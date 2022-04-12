Crawford County Arts series features Miss Myra & The Moonshiners

Miss Myra & The Moonshiners will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19, as part of the Crawford County Arts series. The performance will take place at the Donna Reed Theater.

The performance is being sponsored by Crawford County Arts, the Denison Rotary Club and Wells Fargo Bank.

Miss Myra & The Moonshiners is a five-piece swing band that brings a fresh female-driven perspective to traditional New Orleans and hot club jazz. The group performs songs from the 1920s and 1930s and inspired originals. Among the songs in the group’s repertoire are “Sweet Georgia Brown,” “When the Saints Go Marching In,” “Five Foot Two, Eyes of Blue,” “St. Louis Blues,” “Shake That Thing,” “Bourbon Streets Parade,” St. James Infirmary Blues” and “Bei Mir Bist Du Schon.”