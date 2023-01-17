Courthouse News

OWI cases for December 2022
Lopez Castro, Virgilio, Denison. Count 1: Operating while under the influence 1st offense, 03/27/2022. Jail: 04/14/2022, 30 days. Credit for time served, in lieu-48 hour alcohol education program. Suspended jail: 04/14/2022, 28 days. No supervision, 04/14/2022, 1 year informal probation. Fine: $1250.00. Reduce fine $625 proof valid temporary restricted license. Surcharge & costs: $824.50, 04/14/2022. Count 2: Violation of probation – 1985, 10/03/2022. Jail: 7 days, 12/08/2022. Concurrent w/OWCR069481.
Grossman, Dennis Bernard, Glidden. Count 1: Operating while under the influence 1st offense, 09/18/2022. Deferred judgment, 12/09/2022. No supervision, 2/09/2022, 1 year informal probation. Civil penalty, 12/09/2022. $1250.00. Comment: Reduce $625 proof of valid temporary restricted license. Costs: $1100.00.
Wight, Rachel A., Vail. Count 1: Operating while under the influence 1st offense, 09/03/2020. Deferred judgment 06/22/2021. Civil penalty: comment: $1,250 — reduced $625 proof valid temporary restricted license. Costs: $42.10. Fine: $1802.75. Unsupervised probation, 06/22/2021. Count 2: Violation of probation – 1985, 04/12/2022. Dismissed by court, 12/22/2022. Count 2: Violation of probation – 1985, 04/12/2022. Dismissed by court, 12/22/2022.