COVID-19 statistics for 9-23-2020
Statistics from coronavirus.iowa.gov

Positive COVID-19 cases by age group

Crawford County

0-17: 8%

18-40: 43%

41-60: 37%

61-80: 11%

80-plus :1%

State

0-17: 8%

18-40: 48%

41-60: 27%

61-80: 13%

80-plus: 4%

