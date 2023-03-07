February 22-28

CRIMINAL CASES

Vargas Barroso, Jose, Denison. Count 1: Sexual abuse — 2nd degree, enticing a minor und 13 — sexual abuse or exploitation, 06/01/2017- Prison: 10 years, 04/12/2021. Credit for time served. Suspended prison: 10 years. Probation, 2 years. To correctional services, sex offender evaluation and treatment. Civil penalty – Fine: $1,000. DNA requirement. Sex offender registry, 04/12/2021. Probation extended: 1 year, 02/23/2023. Count 2: Violation of probation – 1985, 01/11/2023. Other/miscellaneous, 02/23/2023. Costs: $4,206.50. Comment: sex offender treatment program — start from beginning.

Akur, Mabior Thuc, Denison. Count 1: Robbery 1st degree, child endangerment — serious injury. 03/21/2020. Prison: 10 years, 06/20/2022. Credit for time served. Suspended prison: 10 years. Probation: 3 years, to correctional services, sae/mhe, cognitive behavioral course. Fine: $1,370.00. Suspended fine: $1,370.00, and surcharge suspended. DNA requirement. Probation revoked: 02/27/2023. Prison: 10 years, 02/27/2023. Credit for time served. Count 2: Violation of probation – 1985, 07/19/2022. Other/miscellaneous, 02/27/2023. Court costs: $1,500.00, (no atp cat. B rest. For prob. Revoc.) See orig. Ct.

Saldana Perez, Angel, Denison. Count 1: Public Intoxication, 12/28/2022. Fine: $105.00. 03/01/2023. Surcharge: $15.75 and Court Costs: $60.00.

OWI

Nothing to report for February 22 to 28

SCHEDULE TRAFFIC

Downs, Tamra Nicole, Denison. Unsafe passing, $244.48.

Downs, Tamra Nicole, Denison. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $125.73.

Krajicek, Kinsey J., Charter Oak. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $615.63.

Stephens IV, Robert Ervin, Dunlap. Speeding 55 or under zone (16 thru 20 over), $262.00.

Stephens IV, Robert Ervin, Dunlap. Operating non-registered vehicle, $175.75.

Thomsen, Richard Wayne, Logan. Dark window or windshield, $175.75.

Morin, Margret Christin, Edinburg, TX. No valid driver’s license, $503.50.

Morin, Margret Christin, Edinburg, TX. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $106.75.

Carlyle, Timothy Jason, Odebolt. Use electronic communication device — age 18 or above, $106.75.

Carlyle, Timothy Jason, Odebolt. Failure to maintain control, $210.25.

Heiman, Jason Paul, Dunlap. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88.

Zander, Ronald A., Omaha, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88.

Lopez, Martin, Schleswig. Failure to provide proof of financial liability,- accident, $796.75.

Thompson, Andrea D, Schaller. No valid driver’s license, $354.00.

Rickert, Justin , Dow City. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Aguirre Portillo, Santos Omar, Des Moines. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Lopez, Martin, Schleswig. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $428.75.

Coleman, Amanda N., Omaha, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Sam, Socheat, Denison. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Morales Lopez, Juan, Peoria, AZ. No valid drivers license, $354.00.

Morales Lopez, Juan, Peoria, AZ. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Fischer, Eric J., Leigh, NE. Failure to comply with safetyregulations/rules, $135.50.

Anastasi, Kristen Renee, Manilla. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Arbegast, Paul Henry, Arthur. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Dumdei, Scott Wesley, Manilla. Fail to obey stop sign and yield right of way, $210.25.

Quinones, Eloy, Denison. Fail to obey stop sign and yield right of way, $210.25.

Locklear, Timothy, Westside. Speeding 55 or under zone (21 or over), $325.25.

Galindo, Emmanuel Jesus, Omaha, NE. No valid drivers license, $354.00.

Kuol, Aaliyah, Denison. Failure to have a valid lic or permit for operating motor veh, $285.00.

Forcier, Keely Elena, Denison. Failure to have a valid lic or permit for open, $400.00.

Baber, Jeffrey D, Hickman, NE. Fail to obey traffic control device, $210.25.

Lewis, Laura Jean, Sloan. 6-10 over excessive speed — less than 55 mph, $149.88.

NON-SCHEDULED TRAFFIC

Reetz, Tami L., Dunlap. Unlawful passing of school bus — first offense, $364.75.

SMALL CLAIMS

Against: Mejia, Roberto Carlos, Schleswig. In favor of: Midland Credit Management Inc., (address omitted). Judgment: $1,210.37. Court costs: $95.00.

Against: Ernsperger, Anthony Conrad, Dow City. In favor of: Clear Recovery Inc., West Des Moines. Judgment: $3,779.74 Court costs: $95.00.

Against: Wikel, Michaela, Manilla. In favor of: Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, SD. Judgment: $1,210.37 Court costs: $95.00.

Against: Against: Cooper, Tiffany, Westside. In favor of: Jefferson Capital Systems LLC., Plymouth, MN. Judgment: $898.20. Court costs: $95.00.

Against: Schwade Contracting, Charter Oak,, and Against: Schwade, Jacob Scott, Charter Oak. In favor of: Van Wall Equipment, Inc., Carroll. Judgment: $2,536.50. Court costs: $95.00.