COVID-19 death toll in Crawford County rises by three on Tuesday

The number of COVID-19 deaths in Crawford County rose by three on Tuesday, to a total of 20 since the pandemic began.
The death toll in the county has increased by four in less than a week. The 17th death was listed on the state website coronavirus.iowa.gov on Sunday.
COVID-19 has been the underlying cause in 17 of the deaths and a contributing factor in three of the deaths.
The COVID-19 death count increased in some area counties as indicated below.
Audubon: 7, no increase since Monday
Carroll: 27, no increase since Monday
Monona: 15, an increase of 1 since Monday
Sac: 14, an increase of three since Monday
Harrison: 52, an increase of 1 since Monday
Ida: 21, no increase since Monday
Shelby: 23, no increase since Monday
Statewide deaths as of Wednesday morning were 3,653. COVID-19 was the underlying cause in 3,355 of the deaths and a contributing factor in 298 deaths.
As of Wednesday morning, 1,328,343 Iowans had been tested for COVID-19 and 271,019 have tested positive. The percent of positivity for the past 14 days (number of individuals positive divided by the number of individuals tested for that period) is 12.6% and for the past seven days is 9.7%
In Crawford County, the percent of positivity for the past 14 is 15% and for the past seven days is 22%.
A total of 7,278 Crawford County residents had been tested as of Wednesday morning with 2,033 testing positive.
In the past seven days, 20% of the positive cases were in the 50-59 age group, 17% in the 18-29 group, 12% in the 40-49 and 60-60 and 80+ age groups, 11% in the 0-17 and 70-79 age groups and 6% in the 30-39 age group.