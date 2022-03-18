COVID trending down; one week, one positive test at CCMH

“We’re looking pretty good,” said Heather Rasmussen, Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) chief officer of quality and ancillary services.

In the last full recording period – Sunday through Saturday – CCMH reported one positive COVID test.

As directed by the state, CCMH no longer reports negative tests.

Rasmussen said the CCMH clinic is not as busy as it had been.

“We’re having some days in the clinic that we aren’t testing anybody for COVID – so that’s a good thing – but we’re not back to normal yet,” she said. “We’re still wearing masks and doing what we need to do to mitigate the spread; while we’re not quite normal yet, the trend is going down and that’s definitely what we want to see.”

The CCMH COVID unit has undergone changes due to the slow pace of cases.

“We had a barrier that helped us with negative pressure – we do have a negative pressure room on the med unit – but when we were in the thick of COVID, our maintenance staff built a barrier to help us with a little more negative pressure there,” Rasmussen said.

“We did take that down, so patients will see a few changes as they walk through the building.”

CMS (Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services) and OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) regulations require that all staff, visitors and patients will continue to wear masks in the hospital and clinic.

The water fountains are still shut off at CCMH, she said.

“We’re looking for a different type – instead of the old fashioned we were used to we are looking for a water fountain that you can put a water bottle into,” she said.

Employees no longer have to wear gloves at the salad bar in the dining area – but are still required to sanitize their hands before using the salad bar.

Rasmussen said COVID will likely never go away.

“Just like flu, we’re always going to have COVID,” she said. “At what level of severity is yet to be seen.”

CCMH will keep an eye on information about existing and new COVID variants.

Rasmussen said CCMH is in much better shape to respond to a more severe variant than at the beginning of the pandemic.

“Absolutely,” she said. “We are ready.”

CCMH now has a larger stockpile of personal protective equipment than at the beginning of 2020.

“We have better supplies of PPE, and we’ve changed procedures and protocols in purchasing in order to make certain that we have those available,” said Don Luensmann, CCMH executive director of Marketing and Development.