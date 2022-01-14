COVID-19 numbers, as of 1-11-2022

The number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state for past 7 days was 34,258, according to statistics updated on the state’s COVID website, coronavirus.iowa.gov, on Wednesday.

The statistics are as of January 11.

Positive cases for the past 7 days in area counties were the following, in descending order.

Woodbury: 1,484

Pottawattamie: 1,028

Carroll: 214

Crawford County: 187

Shelby: 90

Sac: 88

Harrison County: 85

Ida County: 56

Monona and Audubon counties: 35

State Numbers

Total tests: 7,866,630

Total positive tests: 682,570

Individuals tested: 2,332,636

Individuals positive: 625,336

Total recovered: 540,453

Positivity percentage for past 7 days: 23.8%

Positivity percentage for past 14 days: 21.2%

Positive cases last 7 days: 34,258

Percent of positive cases by age group

0-17: 16%

18-29: 29%

30-39: 19%

40-49: 15%

50-59: 12%

60-69: 7%

70-79: 3%

80 and older: 2%

COVID-19 patients in hospital: 923

COVID-19 patients in ICU: 178

COVID-19 patients hospitalized in past 7 days: 176

Those not vaccinated account for 78.9% of COVID-19 patients in ICU and 72.6% of patients hospitalized because of COVID-19

Deaths confirmed in past 7 days: 182 – reported on 1-11-2022 for period from 10-7-2021 to 1-10-2022

Long-term care outbreaks: 41

Audubon

Total tests: 21,277

Total positive tests: 957

Individuals tested: 3,845

Individuals positive: 912

Total recovered: 796

Positivity percentage for past 7 days: 10.4%

Positivity percentage for past 14 days: 9.9%

Positive tests last 7 days: 35

Percent of positive cases by age group

0-17: 11%

18-29: 20%

30-39: 17%

40-49: 20%

50-59: 9%

60-69: 11%

70-79: 9%

80 and older: 3%

Carroll County

Total tests: 54,743

Total positive tests: 4,494

Individuals tested: 14,689

Individuals positive: 4,180

Total recovered: 3,720

Percent positive past 7 days: 25.7%

Percent positive past 14 days: 22.1%

Positive cases past 7 days: 214

Percent of positive cases by age group

0-17: 18%

18-29: 17%

30-39: 18%

40-49: 14%

50-59: 14%

60-69: 10%

70-79: 4%

80 and older: 1%

Crawford County

Total tests: 39,937

Total positive tests: 4,309

Individuals tested: 11,636

Individuals positive: 3,979

Total recovered: 3,591

Percent positive past 7 days: 36.0%

Percent positive past 14 days: 28.2%

Positive cases past 7 days: 187

Percent of positive cases by age group

0-17: 18%

18-29: 23%

30-39: 13%

40-49: 15%

50-59: 19%

60-69: 8%

70-79: 3%

80 and older: 1%

Harrison County

Total tests: 31,562

Total positive tests: 3,060

Individuals tested: 8,892

Individuals positive: 2,826

Total recovered: 2,487

Percent positive past 7 days: 21.5%

Percent positive past 14 days: 19.5%

Positive cases past 7 days: 85

Percent of positive cases by age group

0-17: 12%

18-29: 26%

30-39: 11%

40-49: 20%

50-59: 12%

60-69: 14%

70-79: 4%

80 and older: 2%

Ida County

Total tests: 19,750

Total positive tests: 1,647

Individuals tested: 4,683

Individuals positive: 1,498

Total recovered: 1,348

Percent positive past 7 days: 16.3%

Percent positive past 14 days: 11.5%

Positive cases past 7 days: 56

Percent of positive cases by age group

0-17: 14%

18-29: 27%

30-39: 23%

40-49: 13%

50-59: 13%

60-69: 4%

70-79: 5%

80 and older: 2%

Monona County

Total tests: 27,731

Total positive tests: 1,492

Individuals tested: 4,959

Individuals positive: 1,390

Total recovered: 1,264

Percent positive past 7 days: 16.1%

Percent positive past 14 days: 12.3%

Positive cases past 7 days: 35

Percent of positive cases by age group

0-17: 14%

18-29: 31%

30-39: 17%

40-49: 17%

50-59: 6%

60-69: 9%

70-79: 6%

Pottawattamie County

Total tests: 185,113

Total positive tests: 21,451

Individuals tested: 66,151

Individuals positive: 19,245

Total recovered: 16,708

Percent positive past 7 days: 30.8%

Percent positive past 14 days: 26.7%

Positive cases past 7 days: 1,028

Percent of positive cases by age group

0-17: 15%

18-29: 22%

30-39: 20%

40-49: 18%

50-59: 12%

60-69: 8%

70-79: 3%

80 and older: 1%

Sac County

Total tests: 30,845

Total positive tests: 2,135

Individuals tested: 7,035

Individuals positive: 1,991

Total recovered: 1,788

Percent positive past 7 days: 22.7%

Percent positive past 14 days: 16.8%

Positive cases past 7 days: 88

Percent of positive cases by age group

0-17: 15%

18-29: 19%

30-39: 19%

40-49: 13%

50-59: 16%

60-69: 11%

70-79: 3%

80 and older: 3%

Shelby County

Total tests: 27,034

Total positive tests: 2,413

Individuals tested: 7,551

Individuals positive: 2,305

Total recovered: 2,058

Percent positive past 7 days: 22.9%

Percent positive past 14 days: 22.8%

Positive cases past 7 days: 90

Percent of positive cases by age group

0-17: 14%

18-29: 28%

30-39: 22%

40-49: 7%

50-59: 12%

60-69: 9%

70-79: 7%

80 and older: 1%

Woodbury County

Total tests: 230,882

Total positive tests: 25,946

Individuals tested: 80,326

Individuals positive: 23,750

Total recovered: 20,837

Percent positive past 7 days: 29.4%

Percent positive past 14 days: 23.7%

Positive cases past 7 days: 1,484

Percent of positive cases by age group

0-17: 18%

18-29: 24%

30-39: 20%

40-49: 16%

50-59: 12%

60-69: 5%

70-79: 2%

80 and older: 2%

Deaths

State: 8,201

Audubon: 18

Carroll: 58

Crawford: 49

Harrison: 85

Ida: 44

Monona: 41

Pottawattamie: 258

Sac: 28

Shelby: 46

Woodbury: 293

Vaccinations by percent

CDC figures