Dean Staley spoke at the Crawford County Cattlemen’s Annual Banquet about the Cattlemen’s golf tournament planned for Friday, July 13, at the Schleswig Golf Course. All the funds raised will be donated to the project for the new show ring at the Crawford County Fairgrounds. A steak luncheon is planned for noon the day of the tournament.

Teams are needed and the Cattlemen are looking for hole sponsors, flag sponsors and other sponsors. More details will be contained in a letter to be sent to Cattlemen’s members.Jared Muhlbauer conducted the drive for new members to the Crawford County Cattlemen’s Association Board of Directors. Keaton Miller and Colin Garrett were nominated and approved at the annual banquet. Muhlbauer said that volunteers are needed for a new grill committee. The volunteers can be called to help grill at Crawford County Cattlemen’s Association jobs if additional help is needed. Those interested should contact a director of the association. Matt Riessen heads the grilling committee. In the past year the Cattlemen grilled at 34 events.