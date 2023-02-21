TRAFFIC FINES

Gomez-Vasquez, Juan Carlos, Denison. Operating without registration card or plate, $167.95.

Blackcloud, Lawrence Allen, Toledo. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $106.75.

Gramlich, Chrystal Rena, Council Bluffs. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $106.75.

De La Fuente, Angel Giovanny, Storm Lake. Speeding 55 or under zone (21 or over), $374.13.

De La Fuente, Angel Giovanny, Storm Lake. No valid driver’s license , $503.50.

Pankau, Rhonda Lee, Charter Oak. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Malone, Richard S., Dow City. Maximum group axle weight violation — 6001 to 7000-lbs over, $1032.50.

Malone, Richard S., Dow City. Maximum group axle weight violation — 8001 to to 9000 lbs over, $1262.50.

Malone, Richard S., Dow City. Maximum gross weight violation — 6001 to 7000 lbs over, $543.75.

Door, Amara N., Vail. Person under 21 using tobacco/vapor product 1st offense, $70.00.

Prado, Emmanuel, Denison. Failure to maintain control, $210.25.

Cruz Quintal, Richard Del Jesus, Denison. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Uribe Garcia, Jesus J., Carroll. No valid driver’s license, $354.00.

Tekle, Sieley Higush, Perry. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Perez, Pedro, Carroll. Failure to maintain control, $210.25.

Morales, Nestor Fundora, Carroll. No valid driver’s license, $354.00.

Perez, Pedro, Carroll. No valid driver’s license, $354.00.

Deiber, Daniel T., Denison. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Flores Marin, Javier, Denison. Fail obey stop or yield sign, $210.25.

Flores Marin, Javier, Denison. Failure to have a valid lic or permit for operate, $285.00 .

Ricke, Mackenzie Joy, Kiron. 6-10 over excessive speed — less than 55 mph, $118.25 .

Schillerberg, Bradyn, Deloit. 6-10 over excessive speed — less than 55 mph, $118.25.

Beam, Troy Elvin, Denison. Failure to have a valid lic or permit for operate, $285.00.

CRIMINAL CASES

Higgins, Patrick Ryan, Emmetsburg. Count 1: Harassment – 3rd degree, 08/20/2022. Deferred judgment: 02/14/2023. No supervision. Civil penalty: $105.00. Court costs: $360.00. 02/14/2023.

Gai, Gai Ajuoi, Denison. Count 1: Disorderly conduct — fighting/violent behavior, 09/23/2022. Fine: $105.00. Court costs: $105.75, 02/07/2023.

Castillo, Stefanie, Denison. Count 1: Assault, 11/19/2022. Fine: $105.00. Court costs: $74.75, 23/10/2023. Time served: 02/10/2023.

Van Auken, Austin Connor, Mason City. Count 1: Domestic abuse assault- 1st offense, 02/01/2023. Deferred judgment: 02/08/2023. No supervision. Civil penalty: $105.00. Court costs: $213.00, 02/08/2023.

OWI

Steinkuehler, Shawn Paul, Defiance. Count 1: Operating while under the influence 1st offense, 11/20/2022. Deferred judgment: 02/14/2023. Informal probation, no supervision: 1 yr. Civil penalty: $1,250 — Reduce $625 proof of valid temp rest license. Costs: $100.00. 02/14/2023.

SMALL CLAIMS

Against: Tri C Enterprises LLC, Dow City. In favor of: Rangel, Jose Joaquin, Denison. Judgment: $2,886.86. Court costs: $95.00.

Against: Mohn, Matthew Charles, Manilla. In favor of: Clear Recovery Inc, West Des Moines. Judgment: $1,210.41. Court costs: $95.00.