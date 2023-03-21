Charter Oak Boosters donate to Crawford County schools for families in need

The Charter Oak Boosters donated to Boyer Valley school, Charter Oak-Ute school, Denison Community school and Schleswig school for families in need.

Crawford County Record Book Awards

All 4-H members are encouraged to complete a record book to record their project information and reflections, but 4-H record books are not required for membership or participation in 4-H activities. Record book judging is focused on selecting 4-H members who have demonstrated outstanding achievement in their record keeping. Youth are recognized for completed record books as well as years in 4-H, projects awards and top awards. Typically awards are handed out at a county-wide awards ceremony but this year Aubrey Sholty, county youth coordinator, has been visiting clubs to hand out awards. 4-H leaders are also recognized for their hard work and dedication to 4-H. Craig and Deb Ragaller were recognized for 15 years as the Westside 4-H leaders.

Bonner selected for Ignite

Crawford County 4-H member Brigid Bonner was selected for Ignite by 4-H, an inclusive teen event conducted in Washington, D.C. for four days (March 9-12) of inspiring and engaging panels, respected speakers, workshop sessions, entertainment and creating connections. The summit featured U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek H. Murthy and provided youth from across the country the opportunity to explore the best 4-H has to offer in STEM, Agriscience, Healthy Living, Career Readiness and Emotional Well-Being.

Bonner accepted into States’ 4-H Exchange

States’ 4-H Summer Outbound programs provide American 4-H youth with the opportunity to travel to foreign countries for a cultural immersion experience.

Outbound delegates live with volunteer host families and engage in experiential learning about a new way of life.

Delegates experience aspects of daily life that allow them to understand both their host culture and their own culture more deeply.

Brigid Bonner, daughter of Brad Bonner and Shani Bonner, was selected for the States’ 4-H Exchange.

She is a freshman at Denison High School, a member of the Good Handy Helpers 4-H Club and a member of the Crawford County 4-H County Council.

She is involved in many project areas such as communications, citizenship, visual arts, photography, food & nutrition, clothing, music, self-determined and woodworking.

Outside of 4-H she is involved in cheer, band, choir, student council/senate, dance, gymnastics, school and community plays and the school’s math bees.

All States’ 4-H Outbound delegates participate in pre-departure orientations held in the United States.

Delegations are accompanied by adult chaperones who remain in-country to provide support during the exchange.

Delegates attend an in-country orientation upon arrival and prior to departing for their host families.

Some programs include a summer camp or language learning elements as well. Bonner will be traveling to Taiwan this summer.

With its thriving metropolises and rich history, Taiwan is a fascinating blend of traditional and modern culture.

Despite its small size, a population of 23 million people makes Taiwan more populous than 3/4 of the world’s countries.