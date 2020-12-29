COVID deaths in Crawford County now at 21

The number of COVID-19 deaths in Crawford County reached 21 over the holiday weekend.
The most recent victim was in the 80+ age bracket.
The death toll had been at 20 as of last Tuesday and had been 17 on Sunday, December 20.
All of the county residents who have died from COVID-19 are in the 60 to 80+ age ranges and all have had underlying health conditions.
Kim Fineran, director of Crawford County Public Health, said that there are delays in the reporting of deaths so that the increase in the numbers on the state’s website may represent someone who passed away several weeks ago.
Of the 21 deaths listed for Crawford County, COVID-19 was the underlying cause for 18 and a contributing factor for three.
Positive cases by age group for Crawford County
First figure is past seven days; second figure is past 14 days
0-17 years: 7%; 9%
18-29: 19%; 17%
30-39: 8%; 8%
40-49: 14%; 12%
50-59: 19%; 20%
60-69: 17%; 12%
70-79: 3%; 7%
80+: 14%; 15%
Following are COVID-19 statistics for area counties and the state as of Tuesday morning, according to coronavirus.iowa.gov.
Audubon: 2,047 individuals tested, 368 positive, 303 recovered, 7 deaths, 14-day positivity rate – 9.2%
Carroll: 9,526 individuals tested, 2,346 positive, 2,000 recovered, 27 deaths, 14-day positivity rate – 15.2%
Crawford: 7,339 individuals tested, 2,092 positive, 1,796 recovered, 21 deaths, 14-day positivity rate – 24.3% (3rd highest in state)
Harrison: 5,343 individuals tested, 1,407 positive, 1,095 recovered, 52 deaths, 14-day positivity rate – 21.3% (6th highest in state)
Ida: 2,630 individuals tested, 686 positive, 525 recovered, 22 deaths, 14-day positivity rate – 11.3%
Monona: 3,045 individuals tested, 538 positive, 452 recovered, 15 deaths, 14-day positivity rate – 6.3%
Sac: 4,418 individuals tested, 1,026 positive, 879 recovered, 14 deaths, 14-day positivity rate – 9.1%
Shelby: 4,240 individuals tested, 929 positive, 771 recovered, 23 deaths, 14-day positivity rate – 12.7%
State totals: 1,346,710 individuals tested, 276,946 positive, 233,725 recovered, 3,745 deaths, 14-day positivity rate – 11.8%
Long-term care facility outbreaks
State: 114 outbreaks; 4,503 positive cases; 2,889 recovered; 1,138 deaths
Crawford County
Eventide Lutheran Home: 60 positive cases; 5 positive cases in past 14 days; 45 recovered
Manilla Manor: 31 positive cases; 13 positive cases in past 14 days; 0 recovered
Carroll County
St. Anthony Regional Hospital HSP-NF: 48 positive cases; 3 positive cases in past 14 days; 32 recovered
Accura Health Care of Carroll: 12 positive cases; 4 positive cases in past 14 days; 2 recovered
Harrison County
Westmont Care Center: 15 positive cases, 4 positive cases in past 14 days; 0 recovered
Ida County
Good Samaritan Society – Holstein: 55 positive cases; 0 positive cases in past 14 days; 41 recovered
Willow Dale Wellness Village: 65 positive cases; 0 positive cases in past 14 days; 53 recovered
Monona County
Elmwood Care Center: 40 positive cases; 0 positive cases in past 14 days; 30 recovered