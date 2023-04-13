Criminal Cases

Terwilleger, Christopher John, Denison. Count 1: Burglary 2nd degree, 11/06/2022. Prison: 2 yrs., 04/11/2023. Suspended prison: 2 yrs. Probation: 1 yr., concurrent with Count 2. Fine: $855.00. Court costs: $228.25. Count 2: Driving while barred, 11/06/2022. Prison: 2 yrs., 04/11/2023. Suspended prison: 2 yrs. Probation: 1 yr., concurrent with Count 1. Suspended fine: 04/11/2023.

Wyatt, John Anthony, Irwin. Count 1: Domestic abuse assault- 1st offense, 12/17/2022. Deferred judgment: 04/11/2023. Civil penalty: $105.00. Court costs: $252.94. No supervision: 04/11/2023.

Harris, Mavrick, Denison. Count 1: Possession of drug paraphernalia, 02/02/2023. Fine: $105.00. Court costs: $235.40, 04/05/2023.

Espinoza, Reyna M., Schleswig. Count 1: Public intoxication, 03/31/2023. Suspended fine. Court costs: $60.00. Time served: 04/102/2023.

Ordonez Hernandez, Jackaline , Denison. Count 1: Disorderly conduct - fighting/violent behavior, 04/02/2023. Fine: $250.00. Court costs: $397.50, 04/07/2023.

Pedrosa Reyes, Evelyn, Denison. Count 1: Disorderly conduct - fighting/violent behavior, 04/02/2023. Fine: $105.00. Court costs: $407.25, 04/11/2023.

OWI

Moran, Nakayla Eloise, Denison. Count 1: Operating while under the influence 1st offense, 07/26/2022. Deferred judgment: 04/05/2023. No supervision: 1 yr., informal probation. Civil penalty: $1,250 - reduce fine $625 proof of valid temporary restricted license. Court costs: $100.00. 04/05/2023.

Martin, Burgess Jovon, Charter Oak. Count 1: Operating while under the influence 1st offense, 01/22/2023. Jail: 30 days, 04/07/2023. Credit for time served, in lieu-48 hr. alcohol education program. Community corrections: 28 days. No supervision: 1 yr., informal probation. Fine: $1,250, reduce fine $625-proof of valid temporary restricted license. Surcharge: $93.75. Court costs: $1,148.05. 04/07/2023.

Small Claims

Against: Cayce, Travontae Valeria, Denison. In favor of: Country View Mobile Home Park LLC, Denison. No judgments found. Court costs: $95.00.

Against: Rosonke, Daniel, Manning. In favor of: Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, SD. No judgments found. Court costs: $95.00.

Scheduled traffic fines

Harris, Mavrick, Denison. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $499.20.

Wight, Abigail Lynn, Carroll. Operating non-registered vehicle, $175.75.

Locklear, Timothy, Westside. Failure to obey traffic control device, $287.88.

Garcia, Juan Alejandro, Denison. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88.

Hast, Christopher Leo, Whiting. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Schnider, Jeffrey Riesse, Carter Lake. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $175.75.

Bielenberg, Scott B., Deloit. Maximum gross weight violation - 2001 to 3000 lbs. over, $144.13.

Bielenberg, Scott B., Deloit. Maximum group axle weight violation - 1001 to 2000 lbs over, $80.30.

Manrique, Yonel Matos, Miami, FL. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Oviedo, Rafael, Willmar, MN. No valid driver’s license, $354.00.

Oviedo, Rafael, Willmar, MN. Failure to obey traffic control device, $210.25.

Bermudez Martinez, Jose Heriberto, Denison. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.

Gutierrez-Martinez, Alvaro Geovani, Denison. Operating non-registered vehicle, $135.50.

Krohn, Roger Kevin, Mapleton. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Wilson, Isadora Grace, Honey Creek. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Garcia Sanchez, Jorge Elias, Denison. Operating non-registered vehicle, $135.50.

Garcia Barrios, Diego, Denison. Violation of instruction permit limitation, $135.50.

Ragaller, Brandon Joseph, Vail. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Bramley, Lily. Charter Oak. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Bregar, Hunter Lee, Manilla. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $428.75.

Eddington, Gidget Marie, Dunlap. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over),$175.75.

Rosales, Avyan, Denison. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.

Rosales, Avyan, Denison. Violation of instruction permit limitation, $135.50.

Morales, Yamile, Denison. Open container - passenger 21 yrs. old or older, $354.00.

Flores Anaya, Pahola Esther, Denison. Failure to prove security against liability (non-accident), $486.25.

Jenkins Jr, Reginald Louis, Denison. 1-5 over excessive speed-less than 55 mph zone, $106.75.

Sandoval, Angela Solorio, Denison. Failure to have a valid license or permit for operating a motor vehicle, $285.00

Mendoza Garcia, Marco Antonio, Denison. 16-20 over excessive speed-less than 55 mph zone, $193.00.

Mendoza Garcia, Marco Antonio, Denison. Failure to have a valid license or permit for operating a motor vehicle, $285.00.

Vazquez, Austin Alejandro, Denison. 6-10 over excessive speed - less than 55 mph, $118.25.

Fineran, Haiden Jerrold Thomas, Denison. 6-10 over excessive speed - less than 55 mph, $118.25.

Non-Scheduled Fines

Harris, Mavrick, Denison. DUS - driving while license denied, suspended, canceled or revoked, $433.25.

Gorden, Joshua Ray, Dow City. Failure to stop in assured clear distance, $180.75.