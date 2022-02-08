COVID trending down at CCMH

Clinic scheduling eases somewhat

The seven-day COVID-19 positive test rate at Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) dropped to 29.2% as of Monday, according to Heather Rasmussen, CCMH chief officer of quality and ancillary services.

The seven day rate had been at 39.8% last Monday.

The two-week rate was 35.5% on Monday, down from 46.7% a week ago.

“This is our third week that we’ve trended down,” Rasmussen said.

The average age of those testing positive for COVID, as of Monday, was 33.

Rasmussen said she has not had time in recent weeks to calculate most of the other age and vaccination status data for positive cases.

As of Monday, the CCMH clinic was busy, but not as busy as it has been through the Omicron variant surge.

“We’re actually able to go into a day with some openings, which was not occurring in January,” Rasmussen said. “Our days were booked solid but we’re actually seeing some open spots now, which is good.”

She said the clinic is treating a variety of illnesses along with COVID, but she did not have a percentage breakdown of the illnesses.

Rasmussen recently put together several graphics that show how the intensity of the positive test rate has changed during the course of the pandemic (see the graphics on Page 3).

“It demonstrates pretty clearly that we’ve been going through different waves of COVID of varying intensity

since March of 2020,” said Don Luensmann, CCMH executive director of Marketing and Development.

“Even though we would all like to think COVID is over and done with, and there are some state agencies moving in that direction, we know that that’s not necessarily so.”

Individuals need to remain vigilant about their health, which means being fully vaccinated with a booster shot, and wearing a mask in close quarters with others in public, Luensmann said.

Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are available at CCMH.

“We have plenty of vaccine,” Rasmussen said. “If someone wants to get vaccinated, they just need to call the clinic and come in for the vaccine.”