joseph, Denison. Count 1: Public Intoxication, 01/05/2023. Fine: $105.00. Court costs: $75.00. 01/27/2023.

Deng, James Ding, Denison. Count 1: Assault, 01/08/2023. Fine: $105.00. Court costs: $107.25. 01/27/2023.

Tebrake, Jon Bernie, Carroll. Count 1: Possession of controlled substance - methamphetamine 1st offense, 04/30/2021. Deferred judgment, 11/19/2021. Informal probation: 1 yr. Civil penalty: $430.00. Court costs: $800.00, 11/19/2021. Count 2: Violation of probation – 1985, 12/28/2022. Dismissed by court 01/23/2023.

Willis, Miranda June, Charter Oak. Count 1: Possession of controlled substance - marijuana 1st offense, 12/03/2022. Deferred judgment: 0/123/2023. Informal probation: 1 yr. Civil penalty: $430.00. Court costs: $570.00. 01/23/2023.

Small Claims: January 21-27

Against: Flores Garcia, Rodolfo, Denison. In favor of: H & R Accounts, Inc., Address not available. Judgment: $3,768.74. Court costs: $95.00.

Against: Oney, Matthew Ray, Coralville. In favor of: United Bank Of Iowa, Charter Oak. Judgment:

$6,500.00. Court costs: $95.00.

Against: Wishon, Caroline Michelle, Denison. In favor of: Greenstate Credit Union, Des Moines. Judgment: $5,425.83. Court costs: $95.00.

Scheduled Traffic: January 21-27

Segebart, Cari A., Defiance. Speeding over 55 zone (16 thru 20 over), $193.00.

Carrizales, Fatima Hernandez, Denison. Permit under 18 to consume/possess on property 1st offense, $354.00.

Perez, Walter, Schleswig. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Kennedy, Mindi Jo, Schleswig. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $236.16.

Dobernecker, Hailee Joann, Charter Oak. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $106.75.

Cardenas Salas, Armando, Denison. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Patterson, Kedrick Imajae, Manilla. Failure to maintain control, $287.88.

Patterson, Kedrick Imajae, Manilla. No valid driver’s license, $503.50.

Cogdill, Patrick Robert, Dunlap. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Martinez Ochoa, Jose F., Schleswig. Failure to maintain control, $287.88.

Ventura, Karina, Omaha, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (21 or over), $216.00.

Wright, Earl Kenneth, Chariton. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Pingel, Dorothy U T., Schleswig. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Johnson, Tamie Sue, Ida Grove. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $428.75.

Sachau, John Harry, Denison. Operation without registration card or plate, $135.50.

Powell, Jason Martin, Fort Dodge. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Martens, Michael Lynn, Dunlap. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25 .

Raymundo, Andres, Denison. Operating non-registered vehicle, $135.50.

Mancilla, Alfredo, Galva. Failure to have a valid license or permit for operating motor vehicle, $285.00.

Lopez Velasquez, Luis David, Denison. 6-10 over excessive speed - less than 55 mph, $118.25.

Martinez Sandoval, Joaquin, Denison. Failure to prove security against liability (non-accident), $342.50.

