COVID positivity rate up at CCMH

Delta variant now dominant strain in Iowa
“We were good for a couple of weeks and now we’re back up,” said Heather Rasmussen, Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) executive director of care integration.
The current COVID-19 seven-day positive case rate at CCMH, as of Thursday, was 9.7%. The rate had dropped to zero two weeks ago.
Rasmussen noted that the hospital is not testing as many people as had been tested in earlier months; the current rate is due to seven positive cases in the last seven days.
“But it’s still ticking up,” she said.
She said the current cases are skewing to younger members of the population.
Although younger individuals have in the past been less prone to the serious side effects of COVID-19, they can carry the coronavirus to people who are in higher-risk categories, Rasmussen said.
She said a statistic of note was that 52% of new COVID infections in the Unites States are due to the delta variant – but delta is responsible for 80% of new infections in Iowa, Nebraska, Missouri and Kansas
The delta variant is a recent mutation of the coronavirus.
Rasmussen said studies have shown that delta is about 50% more transmissible than the original coronavirus that emerged in 2019.
“It’s adapting to try to infect as many people as it can,” said Erin Muck, CCMH president and CEO.
“The delta variant seems to be hitting the unvaccinated and younger population,” Rasmussen said.
“I just can’t stress enough the importance of the vaccines.”
She said the available vaccines offer protection against the delta variant.
“A virus needs a host to survive and replicate,” Rasmussen said. “If we keep having unvaccinated individuals, the virus is just going to continue to change like it has. It will continue to mutate.”
A future mutation could be worse, she said.
More than 99% of all COVID deaths are now among unvaccinated people, Muck said.
Rasmussen noted that no vaccine is 100% effective.
“There are people who are vaccinated who get COVID,” she said. “What we’re seeing is that for people who are vaccinated who get COVID – it’s very mild for them.”
Rasmussen said the pandemic would be squashed if 90% of the population were to be vaccinated.
She noted that measles, mumps, rubella, polio, chicken pox, and other diseases had been controlled with vaccines in the past – and COVID-19 can be controlled the same way.
“There are all these stories out there of people that didn’t believe in COVID, or didn’t believe in the vaccine, who have gotten COVID and now are saying, ‘It’s real’ and ‘get vaccinated,’” Rasmussen said. “And there are people that have gotten COVID and didn’t believe it and they succumbed to the disease. It’s real, it’s here, it continues to be here.”
Muck and Rasmussen said they expect a resurgence of COVID infections in the fall and winter when people start spending more time inside.
“Delta is more contagious, causes more hospitalizations, more deaths, and that’s what we’re going to go into the fall with,” Rasmussen said.
Only about 45% of Crawford County residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19 so far, according to Don Luensmann, CCMH executive director of marketing and development.
The number is higher, about 60%, for the county population over age 18, he said.
“We’re still not to that 70% that is pretty much the lowest bar to get over,” Luensmann said. “That’s where we need more people to help us coming up at the end of the month.”
From 4 to 6 p.m. on July 28, CCMH will conduct a vaccination clinic with 25 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is a one-dose vaccine.
Appointments are preferred, but not required, he said.
Individuals who want a vaccine do not have to wait for the clinic, he noted.
“Right now we would provide vaccine to anyone who asks for it, regardless of how many other people would like vaccine at the same time,” he said. “There is so much vaccine out there we don’t have to worry about waste. We’ll go ahead and give a single dose to anybody who would like a vaccine when they come to the clinic for any of their appointments.”
Luensmann said individuals should consult with their medical providers if they have concerns about vaccine side effects.
He said the individual risk from vaccine side effects is remote – and far lower than the risks from contracting COVID-19.
“COVID has long-reaching effects, and I don’t think any of us know how long some of the effects will last,” Luensmann said.
“Some people are experiencing heart problems or having pulmonary difficulties because of being infected with COVID. There are some cognitive brain function questions about people who have been infected with COVID.”
For some individuals, those effects last long after the disease is “cured,” he said.
“I know several people who had COVID over a year ago, who are still struggling with getting back to work full time because they simply don’t have the lung function or capacity,” Luensmann said.