Craig Dozark to join supervisors

Craig Dozark will become the newest member of the Crawford County Board of Supervisors in January.

Dozark, Dave Muhlbauer, who will rejoin the board after an absence of two years, and incumbent Kyle Schultz won the three open seats on the board in the November 8 election.

“I think it’s important to have people that have common sense serve on the board,” Dozark said.

He said he has no agenda and is willing to listen to both sides of issues.

Dozark decided to run when he saw that no one had initially filled out nominations papers for the open seats.

He said he has been happy with the past members of the board and wanted to make sure that the new board would be conservative in nature with a practical approach to decision-making.

“When there was nobody filling out nomination papers, I thought about how I can make sure there’s someone that thinks like that on the board of supervisors,” Dozark said. “That’s when I said, ‘Craig, you need to fill out the paperwork and get your name on there.’ I can make sure there’s someone that thinks like me on the board if it is me.”

Dozark will bring a wide range of experience to the job.

He graduated from Denison High School in 1981 and received degrees in Ag Business and Economics from Morningside College in 1986.

“I actually took two years between high school and college; I went to Western Iowa Tech carpentry school, worked construction, got married, then went to college,” he said.

“That’s a path that I don’t recommend, and didn’t recommend to my kids. They all listened to me.”

He initially planned to be a banker, but changed his mind when the first full-time banking job he was offered paid the same as the part-time job at UPS he worked while he was a student.

“So I said, ‘Ok, banking’s not for me,’” Dozark said.

While he was home helping his dad with harvest, he saw an ad for a feed warehouse manager job with Cargill, Inc.

“They wanted to open up a store back in Denison, Iowa, and my wife (Cindy) and I ended up moving here,” he said.

Dozark became a territory manager and worked with feed dealers in seven counties in southwest Iowa.

“At that point in time, the hog industry was coming into Crawford County and into western Iowa,” he said. “Cargill had a lot of units (company-owned hog production facilities) out there, and I spent a lot of my time going into units and testing certain things.”

He decided that was not a job he wanted to do.

Dozark took a job with the then-new company called Ag Services of America, which provides operating loans to farmers.

Over 15 years and a buyout, he climbed the ranks to the position of regional vice president.

After a second buyout, the new CEO let 74 people go.

Dozark was one of the people.

“I had an opportunity to go work for some banks in Nebraska after my time with Ag Services, but our youngest was still in high school, and Cindy and I didn’t really want to move,” he said. “Both our parents live here. They’re getting up there in age and we wanted to stick around.”

Thrivent Financial had approached Dozark several times over the years, but the timing had never been right.

The timing was right that time and he took the job helping individuals and families make financial plans for life events and retirement.

“I like the freedom that Thrivent gives me,” Dozark said. “It allows me to go out to the farm and do whatever I want to do.”

The Crawford County Board of Supervisors will not be Dozark’s first time on a public board.

He was a member of the Denison School Board for 15 years.

“When I was elected there, I was the youngest member of the board,” he said. “Fifteen years later when I left, I was still the youngest member on the board. It was a great experience for me.”

He said he valued having his kids in the school system at the time so he received direct feedback from them concerning actions taken by the school board.

Dozark sees concerns about carbon dioxide pipelines and wind turbines, and the need to address the definition and differences between incorporated and unincorporated areas of the county, as some of the challenges the board of supervisors will continue to face when he becomes a member.

He said he appreciates that the current board has been working to put long-term solutions in place, rather than waiting to react to each new project in the county.

Dozark said he sees his role on the board of supervisors as a chance to give back to an area that has given much to him.