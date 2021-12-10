COVID positivity on the rise at CCMH; nearly 90% of hospitalized are unvaccinated

As of Tuesday afternoon, the seven-day COVID-19 positive test rate was 18.1% at Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH), according to CCMH President and CEO Erin Muck; that rate was up from 13.7% a week earlier.

The Tuesday numbers were provided by Heather Rasmussen, CCMH executive director of care integration, who was unavailable on Thursday.

The two-week positivity rate was 17.1% on Tuesday, which was up from 15.4% last week.

The average age of individuals testing positive was 32.

The average age of vaccinated individuals testing positive was 51.

Unvaccinated individuals accounted for 80.4% of positive cases and 89% of hospitalizations.

As of Thursday, one person was hospitalized with COVID-19 at CCMH.

“We haven’t closed our COVID unit for a couple months,” Muck said. “If we did, it was for less than 12 hours at a time.”

She said the hospital saw a COVID-19 patient surge that started a year ago at this time – and another surge seems to be starting now.

“We’re seeing positives coming from vaccinated and unvaccinated people, but the unvaccinated are definitely outnumbering the vaccinated,” she said. “You can see by our inpatient percentages that almost 90% of them are unvaccinated, so, obviously, vaccines are doing what they’re supposed to be doing.”

The vaccines lessen the effects of COVID-19 and help prevent hospitalizations; they have been shown to be safe by the billions of people who have taken them around the world, she said.

CCMH is also currently treating many patients for a variety of other respiratory illness.

“Our clinic has been very busy, our ER has been very busy, our inpatient unit is very busy,” Muck said. “We’re seeing a lot more respiratory ailments besides COVID.”

Anecdotal evidence so far suggests that mask wearing a year ago helped reduce respiratory illnesses, according to Muck.

“For RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) in pediatrics, we saw rare ones of those last year,” she said. “This year, we’re seeing quite a bit.”

Not much is yet known about the omicron variant of the coronavirus, and CCMH hasn’t changed any protocols for it, she said.

CCMH can’t identify variants; samples have to be sent to the state labs for that.

“The treatment isn’t different (for the omicron variant) and because of that we don’t spend a lot of resources to send samples out because it doesn’t change the outcome or the treatment plan for these patients,” she said. “If we know they’re positive, they’re positive.”

CCMH has been performing a lot of outpatient COVID-19 antibody infusions in recent weeks.

“At one point, we were running the risk of running out but we have been able to secure more,” Muck said.

Numbers are down for individuals who have had the flu shot this year when compared to other years.

“We’ve already had our first local positive of influenza here, whereas last year we saw barely any at all,” she said. “We’re anticipating that’s going to be different, so please get your flu vaccinations, as well.”

CCMH continues to encourage vaccination, mask-wearing and social distancing.