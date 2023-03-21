The Crawford County Area Republican Women (CCRW) will meet at Bella Sera

Restaurant in Denison at noon on Saturday, March 25. The program will be “Pizza & Politics.”

Iowa Sen. Jason Schultz and Vivek Ramaswamy, a hopeful U.S. presidential candidate, will present the program beginning at noon.

Schultz, a farmer from Schleswig, represents Crawford, Ida, Carroll, Shelby and Audubon counties and part of Pottawattamie County. He will review the current legislative session.

He serves as the chair of the State Government Standing Committee and is a member of the Commerce, Judiciary, Ways and Means and Workforce committees. He also serves as a member of the Public Retirement Systems and State Government Efficiency Review Permanent Statutory committees.

Ramaswamy, from Columbus, Ohio, announced that he is running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. He is an American business leader and bestselling author of “Woke, Inc.: Inside Corporate America’s Social Justice Scam,” along with other books.

Interested area conservatives are invited to attend the meeting. Pizza, beverage and dessert will be served for a suggested freewill donation of $10.

“Our meetings are for conservative men and students, as well as women. Our goal is to share

great programs and learning,” said Crawford County Republican Women President Gwen Ecklund.