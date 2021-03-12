COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled by Crawford County Public Health

Crawford County Home Health, Hospice & Public Health will be conducting community-based Covid-19 vaccination clinics.

Priority is being given to individuals who are 65 and older who are residents of the communities where the clinics are being held. These clinics are appointment only to ensure that there is enough vaccine available. To schedule an appointment call 712-263-3303 and choose option 3.

Residents of these communities who are under age 65 and are interested in getting the vaccine will be placed on a call list and contacted if there are open appointments.

Clinics will be conducted as follows:

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

• Charter Oak & Ricketts, March 17 at 9: 45 a.m.: Medical Building (the old Family Practice clinic), 149 Main Street in Charter Oak

• Manilla & Aspinwall, March 17 at 4 p.m.: Manilla Fire Hall

• Schleswig, March 19 at 9:45 a.m.: Immanuel Lutheran Church in Schleswig

• Dow City, Arion & Buck Grove, March 24 at 9:45 a.m.: Dow City Community Building

• Vail & Westside, March 24 at 12:45 p.m.: Vail Community Building