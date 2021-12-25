COVID positivity up at CCMH this week

Clinic busy, but not just with COVID

“The two-week COVID-19 positive test rate was 13.7% as of Wednesday at Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH), according to Heather Rasmussen, CCMH executive director of care integration.

That rate was down from 15.7% last week, but the seven-day rate was 15% on Wednesday, up from 13.2% a week ago.

“We’re seeing an incline a little bit,” Rasmussen said.

The average age of individuals testing positive was 26 as of Wednesday.

“That really shows that we are having kids become positive with COVID,” she said.

The average age of vaccinated individuals testing positive was 51.

The percentage of unvaccinated individuals testing positive was 79.4%, and 87% of those hospitalized were unvaccinated.

CCMH had three COVID patients as of Wednesday.

Rasmussen said the CCMH medical clinic is extremely busy.

“And it’s not just COVID,” she said. “We’re seeing RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), we’re seeing strep, and we’re seeing a lot of sick kids in particular,” Rasmussen said.

“We’re so focused on COVID, but we’re starting to see flu come through. We’re busy with a lot of stuff.”

CCMH is currently having difficulty transferring patients who need a higher level of care.

“It’s not just us – it’s nationwide and Iowa-wide,” she said. “Every Monday I have a regional call – and it’s the same thing echoed by every single hospital: we have critical patients that we can’t get transferred out or it takes three days to get a transfer to a tertiary care facility.”

“Keep in mind, a little over a year ago, we didn’t have this issue because there were not a lot of surgeries going on and not a lot of people presenting serious illness,” said Don Luensmann, CCMH executive director of marketing and development.

“This year we have much more of that; we have people who are coming for surgeries, people who have put off care for long enough that now they absolutely must come in and be taken care of. Some of those people waited long enough that they had to be hospitalized.”

All of those issues are why there is a crunch for the number of available hospital beds, he said.

“There are a lot more people who are sick this year with things other than COVID, and that is why we have a real lack of ICU beds,” Luensmann said.

The hospital’s recommendations are the same for COVID as they are for many of the other illnesses CCMH is seeing.

“Last year, we all were wearing masks and taking precautions,” Rasmussen said. “We didn’t have a flu season last year, we didn’t have RSV last year because everybody was extremely diligent about washing their hands, cleaning doorknobs and high-touch surfaces, and wearing masks. Now we’re seeing those things come back that we didn’t see last year.”

“We’ve become very complacent over the last year or so,” said Luensmann.

“I understand why people would necessarily be a little bit more lax on doing some of the things we need to do to protect ourselves, but it’s an all-the-time, every-day sort of thing. If we can just get ourselves in the habit of washing our hands and sanitizing surfaces and making certain that when we’re in groups of people, especially people we don’t know, if we have a mask on, the chances are we’re going to be able to provide some protection for ourselves and them.

“If you haven’t had your flu shot, go get one; if you haven’t had your coronavirus vaccination, go get one; if you’ve had the vaccination but haven’t had the booster yet, we’d encourage you to think about doing that as soon as possible,” he said.

CCMH will be able to do PCR (polymerase chain reaction) COVID testing by sometime in February, Rasmussen said.

“We are obtaining a machine to do four-plex respiratory panels, which includes COVID,” she said.

“A PCR test is a test to detect any genetic material from a virus, for example. It detects if the virus is there at the time of the illness, and sometimes with COVID we’re seeing that it’s picking it up after the patients are no longer infected.”

She said the PCR test is the gold standard.

“It’s highly accurate, highly reliable, and there are PCR tests for other things than COVID,” Rasmussen said. “The PCR technology is not new.”

She said some people have heard that PCR testing is not accurate – but that is not true.

“You have to have the virus in order for the PCR to pick it up to be positive,” Rasmussen said. “If this virus isn’t there, it’s going to be a negative result.”

At present, CCMH does PCR testing but the samples have to be sent to a lab.

“This will shorten the amount of time it takes to get test results,” Luensmann said.