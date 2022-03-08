Crawford County Caregiver Support Group meets Thursday

A safe place for caregivers

The second meeting of the Crawford County Caregiver Support Group will take place from 3 to 4 p.m. this Thursday in the conference room at Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH).

“Anybody who is a caregiver is more than welcome,” said Crawford County Veterans Affairs (VA) Director Louise Galbraith, who led the effort to form the group.

“It doesn’t matter if you get care at our hospital or live in Westside and go into Carroll for care.”

At Thursday’s meeting, Iowa Judicial District 3 Judge William Ranniger will talk about documents that caregivers need to understand.

“We will go over the legal issues of living wills, power of attorney, and whether or not you need an attorney to do those or if there’s a different way, and how much it costs,” said Emilee Lakner, hospice social worker for Crawford County Home Health & Hospice.

Lakner will run the meeting on Thursday.

“We’re hoping to have more participants since this will be our second meeting for the year,” she said.

“We have quite a list already of things to talk about in the coming months, but we’d like to hear from the new people that come about any new questions or new ideas for what we will do in the future.”

Lakner said the group is a place for caregivers who need to get out of the house for a while and want to talk to others who are going through the same things.

“If you’re a caregiver, you spend most of your time with your loved one, so it’s hard to get out and hard to make other friends,” she said. “Hopefully this is a good way for people to do that, as well.”

A variety of professionals will be on hand to help give advice.

“We’ll have all of the resources around the area: different hospice agencies, home health agencies, nursing homes, Louise (Galbraith)with Veterans Affairs, hospital nurses,” Lakner said. “We’re all getting together to help people find the right direction they need to go.”

The group is still working toward defining all the issues that need to be covered.

“We’re finding our way - and finding out what people want to hear about and learn about,” Lakner said.

“One of the things that was brought up a lot was nutrition, and if caregivers are not able to cook at home what kind of meals they can get.”

The group will be able to provide answers to that and other questions, she said.

Galbraith said the group’s main goals are to:

-Serve an increasing number of family caregivers with practical help, support and information.

-Improve the quality of life for family caregivers by reducing their day-to-day stress and financial distress.

-Advance the case for family caregiver recognition and support.

-Build family caregivers’ confidence and capability through the dissemination of educational programs that demonstrate a positive impact on the lives of family caregivers.

Discussions at the meetings will be confidential.

Registration is not needed and no fees are charged to attend the meeting.

Meetings will take place at 3 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at CCMH.

Contacts for the Crawford County Caregiver Support Group:

Crawford County Memorial Hospital, Wendy Frank 712-265-2500

Crawford County Veterans Affairs/General Relief, Louise Galbraith 712-263-2720

Crawford County Home Health & Hospice, Emilee Lakner 712-263-3303

Angels Care Home Health, Karen Claussen 712-263-2266

St. Croix Hospice, Amanda Miller 712-267-1399