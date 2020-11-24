COVID-19 numbers for November 24, 10:30 a.m.

From coronavirus.iowa.gov
State numbers
- Lab results from Monday
- 8,101 individuals reported
- 6,288 negative
- 1,800 positive
- Cumulative totals
- 1,177,302 Iowans tested, 1 of 3 Iowans
- 215,582 positive, 18.3% of those tested and 1 in 15 Iowans
- 119,685 cases recovered
- 2,224 deaths
Crawford County numbers
- Lab results from Monday
- 48 individuals reported
- 24 negative
- 24 positive
- Cumulative totals
- 6,730 individuals tested, 1 of 3 county residents
- 1,705 positive, 25.3% of those tested and 1 in 10 county residents
- 1,364 cases recovered
- 15 deaths
Positive cases in Crawford County for November
- 11/1: 5
- 11/2: 14
- 11/3: 21
- 11/4: 17
- 11/5: 9
- 11/6: 16
- 11/7: 5
- 11/8: 1
- 11/9: 30
- 11/10: 22
- 11/11: 18
- 11/12: 12
- 11/13: 8
- 11/14: 2
- 11/15: 3
- 11/16: 27
- 11/17: 15
- 11/18: 13
- 11/19: 9
- 11/20: 18
- 11/21: 7
- 11/22: 1
- 11/23: 7
Test Iowa Clinics are located in Denison at St. Anthony Clinic, 1820 4th Avenue South, and in Carroll at St. Anthony Regional Hospital, 311 South Clark Street. Tests are by appointment. The number to call for either site is 712-794-5835.
The 14-day average positivity percentage for 91 of Iowa’s 99 counties is at or above the 15% benchmark.
Following are the positivity percentages for the state and area counties.
- State: 19.7%
- Ida: 18.1%
- Sac: 22.7%
- Monona: 15.4%
- Crawford: 20.4%
- Carroll: 22.5%
- Harrison: 20.9%
- Shelby: 19.5%
- Audubon: 11.5%
Area counties
- Ida
- 2,227 individuals tested, 1 of 3 county residents
- 445 positive, 20.0% of those tested and 1 of 15 county residents
- 195 recovered
- 10 deaths
- Sac
- 3,949 individuals tested, 1 of 2 county residents
- 789 positive, 20.0% of those tested and 1 of 12 county residents
- 401 recovered
- 7 deaths
- Monona
- 2,655 individuals tested, 1 of 3 county residents
- 400 positive, 15.1% of those tested and 1 of 22 county residents
- 248 recovered
- 2 deaths
- Carroll
- 8,502 individuals tested, 1 of 2 county residents
- 1,914 positive, 22.5% of those tested and 1 of 11 county residents
- 1,162 recovered
- 20 deaths
- Harrison
- 4,512 individuals tested, 1 of 3 county residents
- 1,024 positive, 22.7% of those tested and 1 of 14 county residents
- 669 recovered
- 28 deaths
- Shelby
- 3,637 individuals tested, 1 of 3 county residents
- 727 positive, 20.0% of those tested and 1 of 16 county residents
- 436 recovered
- 5 deaths
- Audubon
- 1,760 individuals tested, 1 of 3 county residents
- 283 positive, 16.1% of those tested and 1 of 19 county residents
- 151 recovered
- 1 death
Hospitalizations
Updated 11/23/2020
- State: 1,351
- 990 with COVID-19 as the primary diagnosis and 361 with COVID-19 as the secondary diagnosis
- Individuals admitted to the hospital in the previous 24 hours: 165
- Inpatient beds available: 3,060, 36.94% of total inpatient beds
- COVID-19 patients in ICU: 275
- ICU beds available: 348
- COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 155
- Ventilators available: 831, 75.14% of total ventilators
Hospitalizations by county
Updated 11/22/2020
- Audubon: 3
- Carroll: 12
- Crawford: 6
- Harrison: 5
- Ida: 6
- Monona: 1
- Sac: 12
- Shelby: 7
Long-term care facility outbreaks
Updated 11/24/2020
- State
- 143 outbreaks
- 4,553 positive cases
- 1,944 recovered
- 1,008 deaths
- Audubon
- Exira Care Center: 20 positive cases, 0 positive cases last 14 days, 3 recoveries
- Carroll
- Regency Park Nursing and Rehabilitation Center of Carroll: 21 positive cases, 1 positive case in the past 14 days, 9 recoveries
- St. Anthony Regional Hospital HSP-NF: 26 positive cases, 6 positive cases in last 14 days, 11 recoveries
- Crawford
- Denison Care Center: 39 positive cases, 1 case in past 14 days, 35 recoveries
- Eventide Lutheran Home: 3 positive cases, 0 positive cases in past 14 days, 9 recovered
- Note: On its Facebook post for November 20, Eventide listed 16 cumulative cases among residents, of which 7 were active, and 35 cumulative cases among staff, of which 6 were active. Eventide also listed cases for Silveridge Assisted Living, which is not a report required by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Those numbers as of November 20 were 0 tenants with COVID-19 and 1 staff member who had COVID-19 but is no longer an active case.
- Harrison
- Dunlap Specialty Care: 77 positive cases, 0 cases in past 14 days, 72 recoveries
- Longview Home Inc.: 138 positive cases, 3 positive cases in past 14 days, 112 recoveries
- Ida
- Good Samaritan Society – Holstein: 45 positive cases, 2 positive cases in past 14 days, 0 recoveries
- Willow Dale Wellness Village: 14 positive cases, 8 positive cases in past 14 days, 7 recoveries
- Monona
- Elmwood Care Center: 17 positive cases, 16 cases in past 14 days, 0 recoveries
- Sac
- Twilight Acres: 14 positive cases, 13 positive cases in past 14 days, 0 recoveries
- Black Hawk Life Care Center: 11 positive cases, 7 positive cases in past 14 days, 0 recoveries
- Shelby
- Elm Crest Retirement Community: 75 positive cases, 16 positive cases in past 14 days, 11 recoveries
- Salem Lutheran Home: 44 positive cases, 6 positive cases in past 14 days, 5 recoveries