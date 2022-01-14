COVID-19 numbers, as of 1-11-2022

The number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state for past 7 days was 34,258, according to statistics updated on the state’s COVID website, coronavirus.iowa.gov, on Wednesday.
The statistics are as of January 11.
Positive cases for the past 7 days in area counties were the following, in descending order.
Woodbury: 1,484
Pottawattamie: 1,028
Carroll: 214
Crawford County: 187
Shelby: 90
Sac: 88
Harrison County: 85
Ida County: 56
Monona and Audubon counties: 35
State Numbers
Total tests: 7,866,630
Total positive tests: 682,570
Individuals tested: 2,332,636
Individuals positive: 625,336
Total recovered: 540,453
Positivity percentage for past 7 days: 23.8%
Positivity percentage for past 14 days: 21.2%
Positive cases last 7 days: 34,258
Percent of positive cases by age group
0-17: 16%
18-29: 29%
30-39: 19%
40-49: 15%
50-59: 12%
60-69: 7%
70-79: 3%
80 and older: 2%
COVID-19 patients in hospital: 923
COVID-19 patients in ICU: 178
COVID-19 patients hospitalized in past 7 days: 176
Those not vaccinated account for 78.9% of COVID-19 patients in ICU and 72.6% of patients hospitalized because of COVID-19
Deaths confirmed in past 7 days: 182 – reported on 1-11-2022 for period from 10-7-2021 to 1-10-2022
Long-term care outbreaks: 41
Audubon
Total tests: 21,277
Total positive tests: 957
Individuals tested: 3,845
Individuals positive: 912
Total recovered: 796
Positivity percentage for past 7 days: 10.4%
Positivity percentage for past 14 days: 9.9%
Positive tests last 7 days: 35
Percent of positive cases by age group
0-17: 11%
18-29: 20%
30-39: 17%
40-49: 20%
50-59: 9%
60-69: 11%
70-79: 9%
80 and older: 3%
Carroll County
Total tests: 54,743
Total positive tests: 4,494
Individuals tested: 14,689
Individuals positive: 4,180
Total recovered: 3,720
Percent positive past 7 days: 25.7%
Percent positive past 14 days: 22.1%
Positive cases past 7 days: 214
Percent of positive cases by age group
0-17: 18%
18-29: 17%
30-39: 18%
40-49: 14%
50-59: 14%
60-69: 10%
70-79: 4%
80 and older: 1%
Crawford County
Total tests: 39,937
Total positive tests: 4,309
Individuals tested: 11,636
Individuals positive: 3,979
Total recovered: 3,591
Percent positive past 7 days: 36.0%
Percent positive past 14 days: 28.2%
Positive cases past 7 days: 187
Percent of positive cases by age group
0-17: 18%
18-29: 23%
30-39: 13%
40-49: 15%
50-59: 19%
60-69: 8%
70-79: 3%
80 and older: 1%
Harrison County
Total tests: 31,562
Total positive tests: 3,060
Individuals tested: 8,892
Individuals positive: 2,826
Total recovered: 2,487
Percent positive past 7 days: 21.5%
Percent positive past 14 days: 19.5%
Positive cases past 7 days: 85
Percent of positive cases by age group
0-17: 12%
18-29: 26%
30-39: 11%
40-49: 20%
50-59: 12%
60-69: 14%
70-79: 4%
80 and older: 2%
Ida County
Total tests: 19,750
Total positive tests: 1,647
Individuals tested: 4,683
Individuals positive: 1,498
Total recovered: 1,348
Percent positive past 7 days: 16.3%
Percent positive past 14 days: 11.5%
Positive cases past 7 days: 56
Percent of positive cases by age group
0-17: 14%
18-29: 27%
30-39: 23%
40-49: 13%
50-59: 13%
60-69: 4%
70-79: 5%
80 and older: 2%
Monona County
Total tests: 27,731
Total positive tests: 1,492
Individuals tested: 4,959
Individuals positive: 1,390
Total recovered: 1,264
Percent positive past 7 days: 16.1%
Percent positive past 14 days: 12.3%
Positive cases past 7 days: 35
Percent of positive cases by age group
0-17: 14%
18-29: 31%
30-39: 17%
40-49: 17%
50-59: 6%
60-69: 9%
70-79: 6%
Pottawattamie County
Total tests: 185,113
Total positive tests: 21,451
Individuals tested: 66,151
Individuals positive: 19,245
Total recovered: 16,708
Percent positive past 7 days: 30.8%
Percent positive past 14 days: 26.7%
Positive cases past 7 days: 1,028
Percent of positive cases by age group
0-17: 15%
18-29: 22%
30-39: 20%
40-49: 18%
50-59: 12%
60-69: 8%
70-79: 3%
80 and older: 1%
Sac County
Total tests: 30,845
Total positive tests: 2,135
Individuals tested: 7,035
Individuals positive: 1,991
Total recovered: 1,788
Percent positive past 7 days: 22.7%
Percent positive past 14 days: 16.8%
Positive cases past 7 days: 88
Percent of positive cases by age group
0-17: 15%
18-29: 19%
30-39: 19%
40-49: 13%
50-59: 16%
60-69: 11%
70-79: 3%
80 and older: 3%
Shelby County
Total tests: 27,034
Total positive tests: 2,413
Individuals tested: 7,551
Individuals positive: 2,305
Total recovered: 2,058
Percent positive past 7 days: 22.9%
Percent positive past 14 days: 22.8%
Positive cases past 7 days: 90
Percent of positive cases by age group
0-17: 14%
18-29: 28%
30-39: 22%
40-49: 7%
50-59: 12%
60-69: 9%
70-79: 7%
80 and older: 1%
Woodbury County
Total tests: 230,882
Total positive tests: 25,946
Individuals tested: 80,326
Individuals positive: 23,750
Total recovered: 20,837
Percent positive past 7 days: 29.4%
Percent positive past 14 days: 23.7%
Positive cases past 7 days: 1,484
Percent of positive cases by age group
0-17: 18%
18-29: 24%
30-39: 20%
40-49: 16%
50-59: 12%
60-69: 5%
70-79: 2%
80 and older: 2%
Deaths
State: 8,201
Audubon: 18
Carroll: 58
Crawford: 49
Harrison: 85
Ida: 44
Monona: 41
Pottawattamie: 258
Sac: 28
Shelby: 46
Woodbury: 293
Vaccinations by percent
CDC figures
|Total Pop.
|5 & older
|12 & older
|18 & older
|65 & older
|State
|59.5
|63.4
|68.3
|70.6
|91.6
|Audubon
|57.0
|60.7
|65.5
|68.2
|93.7
|Carroll
|59.9
|64.0
|70.3
|74.5
|95.0
|Crawford
|51.9
|55.7
|61.9
|64.8
|85.1
|Harrison
|50.0
|53.1
|57.9
|60.8
|87.9
|Ida
|47.7
|50.7
|56.5
|60.5
|79.2
|Monona
|52.4
|55.6
|60.0
|63.7
|84.0
|Pottawattamie
|54.7
|58.3
|63.1
|64.8
|84.1
|Sac
|51.2
|54.5
|59.7
|64.0
|84.3
|Shelby
|57.3
|60.4
|65.8
|59.4
|88.2
|Woodbury
|53.9
|58.0
|64.1
|66.9
|86.8