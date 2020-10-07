 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19 statistics for 10-7-2020
0 comments
top story

COVID-19 statistics for 10-7-2020

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
DBR Coronavirus Graphic

As of 3 p.m. 10-7

From coronavirus.iowa.gov

Crawford County

  • 5,482 individuals tested, 1 in 3 of county population
  • 1,168 positive, 21.3% of those tested
  • Positive cases per 100,000 population, 6,807
  • 874 recovered
  • 7 deaths
  • Percent positive, 14-day average, 14.4%
  • 14-day rolling average
  • On 10-7, 112
  • Peak, 306 on 5-16
  • Low point after peak, 9 on 7-17
  • Long-term care facility outbreaks
  • Eventide Lutheran Home, 16 positive cases, 2 recovered
  • Denison Care Center, 7 positive cases, 1 recovered

Woodbury County

  • 33,428 individuals tested, 1 in 3 of county population
  • 6,071 positive, 18.2% of those tested
  • Positive cases per 100,000 population, 5,921
  • 4,397 recovered
  • 74 deaths
  • Percent positive, 14-day average, 14.8
  • 14-day rolling average
  • On 10-7, 747
  • Peak, 1,542 on 5-6
  • Low point after peak, 159 on 8-4
  • Long-term care facility outbreaks
  • Sunrise Retirement Community, 11 positive cases, 3 recovered
  • Embassy Rehab and Care Center, 14 positive cases, 2 recovered

Ida County

  • 1,607 individuals tested, 1 in 4 of county population
  • 150 positive, 9.3% of those tested
  • Positive cases per 100,000 population, 2,193
  • 58 recovered
  • 2 deaths
  • Percent positive, 14-day average, 15.8
  • 14-day rolling average
  • On 10-7, 30
  • Peak, 63 on 9-24
  • Low point after peak, 0 on 8-8

Sac County

  • 2,873 individuals tested, 1 in 3 of county population
  • 298 positive, 10.4% of those tested
  • Positive cases per 100,000 population, 3,066
  • 134 recovered
  • 0 deaths
  • Percent positive, 14-day average, 9.3
  • 14-day rolling average
  • On 10-7, 50
  • Peak, 120 on 9-24
  • Low point after peak, 6 on 7-12, 7-13, 7-23, 7-24, 7-25, 7-31

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Monona County

  • 2,015 individuals tested, 1 in 4 of county population
  • 181 positive, 9.0% of those tested
  • Positive cases per 100,000 population, 2,805
  • 115 recovered
  • 1 death
  • Percent positive, 14-day average, 9.0
  • 14-day rolling average
  • On 10-7, 26
  • Peak, 44 on 9-24
  • Low point after peak, 1 on 8-15, 8-16, 8-17

Carroll County

  • 6,121 individuals tested, 1 in 3 of county population
  • 806 positive, 13.2% of those tested
  • Positive cases per 100,000 population, 3,999
  • 499 recovered
  • 5 deaths
  • Percent positive, 14-day average, 17.7
  • 14-day rolling average
  • On 10-7, 154
  • Peak, 192 on 9-7
  • Low point after peak, 22 on 8-7, 8-8
  • Long-term care facility outbreaks
  • Thomas Rest Haven, 17 positive cases, 15 recovered

Harrison County

  • 3,078 individuals tested, 1 in 5 of county population
  • 342 positive, 11.1% of those tested
  • Positive cases per 100,000 population, 2,420
  • 185 recovered
  • 5 deaths
  • Percent positive, 14-day average, 15.8
  • 14-day rolling average
  • On 10-7, 120
  • Peak, 139 on 10-3, 10-4
  • Low point after peak, 120 on 10-7
  • Long-term care facility outbreaks
  • Rose Vista Home, 74 positive cases, 14 recovered
  • Shelby County
  • 2,530 individuals tested, 1 in 5 of county population
  • 290 positive, 11.4% of those tested
  • Positive cases per 100,000 population, 2,505
  • 267 recovered
  • 1 death
  • Percent positive, 14-day average, 8.0
  • 14-day rolling average
  • On 10-7, 37
  • Peak, 62 on 6-26
  • Low point after peak, 11 on 7-21, 7-22

Audubon County

  • 1,285 individuals tested, 1 in 4 of county population
  • 109 positive, 8.5% of those tested
  • Positive cases per 100,000 population, 1,980
  • 40 recovered
  • 1 death
  • Percent positive, 14-day average, 9.9
  • 14-day rolling average
  • On 10-7, 32
  • Peak, 45 on 10-1, 10-2, 10-4
  • Low point after peak, 32 on 10-7

Note about long-term care statistics: According to Amy McCoy, COVID-19 media relations, Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), long-term care information is updated overnight at the coronavirus.iowa.gov website.

The facility have more up-to-date information than what may be on the website at a particular time, based on when the state website is updated.

The county reports this information to IDPH.

The numbers include staff in addition to residents.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics