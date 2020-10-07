COVID-19 statistics for 10-7-2020

As of 3 p.m. 10-7
From coronavirus.iowa.gov
Crawford County
- 5,482 individuals tested, 1 in 3 of county population
- 1,168 positive, 21.3% of those tested
- Positive cases per 100,000 population, 6,807
- 874 recovered
- 7 deaths
- Percent positive, 14-day average, 14.4%
- 14-day rolling average
- On 10-7, 112
- Peak, 306 on 5-16
- Low point after peak, 9 on 7-17
- Long-term care facility outbreaks
- Eventide Lutheran Home, 16 positive cases, 2 recovered
- Denison Care Center, 7 positive cases, 1 recovered
Woodbury County
- 33,428 individuals tested, 1 in 3 of county population
- 6,071 positive, 18.2% of those tested
- Positive cases per 100,000 population, 5,921
- 4,397 recovered
- 74 deaths
- Percent positive, 14-day average, 14.8
- 14-day rolling average
- On 10-7, 747
- Peak, 1,542 on 5-6
- Low point after peak, 159 on 8-4
- Long-term care facility outbreaks
- Sunrise Retirement Community, 11 positive cases, 3 recovered
- Embassy Rehab and Care Center, 14 positive cases, 2 recovered
Ida County
- 1,607 individuals tested, 1 in 4 of county population
- 150 positive, 9.3% of those tested
- Positive cases per 100,000 population, 2,193
- 58 recovered
- 2 deaths
- Percent positive, 14-day average, 15.8
- 14-day rolling average
- On 10-7, 30
- Peak, 63 on 9-24
- Low point after peak, 0 on 8-8
Sac County
- 2,873 individuals tested, 1 in 3 of county population
- 298 positive, 10.4% of those tested
- Positive cases per 100,000 population, 3,066
- 134 recovered
- 0 deaths
- Percent positive, 14-day average, 9.3
- 14-day rolling average
- On 10-7, 50
- Peak, 120 on 9-24
- Low point after peak, 6 on 7-12, 7-13, 7-23, 7-24, 7-25, 7-31
Monona County
- 2,015 individuals tested, 1 in 4 of county population
- 181 positive, 9.0% of those tested
- Positive cases per 100,000 population, 2,805
- 115 recovered
- 1 death
- Percent positive, 14-day average, 9.0
- 14-day rolling average
- On 10-7, 26
- Peak, 44 on 9-24
- Low point after peak, 1 on 8-15, 8-16, 8-17
Carroll County
- 6,121 individuals tested, 1 in 3 of county population
- 806 positive, 13.2% of those tested
- Positive cases per 100,000 population, 3,999
- 499 recovered
- 5 deaths
- Percent positive, 14-day average, 17.7
- 14-day rolling average
- On 10-7, 154
- Peak, 192 on 9-7
- Low point after peak, 22 on 8-7, 8-8
- Long-term care facility outbreaks
- Thomas Rest Haven, 17 positive cases, 15 recovered
Harrison County
- 3,078 individuals tested, 1 in 5 of county population
- 342 positive, 11.1% of those tested
- Positive cases per 100,000 population, 2,420
- 185 recovered
- 5 deaths
- Percent positive, 14-day average, 15.8
- 14-day rolling average
- On 10-7, 120
- Peak, 139 on 10-3, 10-4
- Low point after peak, 120 on 10-7
- Long-term care facility outbreaks
- Rose Vista Home, 74 positive cases, 14 recovered
- Shelby County
- 2,530 individuals tested, 1 in 5 of county population
- 290 positive, 11.4% of those tested
- Positive cases per 100,000 population, 2,505
- 267 recovered
- 1 death
- Percent positive, 14-day average, 8.0
- 14-day rolling average
- On 10-7, 37
- Peak, 62 on 6-26
- Low point after peak, 11 on 7-21, 7-22
Audubon County
- 1,285 individuals tested, 1 in 4 of county population
- 109 positive, 8.5% of those tested
- Positive cases per 100,000 population, 1,980
- 40 recovered
- 1 death
- Percent positive, 14-day average, 9.9
- 14-day rolling average
- On 10-7, 32
- Peak, 45 on 10-1, 10-2, 10-4
- Low point after peak, 32 on 10-7
Note about long-term care statistics: According to Amy McCoy, COVID-19 media relations, Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), long-term care information is updated overnight at the coronavirus.iowa.gov website.
The facility have more up-to-date information than what may be on the website at a particular time, based on when the state website is updated.
The county reports this information to IDPH.
The numbers include staff in addition to residents.