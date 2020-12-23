COVID-19 death toll in Crawford County rises by three on Tuesday

The number of COVID-19 deaths in Crawford County rose by three on Tuesday, to a total of 20 since the pandemic began.

The death toll in the county has increased by four in less than a week. The 17th death was listed on the state website coronavirus.iowa.gov on Sunday.

COVID-19 has been the underlying cause in 17 of the deaths and a contributing factor in three of the deaths.

The COVID-19 death count increased in some area counties as indicated below.

Audubon: 7, no increase since Monday

Carroll: 27, no increase since Monday

Monona: 15, an increase of 1 since Monday

Sac: 14, an increase of three since Monday

Harrison: 52, an increase of 1 since Monday

Ida: 21, no increase since Monday

Shelby: 23, no increase since Monday

Statewide deaths as of Wednesday morning were 3,653. COVID-19 was the underlying cause in 3,355 of the deaths and a contributing factor in 298 deaths.