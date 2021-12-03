Courthouse elevator to be out of action for most of December

Individuals unable to use stairs should call ahead

A modernization program will begin on Monday, December 6, for the elevator at the Crawford County Courthouse.

The extent of the work involved in the project will require that the elevator be out of service for about three weeks.

Individuals unable to use the stairs but in need of services from a county office should call ahead, according to Crawford County Auditor Terri Martens.

“They will have to call the office that they want to do business with, either before coming to the building or once they’ve arrived at the building,” she said.

Arrangements will be made to accommodate the needs of individuals unable to use the stairs.

Informational signs, including county office phone numbers, will be placed near the ground floor entrances to the courthouse.

“We still have our drop box, so some business can be conducted through that,” Martens said. “It’s not necessary that anyone utilize the drop box. I would encourage them to call the office that they want to do business with and coordinate with them.”