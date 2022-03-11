Crawford County back in drought

February was sixth driest on record in Iowa

All of Crawford County returned to drought conditions on March 1, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

The county is now in the D1 moderate drought stage.

From February 8 through March 1, the county was in the D0 abnormally dry stage.

Crawford County spent much of last summer in D1 before dropping off the drought monitor after fall rains fell.

The sparse moisture later in the fall and winter has contributed to worsening conditions.

According to the Iowa DNR, the lack of precipitation resulted in the expansion of drought conditions across Iowa.

February 2022 was the sixth driest on record in Iowa.

“Precipitation for the month averaged only 0.27 inches, almost an inch below normal. Drought conditions expanded during the month, with more than 90 percent of Iowa in some form of dryness or drought at the end of February. Areas of concern for shallow groundwater supplies exist in parts of northwest Iowa,” a DNR release on Thursday stated.

“Precipitation totals in February were disappointing, so instead of steady or improving conditions, we saw expansion of drought conditions in the state,” said Tim Hall, DNR’s coordinator of hydrology resources. “However, the first week of March saw over twice the amount of rain as the entire month of February, so that is encouraging. Hopefully the normal rains of March and April and May will improve conditions as we head into the growing season.”