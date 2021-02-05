 Skip to main content
COVID positivity continues decline at CCMH
COVID positivity continues decline at CCMH

Super Bowl parties a concern

DBR coronavirus graphic from metro

The COVID-19 positive case rate at Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) was 18.8% at the end of January, which was down from 20.5% percent last week, according to Heather Rasmussen, CCMH executive director of care integration.

As of Thursday, the two-week positivity rate at CCMH was 16.1%, which was down from 18% in the previous two-week period.

Rasmussen said the trend is encouraging, but she also reminded the public not to let their guard down.

The CCMH respiratory clinic remains busy, she said.

“I have concerns with the Super Bowl on Sunday if people are going to gather. We’ll just have to see after that what the numbers do.” Rasmussen said.

“We’re ready to have fun, but we need to be aware we’re still in a pandemic; we still have positives and everybody needs to do their part.”

She said CCMH had no information about new vaccine supplies for the public as of Thursday.

The hospital’s allocation will come through Crawford County Public Health.

Rasmussen said she speaks with Public Health Director Kim Fineran on a daily basis. Public Health is reliant on the State of Iowa for vaccine doses – and the state is in turn reliant on the federal government, she said.

“We have absolutely no control in when or how much we get,” Rasmussen said. “As soon as we know we will make it known to the public; we know it’s frustrating – we’re frustrated too.”

Patience is key, she said.

