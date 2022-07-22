COVID positive tests up at CCMH; few hospitalizations

The four-week trend for COVID-19 positive tests took a sharp upward turn in the last month at Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH), according to Heather Rasmussen, CCMH chief officer of quality and ancillary services.

CCMH had four positive tests four weeks ago; three weeks ago the number was 39.

“Two weeks ago, we had 34 positives,” Rasmussen said. “Last week, we were at 33.”

Those numbers have translated to a busier clinic at the hospital, she said.

“Our testing numbers have gone up, as well,” she said.

As directed by the state, CCMH no longer reports negative tests.

The state and national trends have also been for higher positive case numbers, Rasmussen said.

The newer BA.5 variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19, is now the dominant variant in the country – but CCMH can’t determine which variant is causing the increase in local cases.

“We can maybe assume that it’s the BA.5 because of the transmissibility, but we have no way of testing for that,” she said.

Several individuals have been hospitalized for COVID-19 in the last month, but CCMH had no patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday.

Rasmussen said COVID-19 patients have symptoms that are like cold/flu symptoms: sore throat, congestion, cough, body aches and headaches.

“What people that have had it have been telling me is they felt like they had a really bad cold,” Rasmussen said.

Individuals who require hospitalization are those who are not drinking or eating, or are immunocompromised, which allows the virus to hit them harder, she said.

The length of stay has been short for recent hospitalizations.

“They might be here overnight, getting some fluids or something like that,” Rasmussen said.

She said CCMH continues to recommend the same precautions that have been recommended for the last two and one-half years: individuals should wash their hands, and cover a cough.

Individuals not feeling well should stay home.