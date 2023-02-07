Crawford County received another Growing Together mini-grant through Iowa State University Extension and Outreach’s SNAP-Education program.

The mini-grant will help provide garden space for food pantry clients and increase the production of the Denison donation garden to benefit local pantries, including the Temporary Aid Program food pantry.

The garden space is on Denison Municipal Utilities property near the water treatment plant.

Harrison County will be a new partner in the program this year. The mini-grant will be used to create a donation garden with raised beds at The CREW Center in Woodbine that will engage older adults, elementary school children and high school students in volunteering.

Produce will be donated to the Woodbine Community Food Pantry.

A total of 30 projects are being funded this year.