The Crawford County Cattlemen’s Association (CCCA) continued its scholarship program for the 23rd year. Eight $1,000 scholarships were awarded to high school seniors at the annual banquet Saturday night at Boulders Conference Center in Denison.

To be eligible for a scholarship, parents or guardians of the high school senior, or the senior, have to be a producer or associate member of the Crawford County Cattlemen’s Association and plan to further their education.

Applying for the scholarship involves completing an easy essay form and providing one letter of recommendation.

The scholarship money is awarded at the following year’s annual banquet upon successful completion of the first semester of post-secondary education.

This is the second year that the scholarship payments will be awarded in two parts. The recipient automatically receives 50% of the scholarship money, and to receive the other half, they must work at the Cattlemen’s Beef Quarters, a favorite dining destination at the Iowa State Fair. The CCCA has been asked to work the 8:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. shift on Sunday, August 13. Scholarship recipients who are not able to work at the Beef Quarters can substitute any family member or friend.

The scholarship committee determines the scholarship amount, and the judges said this year’s scholarship applications were the best, with great farm stories, well-thought-out current issues facing the cattle industry and letters of recommendation.

Following are the 2023 CCCA scholarship recipients, their future education plans and the scholarship sponsors.

Abby Maynard plans to attend Des Moines Area Community College to major in ag business, CCCA sponsor

Payton Henningsen plans to attend Iowa State University to major in animal science, CCCA sponsor

Kallie Bromert plans to attend Des Moines Area Community College to major in dental hygiene, CCCA sponsor

Maggie Ragaller plans to attend Iowa State University to major in biology, CCCA sponsor

Emma Ahrenholtz plans to attend the University of South Dakota to major in accounting, Dunlap Livestock Auction and CCCA co-sponsors

Cole Miller plans to attend Northeast Community College to major in animal science, Kunze Trucking and CCCA co-sponsors

Conner Collins plans to attend Western Iowa Tech Community College to major in ag technology, CCCA sponsor