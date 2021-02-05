COVID positivity continues decline at CCMH

The COVID-19 positive case rate at Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) was 18.8% at the end of January, which was down from 20.5% percent last week, according to Heather Rasmussen, CCMH executive director of care integration.

As of Thursday, the two-week positivity rate at CCMH was 16.1%, which was down from 18% in the previous two-week period.

Rasmussen said the trend is encouraging, but she also reminded the public not to let their guard down.

The CCMH respiratory clinic remains busy, she said.

“I have concerns with the Super Bowl on Sunday if people are going to gather. We’ll just have to see after that what the numbers do.” Rasmussen said.

“We’re ready to have fun, but we need to be aware we’re still in a pandemic; we still have positives and everybody needs to do their part.”

She said CCMH had no information about new vaccine supplies for the public as of Thursday.

The hospital’s allocation will come through Crawford County Public Health.