COVID-19 numbers, as of 1-11-2022

  • Updated
  • 0
DBR Coronvirus graphic, blue

The number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state for past 7 days was 34,258, according to statistics updated on the state’s COVID website, coronavirus.iowa.gov, on Wednesday.

The statistics are as of January 11.

Positive cases for the past 7 days in area counties were the following, in descending order.

Woodbury: 1,484

Pottawattamie: 1,028

Carroll: 214

Crawford County: 187

Shelby: 90

Sac: 88

Harrison County: 85

Ida County: 56

Monona and Audubon counties: 35

 

State Numbers

Total tests: 7,866,630

Total positive tests: 682,570

Individuals tested: 2,332,636

Individuals positive: 625,336

Total recovered: 540,453

Positivity percentage for past 7 days: 23.8%

Positivity percentage for past 14 days: 21.2%

Positive cases last 7 days: 34,258

Percent of positive cases by age group

0-17: 16%

18-29: 29%

30-39: 19%

40-49: 15%

50-59: 12%

60-69: 7%

70-79: 3%

80 and older: 2%

COVID-19 patients in hospital: 923

COVID-19 patients in ICU: 178

COVID-19 patients hospitalized in past 7 days: 176

Those not vaccinated account for 78.9% of COVID-19 patients in ICU and 72.6% of patients hospitalized because of COVID-19

Deaths confirmed in past 7 days: 182 – reported on 1-11-2022 for period from 10-7-2021 to 1-10-2022

Long-term care outbreaks: 41

Audubon

Total tests: 21,277

Total positive tests: 957

Individuals tested: 3,845

Individuals positive: 912

Total recovered: 796

Positivity percentage for past 7 days: 10.4%

Positivity percentage for past 14 days: 9.9%

Positive tests last 7 days: 35

Percent of positive cases by age group

0-17: 11%

18-29: 20%

30-39: 17%

40-49: 20%

50-59: 9%

60-69: 11%

70-79: 9%

80 and older: 3%

Carroll County

Total tests: 54,743

Total positive tests: 4,494

Individuals tested: 14,689

Individuals positive: 4,180

Total recovered: 3,720

Percent positive past 7 days: 25.7%

Percent positive past 14 days: 22.1%

Positive cases past 7 days: 214

Percent of positive cases by age group

0-17: 18%

18-29: 17%

30-39: 18%

40-49: 14%

50-59: 14%

60-69: 10%

70-79: 4%

80 and older: 1%

Crawford County

Total tests: 39,937

Total positive tests: 4,309

Individuals tested: 11,636

Individuals positive: 3,979

Total recovered: 3,591

Percent positive past 7 days: 36.0%

Percent positive past 14 days: 28.2%

Positive cases past 7 days: 187

Percent of positive cases by age group

0-17: 18%

18-29: 23%

30-39: 13%

40-49: 15%

50-59: 19%

60-69: 8%

70-79: 3%

80 and older: 1%

Harrison County

Total tests: 31,562

Total positive tests: 3,060

Individuals tested: 8,892

Individuals positive: 2,826

Total recovered: 2,487

Percent positive past 7 days: 21.5%

Percent positive past 14 days: 19.5%

Positive cases past 7 days: 85

Percent of positive cases by age group

0-17: 12%

18-29: 26%

30-39: 11%

40-49: 20%

50-59: 12%

60-69: 14%

70-79: 4%

80 and older: 2%

Ida County

Total tests: 19,750

Total positive tests: 1,647

Individuals tested: 4,683

Individuals positive: 1,498

Total recovered: 1,348

Percent positive past 7 days: 16.3%

Percent positive past 14 days: 11.5%

Positive cases past 7 days: 56

Percent of positive cases by age group

0-17: 14%

18-29: 27%

30-39: 23%

40-49: 13%

50-59: 13%

60-69: 4%

70-79: 5%

80 and older: 2%

Monona County

Total tests: 27,731

Total positive tests: 1,492

Individuals tested: 4,959

Individuals positive: 1,390

Total recovered: 1,264

Percent positive past 7 days: 16.1%

Percent positive past 14 days: 12.3%

Positive cases past 7 days: 35

Percent of positive cases by age group

0-17: 14%

18-29: 31%

30-39: 17%

40-49: 17%

50-59: 6%

60-69: 9%

70-79: 6%

Pottawattamie County

Total tests: 185,113

Total positive tests: 21,451

Individuals tested: 66,151

Individuals positive: 19,245

Total recovered: 16,708

Percent positive past 7 days: 30.8%

Percent positive past 14 days: 26.7%

Positive cases past 7 days: 1,028

Percent of positive cases by age group

0-17: 15%

18-29: 22%

30-39: 20%

40-49: 18%

50-59: 12%

60-69: 8%

70-79: 3%

80 and older: 1%

Sac County

Total tests: 30,845

Total positive tests: 2,135

Individuals tested: 7,035

Individuals positive: 1,991

Total recovered: 1,788

Percent positive past 7 days: 22.7%

Percent positive past 14 days: 16.8%

Positive cases past 7 days: 88

Percent of positive cases by age group

0-17: 15%

18-29: 19%

30-39: 19%

40-49: 13%

50-59: 16%

60-69: 11%

70-79: 3%

80 and older: 3%

Shelby County

Total tests: 27,034

Total positive tests: 2,413

Individuals tested: 7,551

Individuals positive: 2,305

Total recovered: 2,058

Percent positive past 7 days: 22.9%

Percent positive past 14 days: 22.8%

Positive cases past 7 days: 90

Percent of positive cases by age group

0-17: 14%

18-29: 28%

30-39: 22%

40-49: 7%

50-59: 12%

60-69: 9%

70-79: 7%

80 and older: 1%

Woodbury County

Total tests: 230,882

Total positive tests: 25,946

Individuals tested: 80,326

Individuals positive: 23,750

Total recovered: 20,837

Percent positive past 7 days: 29.4%

Percent positive past 14 days: 23.7%

Positive cases past 7 days: 1,484

Percent of positive cases by age group

0-17: 18%

18-29: 24%

30-39: 20%

40-49: 16%

50-59: 12%

60-69: 5%

70-79: 2%

80 and older: 2%

Deaths

State: 8,201

Audubon: 18

Carroll: 58

Crawford: 49

Harrison: 85

Ida: 44

Monona: 41

Pottawattamie: 258

Sac: 28

Shelby: 46

Woodbury: 293

Vaccinations by percent

CDC figures

  Total Pop. 5 & older12 & older 18 & older 65 & older 
State 59.563.468.3 70.691.6
Audubon57.060.765.5 68.293.7
Carroll59.964.070.374.595.0
Crawford 51.955.7 61.964.8 85.1 
Harrison    50.053.1 57.960.887.9
Ida47.750.756.560.579.2
Monona52.455.6 60.0 63.7 84.0 
Pottawattamie54.758.3 63.1  64.884.1 
Sac51.254.5 59.7 64.0 84.3 
Shelby57.360.465.8 59.4 88.2 
Woodbury53.958.0 64.1 66.9 86.8 
