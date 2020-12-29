COVID deaths in Crawford County now at 21

The number of COVID-19 deaths in Crawford County reached 21 over the holiday weekend.

The most recent victim was in the 80+ age bracket.

The death toll had been at 20 as of last Tuesday and had been 17 on Sunday, December 20.

All of the county residents who have died from COVID-19 are in the 60 to 80+ age ranges and all have had underlying health conditions.

Kim Fineran, director of Crawford County Public Health, said that there are delays in the reporting of deaths so that the increase in the numbers on the state’s website may represent someone who passed away several weeks ago.

Of the 21 deaths listed for Crawford County, COVID-19 was the underlying cause for 18 and a contributing factor for three.

Positive cases by age group for Crawford County

First figure is past seven days; second figure is past 14 days

0-17 years: 7%; 9%

18-29: 19%; 17%

30-39: 8%; 8%

40-49: 14%; 12%

50-59: 19%; 20%

60-69: 17%; 12%