COVID numbers ease somewhat at CCMH

“But it depends on the type of vaccine we get - if it has to be ultra-frozen or just frozen or refrigerated - so we make the plans that we can make,” she said.

Muck said careful plans have to be made as to how a vaccine is deployed to CCMH staff.

“We keep up with the literature and obviously, with the current vaccine that has been approved, there have been some noted side effects,” she said. “Taking that into consideration, if that’s the vaccine we get, we can’t just vaccinate everybody all in one day for fear of not having any staff the next day if they’re not feeling well.”

Staffing issues have significantly subsided in December, Muck said.

The hospital had a spike of staff members with COVID-19 in November, but only two staff members have contracted it in December, she said.

Now is not the time for anyone to become complacent about the coronavirus, Muck said.

“I think we’re all excited because there’s a vaccine coming out,” she said. “I just don’t want people to think that this is a time to let our guard down; we still need to keep up with our mask wearing and social distancing and not having large gatherings.”