CRIMINAL CASES, February 15-21

Gomez Rucu, Jeferson Juan Antonio, Denison. Count 1: Driving while barred, 05/11/2022. Jail: 60 days, 7/29/2022, credit for time served. Suspended jail: 60 days. No supervision, informal probation: 1 year. Fine: $855.00, 7/29/2022. Count 2: Violation of probation – 1985, 09/07/2022. Court costs: $764.70.

Gomez Rucu, Jeferson Juan Antonio, Denison. Count 1: Driving while barred, 7/31/2022. Jail: 60 days, 2/16/2023. Suspended jail: 60 days. No supervision, informal probation, 1-yr. Fine: $855.00. Suspended fine: $855.00. Court costs: $1,245.00, 2/16/2023.

Thomas, Zachary D., St Joseph, MO. Count 1: Possession of controlled substance — methamphetamine 1st offense, 01/21/2017. Jail: 90 days, 03/08/2017. Suspended jail: 83 days. Probation 1 year to Correctional Services. Fine: $315.00. Court costs: $1,189.99 and license revoked for 180 days, 03/18/2017. Count 2: Violation of probation: 08/31/2017. Dismissed by court 02/20/2023.

COC Ventura, Danny Josias, Denison. Count 1: Public intoxication, 02/12/2023. Fine: $105.00. Court costs: $375.75, 02/21/2023.

Rodriguez, Ronald Anderson, Denison. Count 1: Driving while license denied or revoked, 10/16/2022. Dismissed by court, 02/172/23.

Count 2: Operating while under the influence 3rd offense, 10/16/2022. Prison: 5 years, 02/17/2023. Concurrent w/OWCR069342 & OWCR069217. Credit for time served. Minimum sentence: 30 days, 02/17/2023, defendant to serve mandatory minimum sentence. Probation: 2 years, to Correctional Services. Fine: $3,125.00, Court costs: $1,396.41.00. DNA requirement. Suspended prison, 5 years, 02/17/2023.

OWI, February 15-21

Rodriguez, Ronald Anderson, Denison. Count 1: Operating while under the influence 2nd offense, 9/18/2021. Jail: 30 days, 3/11/29022, credit for time served, in lieu-48 hour alcohol education program. Suspended jail: 28 days, no supervision, informal probation, 1 year. Fine: $1,250.00. Court costs: $1,053.00. Reduce fine $625 upon proof valid temporary restricted license, 3/11/2022. Count 2: Violation of probation – 1985, 04/28/2022. Jail: 7 days, 2/16/2022, concurrent w/SRCR069494&OWCR069342. Court costs: $1,053.00, 2/16/2023. Count 3: Violation of probation – 1985, 10/18/2022. Jail: 7 days, 2/16/2023. Concurrent w/SRCR069494 & OWCR069342, 2/16/2023.

Dorhout, Douglas Allen, Denison. Count 1: Operating while under the influence 1st offense, 10/14/2022. Jail: 48 hours, 2/17/2023, in lieu — 48 hour alcohol education program. Fine: $1,250.00. Court costs: $568.75, 2/17/2023.

Dammen, Andrew Paul, Denison. Count 1: Operating while under the influence 2nd offense, 10/31/2022. Jail: 30 days, 2/17/2023. Credit for time served, in lieu-48 hour alcohol education program. Suspended jail: 28 days, 2/17/2023. No supervision, informal probation: 1 year. Fine: $1,250.00. Court costs: $131.50. Reduce fine $625 proof valid temporary restricted license, 2/17/2023. Count 2: Domestic abuse assault display or use weapon — 1st offense, 10/13/2022. Jail: 48 hours, 2/17/2023, credit for time served, concurrent with Count 1. Suspended fine: Domestic Abuse Surcharge: $277.50, 2/17/2023.

SCHEDULED TRAFFIC,

February 15-21

Launderville, Brandon Lee, Dow City. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Rincon Camara, Ramon Rodrigo. Mission, TX. No valid driver’s license, $503.50.

Boettger, Hugo Thomas, Arion. Person under 21 using tobacco/vapor product 1st offense, $70.00.

Lynch, Kelli Rae, Boulder, CO. No valid driver’s license, $354.00.

Wallace, John Martin, Kaukauna, WI. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Vennink, Zachary Daniel, Dow City. Operation without registration card or plate, $175.75.

Saldana, Emily Lorraine, Denison. Operating non-registered vehicle, $175.75.

Schauer, Bert Jason, Fernley, NV. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Welte, Justin Daniel, Danbury. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.

Abbott, Sierra Renae, Dow City. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Blunk, Jeffrey Leroy, Ida Grove. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Dirks, Mark Eugene, Deloit. Operating non-registered vehicle, $135.50.

Lopez Lopez, Elmer Audelio, Denison. No valid driver’s license, $354.00.

Beam, Troy Elvin, Denison. No valid driver’s license, $354.00.

Carey, Shari Ann, Odebolt. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Brandt, Adam, Manilla. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Schaben, Dylan, Denison. Person under 21 using tobacco/vapor product 1st offense, $70.00.

Varner Jr, Randy Duane, Charter Oak. Operating non-registered vehicle, $135.50.

Bonilla, Diego Josue, Denison. Failure to have a valid license or permit for operating vehicle, $285.00.

Norgart, Ren David, Denison. 1-5 over excessive speed-less than 55 mph zone, $89.50.

Ramirez Aldenis, Eber, Denison. Failure to have a valid license or permit for operating a motor vehicle, $285.00.

NON-SCHEDULED TRAFFIC,

February 7-21

Perez, Carlos Waufredo, Denison. Unlawful passing of school bus — first offense, $130.00

Prado, Emmanuel, Denison. Leave scene of accident – failure to provide aid, $180.75.

Ayala Portillo, Nelson Bladimir, Denison. DUS- driving while license denied, suspended, canceled or revoked, $347.50 .

SMALL CLAIMS, February 15-21

Against: Norgart, Ren David, Denison. In favor of: LVNV Funding LLC, Plymouth, MN. Judgment: $881.60. Court costs: $95.00.

Against: Knudsen, William Richard, Manilla. In favor of: LVNV Funding LLC, Plymouth, MN. Judgment: $610.95. Court costs: $95.00.