COVID positivity rate up at CCMH

Appointments are preferred, but not required, he said.

Individuals who want a vaccine do not have to wait for the clinic, he noted.

“Right now we would provide vaccine to anyone who asks for it, regardless of how many other people would like vaccine at the same time,” he said. “There is so much vaccine out there we don’t have to worry about waste. We’ll go ahead and give a single dose to anybody who would like a vaccine when they come to the clinic for any of their appointments.”

Luensmann said individuals should consult with their medical providers if they have concerns about vaccine side effects.

He said the individual risk from vaccine side effects is remote – and far lower than the risks from contracting COVID-19.

“COVID has long-reaching effects, and I don’t think any of us know how long some of the effects will last,” Luensmann said.

“Some people are experiencing heart problems or having pulmonary difficulties because of being infected with COVID. There are some cognitive brain function questions about people who have been infected with COVID.”

For some individuals, those effects last long after the disease is “cured,” he said.