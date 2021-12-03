Courthouse elevator to be out of action for most of December

Individuals unable to use stairs should call ahead
A modernization program will begin on Monday, December 6, for the elevator at the Crawford County Courthouse.
The extent of the work involved in the project will require that the elevator be out of service for about three weeks.
Individuals unable to use the stairs but in need of services from a county office should call ahead, according to Crawford County Auditor Terri Martens.
“They will have to call the office that they want to do business with, either before coming to the building or once they’ve arrived at the building,” she said.
Arrangements will be made to accommodate the needs of individuals unable to use the stairs.
Informational signs, including county office phone numbers, will be placed near the ground floor entrances to the courthouse.
“We still have our drop box, so some business can be conducted through that,” Martens said. “It’s not necessary that anyone utilize the drop box. I would encourage them to call the office that they want to do business with and coordinate with them.”
The courthouse elevator is 44 years old.
Plans to add an elevator to the courthouse were drawn up in September 1976.
In November 1976, a contract was awarded to Petersen Construction Company, of Schleswig, for the construction of the elevator at a cost of $67,900.
The modernization project will be performed by TCS Midwest, of Maple Grove, Minnesota, at a cost of $141,893.
Numbers to use when calling ahead
Individuals are asked to call ahead if using the stairs at the courthouse is a problem.
Crawford County office phone numbers:
Assessor: 712-263-3447
Auditor: 712-263-3045
Clerk of Court: 712-263-2242
County Attorney: 712-263-5601
County Engineer: 712-263-2449
Juvenile Services: 712-263-5442
Recorder: 712-263-3643
Sheriff: 712-263-2146
Treasurer: 712-263-2648
Veterans Affairs/Mental Health: 712-263-2720