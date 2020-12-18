COVID numbers ease somewhat at CCMH

The COVID-19 December positive case rate at Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) was 14.6% as of Thursday, according to Heather Rasmussen, CCMH executive director of care integration.
The December positivity rate at CCMH was 14.7% last Friday (December 11) and 16% on Tuesday.
The two-week positivity rate at the hospital was 19.1% on Thursday, which was down from 21.5% a week ago.
CCMH had four patients in the hospital’s COVID wing on Thursday, which was the same as the week before.
Rasmussen said the CCMH clinics remain busy, but are not as busy as they had been in recent weeks.
“We were double booking there for a while and we haven’t had to do that this week,” she said.
Asked about why the numbers are somewhat better, she said her opinion was “Maybe people did social distance and wear masks and didn’t have a big Thanksgiving.”
CCMH President and CEO Erin Muck said she thought the hospital had a Thanksgiving rush but it has subsided.
“We’re in between holidays,” she said. “Just wait.”
Muck said CCMH had not received any information about the arrival of vaccines.
Rasmussen said CCMH has been making plans for the arrival of a vaccine since the beginning of the pandemic.
“But it depends on the type of vaccine we get - if it has to be ultra-frozen or just frozen or refrigerated - so we make the plans that we can make,” she said.
Muck said careful plans have to be made as to how a vaccine is deployed to CCMH staff.
“We keep up with the literature and obviously, with the current vaccine that has been approved, there have been some noted side effects,” she said. “Taking that into consideration, if that’s the vaccine we get, we can’t just vaccinate everybody all in one day for fear of not having any staff the next day if they’re not feeling well.”
Staffing issues have significantly subsided in December, Muck said.
The hospital had a spike of staff members with COVID-19 in November, but only two staff members have contracted it in December, she said.
Now is not the time for anyone to become complacent about the coronavirus, Muck said.
“I think we’re all excited because there’s a vaccine coming out,” she said. “I just don’t want people to think that this is a time to let our guard down; we still need to keep up with our mask wearing and social distancing and not having large gatherings.”
Those steps have been proven to slow the virus, she said.
“We’re so grateful that we see a decrease in hospitalizations across Iowa; it does provide us with a sense of security, but I’d hate for that to change and I’d hate for anybody to lose a loved one,” Muck said.
“We’re still in a pandemic and we need to remember that and remain vigilant and do our part,” Rasmussen said.
Muck said the vaccine will not be available for widespread use for months yet.
“Even getting it for healthcare workers and the highest-risk populations is going to take months,” she said. “We’re hopeful that it will be sooner but mindful that it could take longer.”