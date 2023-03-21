March 8 to March 14

Scheduled traffic fines

Kruse, Branson Lee, Denison. Failure to yield half of roadway, $287.88.

Siefken, Rusty Lee, Omaha, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88.

Palacios Giron, Fredi Rolando, Denison. Leave scene of accident — property damage only, $210.25 .

Palacios Giron, Fredi Rolando, Denison. Failure to maintain control, $210.25.

Gomez, David Alexander , Denison. Poss/purch alcohol by person 18/19/20 — 1st offense, $503.50.

Tellez Diaz, Gloria Stefany, Denison. No valid drivers license, $503.50.

Heiden, Elli Ann, Schleswig. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Raymond, Angus Christian, Storm Lake. Operating non-registered vehicle, $135.50.

Jolet, Joane, Crete, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25 .

Baches Ramirez De Gr, Sulma M., Denison. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Williamson, Mollie Lynn Stueve, Harlan. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.

Adkins Jr, Ian Gregory, Ricketts. Careless driving, $141.25.

Hla, Soe Shwe, Denison. Failure to yield to vehicle on right, $210.25.

Wiges, Hannah Anne, Denison. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $428.75.

Locklear, Timothy, Westside. Failure to use headlamps when required, $441.75.

Locklear, Timothy, Westside. Operating non-registered vehicle, $170.50.

Locklear, Timothy, Westside. Lighting device — color and mounting, $124.50.

Martinez, Gabriel D., Omaha, NE. Speeding 55 or und zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Chan Mendez, Edgar Eduardo, Denison. Failure to comply with safety regulations and rules, $135.50.

Mason, Kaden Joshua, Charter Oak. Speeding 55 or under zone (21 or over), $233.25.

Kaufmann, Leonard Peter, Manilla. Operating non-registered vehicle, $135.50.

Johnson, Erik R, Omaha, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Barajas, Rodolfo, Denison. No valid drivers license, $354.00.

aldamez, Jasmin Liseth, Denison. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Galdamez, Jasmin Liseth, Denison. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Marmaduke, Jonathan Dene, Denison. Failure to have a valid lic or permit for operate a motor vehicle, $400.00.

Non-scheduled fines

Prado Ramirez, Ernesto, Denison. Reckless driving, $180.75.

Bernal Nava, Romario, Denison. DUS. — driving while license denied suspended, canceled or revoked, $359.00 .

Small claims

Against: Cunningham, Cade Stanley, Earling. In favor of: Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, SD. Judgment: $$761.88. Court costs: $95.00.

OWI

Rodriguez, Ronald Anderson, Denison. Count 1: Operating while under the influence 3rd offense, 03/26/2022. Prison: 5 years, 03/14/2023, concurrent w./SRCR069494 & OWCR069217 P.R. Minimum sentence: 30 days, credit for time served. Suspended prison, 5 years, credit for time served. Suspended prison: 5 years. Probation: 2 years, to correctional services. Fine: $3,125.00. Court costs: $2,600.70. DNA requirement. 03/14/2023. Count 2: Driving while license denied or revoked, 03/26/2022. Dismissed by court: 03/14/2023.

Morales Sagastume, Eddy Armindo, Denison. Count 1: Operating while under the influence 1st offense, 07/31/2022. Deferred judgment, 03/10/2023. Informal probation no supervision. Civil penalty: $1,250.00 — reduce $625 proof temporary restricted license. Costs: $131.95, 03/10/2023.