Criminal Cases

Morales, Jovanny Eduardo, Denison. Count 1: Drug distribution violation to person under 18, 07/14/2020. Prison: 5 years, 06/05/2022. Suspended prison: 5 years. To correctional services, mental health evaluation. Fine: $1,025. Suspended fine: $1,025. Surcharge suspended. DNA requirement: 06/05/2022. Count 2: Possession of controlled substance — marijuana 1st offense, 07/14/2020. Dismissed by court 06/05/2022. Count 3: Contempt — resist order or process of district court, 02/17/2022. Jail: 5 days, 03/28/2022. Count 4: Violation of probation – 1985, 01/11/2023. Jail: 120 days, 02/02/2023. Residential facility, 02/02/2023.

Leitz, Tyler Duwayne, Manning. Count 1: Theft 1st degree, 12/27/2020. Deferred judgment: 1 year, 12/17/2021. No supervision informal probation: 1 year. Civil penalty $855.00. Court costs: $163.25, 12/17/2021. Count 2: Violation of probation – 1985, 12/20/2022. Dismissed by court: 02/02/2023.

Morales, Jovanny Eduardo, Denison. Count 1: Possession of contraband in correctional institution, 01/26/2021. Prison: 5 years, 05/23/2022. Probation 2 years. To correctional services. Fine $1,025.00. Costs:$2,221.83. DNA requirement 05/23/2022. Count 2: Violation of probation – 1985, 12/09/2022. Jail: 120 days, 02/02/2023. Residential facility, 02/02/2023.

Treinen, Joseph Miles, Hull. Count 1: Burglary 3rd degree, 01/27/2021. Jail: 180 days, 02/02/2023. Credit for time served. Suspended jail: 180 days, Probation: 1 year. To correctional services. Fine: $855.00. Costs:1,057.13, 02/02/2023.

Nelson, Amber Lea, Denison. Count 1: Violation of no contact/protective order-contempt, 11/18/2022. Fine: $500.00. Costs: $172.45. 02/03/2023.

Ewoldt, Grace Guadette, San Diego, CA. Count 1: Domestic abuse assault- 1st offense, 12/20/2022.Fine: $105.00. Court costs: $107.25. Time served 01/31/2023.

McDuff, Shad Joseph, Denison. Count 1: Public intoxication, 01/05/2023. Fine: $105.00. Court costs: $75.75, 01/27/2023.

Johnson, Tamie Sue, Ida Grove. Count 1: Possession of controlled substance — methamphetamine 1st offense, 01/12/2023. Jail: 30 days, credit for time served. Suspended jail: 30 days. Fine: $430.00. Court costs: $164.50, 02/02./2023.

OWI

Gonzalez Sierra, Carlos Enrique, Denison. Count 1: Operating while under the influence 1st offense, 02/16/2020. Deferred judgment, 04/30/2021. Probation: 1 year, unsupervised. Civil penalty: $1,250, reduce $625 proof valid temporary restricted license. Court costs: $402.97. 04/30/2021.

Count 2: Violation of probation – 1985, 04/28/2022. Dismissed by court 02/02/2023.

Brungardt, Jordan Michelle, Vail. Count 1: Operating while under the influence 1st offense, 02/20/2021. Deferred judgment, 01/21/2022. Unsupervised probation: 1 year. Civil penalty: $1,250, reduce $625 proof valid temp rest. LIC. Court costs: $1160.92. Count 2: Violation of probation – 1985, 12/20/2022. Dismissed by court 02/02/2023.

Scheduled Traffic

Morales, Manuel Alexander, Denison. Trespass 1st offense, $689.00.

Vennink, Alexander William, Dow City. Poss/purch alcohol by person 18/19/20 — 1st offense, $354.00.

Hansen, Sherean Laree, Charter Oak. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Kuri, Adri, Houston, TX. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $89.50.

Garduno, Jorge Ezequiel, Denison. No valid driver’s license, $354.00.

Garduno, Jorge Ezequiel, Denison. Operating non-registered vehicle, $135.50.

Mayer, Drew Albert, Palm Beach Gardens, FL. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Whitney, Cassidy Sue, Ida Grove. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Traufler, Charles , Denison. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Schultes, Gerald Lawrence, Audubon. Operate CMV after downgraded to non-commercial, $354.00.

Schultes, Gerald Lawrence, Audubon. Operation by unqualified driver, $135.50.

Ledesma Puga, Jose Enrique, Vail. Fail to obey flashing red signal, $210.25.

Ramirez, Bryan, Denison. Operating non-registered vehicle, $135.50.

Munger, Thomas Ralph, Sac City. Improper overtaking on the right, $210.25.

Feehan, Thomas Anthony, Rochester, MI. Fail to obey stop sign and yield right of way, $210.25.

Davis, Randall Dwight, Denison. Speeding 55 or und erzone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Williams, Kielind Dondi Maurice L., Denison. Failure to provide proof of financial liability- accident, $796.75.

Anaya, Gabriela, Denison. Fail to obey stop sign and yield right of way, $210.25.

Anaya, Gabriela, Denison. Failure to possess valid license while operating motor vehicle, $354.00.

Wingfield, Richard Dion, Malvern. Fail to obey stop sign and yield right of way, $210.25.

Harris, Mavrick, Denison. Fail to obey stop sign and yield right of way, $210.25.

Wingrove, David Dean, Dow City. Operating non-registered vehicle, $135.50 .

Frees Pedersen, Judy Ann, Council Bluffs. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Hill, Anthony David, Deloit. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Hernandez Gallegos, Jose Luis, Denison. Failure to have a valid license or permit for operating motor vehicle. $285.00.

Hernandez, Gabriel Oneill, Denison. 11-15 over excessive speed — less than 55 mph, $175.75.

Non-scheduled traffic

Soll, William Matthew Lee, Sac City. DUS — driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked, $372.50.