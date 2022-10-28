Courtroom drama scripted by life

Throughout the years, many types of drama have been performed on the stage or on the movie screen at the Donna Reed Theater.

Tuesday night presented a drama as riveting as any seen on the same stage, only this one was scripted by real life. It was a unique opportunity for the public to witness the Iowa Supreme Court hearing oral arguments in a venue other than the Iowa Judicial Branch Building in Des Moines.

Central to the oral argument: Did the district court in Woodbury County err by agreeing to suppress the results of a chemical breath test because the defendant spoke very little English and did not understand the implied consent advisory that is required to be read when there is suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (OWI).

The State appealed the district court’s decision, saying that the court should have based its decision on whether law enforcement made an objectively reasonable effort to ensure that the subject understood the advisory.

The subject or defendant is Fethe Feshaye Baraki, who was stopped in Sioux City on May 16, 2021, on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. He is from Eritrea, a county in northwest Africa; his first language is Tigrinya. Law enforcement attempted to locate translation services but that proved unsuccessful. Law enforcement eventually read the implied consent advisory in English. Baraki took the chemical breath test and was charged with OWI-2nd offense.

Audience members were forewarned that the process would go quickly and that the justices would be interrupting the attorneys to ask questions. But the forewarning did not prepare people for how quickly and how often the justices would jump in with questions that seemed designed to put the attorneys on their heels.

The attorney for the State of Iowa, Zachary Miller, was hit with this line of questioning: Could he (the officer) have obtained a search warrant? Why not give another hour (he had up to two hours)? Could the passenger (in Baraki’s car) have translated? What is the purpose of the informed consent advisory? How is speaking English helpful, knowing that the defendant didn’t know what he was saying?

And to Vidhya K. Reddy, the attorney for Baraki: What more could the officer have done? Your client got out of his car when asked to, so there must be some understanding. The officer let your client call anyone he wanted on his own phone. Are you asking for a pass?

As Justice Thomas Waterman later explained, the attorneys expect the strong line of questioning. Waterman added that as an attorney, he would welcome it.

The attorneys involved in the hearing eagerly and thoughtfully responded to the justices’ questions in support of their arguments.

As the attorney for the appellant (the party who filed the appeal), Miller spoke first, for 15 minutes, including questions from the justices. Reddy, as the attorney for the appellee (opposing party, in this case, Baraki), then had her 15 minutes in front of the justices. Finally, Miller had five minutes for rebuttal.

Crawford County and Denison seemed an ideal location for the hearing of the oral arguments in State of Iowa v. Fethe Feshaye Baraki because ethnic diversity and the number of different languages spoken could also result in difficulty in finding appropriate translation services.

Normally the Iowa Supreme Court justices would conference after hearing the oral arguments, but on Tuesday they instead opened up the session for a question and answer period. The justices will conference on the case at a future date.

The Iowa Supreme Court justices are the following

Chief Justice Susan Larson Christensen, from Harlan

Justice Thomas Waterman, Davenport

Justice Edward M. Mansfield, Polk County

Justice Christopher McDonald, West Des Moines

Justice Dana Oxley, Swisher

Justice Matthew McDermott, West Des Moines

Justice David May, Polk City