Criminal Cases, March 8-28

Ramirez, Christian Gabriel, Denison. Count 1: Eluding — speed over 25 over limit, 07/03/2022. Jail: 30 days, 03/09/2023, credit for time served, concurrent w/counts 2 and 3. Suspended jail: 20 days. Fine: $430. Court costs: $196.95. No supervision: 1 year, informal probation, concurrent w/counts 2 and 3. Count 2:Interference with official acts — bodily injury, 07/03/2022. Jail: 28 days, 03/09/2023, credit for time served, concurrent w/counts 1 and 3. Suspended jail: 28 days, 03/09/2023. No supervision: 1 year, informal probation, concurrent w/counts 1 and 3. Suspended fine: 03/09/2023. Count 3: Driving while barred. 07/03/2022. Jail: 60 days, 03/09/2023, credit for time served, concurrent w/counts 1 and 2. Suspended fine: 60 days, 03/09/2023. No supervision, informal probation, concurrent w/counts 1 and 2. Suspended fine: 03/09/2023.

Ramirez, Kevin, Denison. Count 1: Operating vehicle without owner’s consent, 07/28/2022. Jail: 60 days, 03/10/2023, credit for time served. Suspended jail: 60 days. Suspended fine: 03/10/2023. Court costs: $746.85. No supervision: 1 year, informal probation, 03/10/2023.

Mendoza Sandoval, Edgar Fabian, Denison. Count 1: Driving while barred, 10/22/2022. Jail: 7 days, 03/09/3023. Credit for time served. Fine: $855. Court costs: $228.25.

Boll, Robert Andrew Clarence, Dow City. Count1: Theft 2nd degree, 10/21/2020. Jail: 7 days, 03/10/2023. Credit for time served. Suspended jail: 7 days. Fine: $430. Court costs: $458.90, 03/10/2023.

Arvizo, Victor Noriel, Denison. Count 1: Public intoxication, 03/10/2023. Fine: $105.00. Court costs: $75.75, 03/11/2023.

Jong, Joseph Anei, Denison. Count 1: Interference with official acts, 03/11/2023. Fine: $105. Court costs: $75.75, 03/11/2023.

Peters, Anthony Gene, Denison. Count 1: Possession of controlled substance 1st offense, 10/13/2022. Jail: 1 year, 03/14/2023. Concurrent w/FECR068744 P.R., credit for time served. Suspended jail: 1 year. Probation: 2 years to correctional services. Fine: $430. DNA requirement, 03/14/2023. Count 2: Failure to affix drug stamp, 10/13/2022. Prison: 5 years, 03/13/2022. Concurrent w/FECR068744 P.R., credit for time served. Suspended prison: 5 years, 03/14/2023. Probation: 2 years, to correctional services. Fine: $1,025.00. Suspended fine: $1,025.00. Surcharge suspended: $64.50.Court costs: $802.80. DNA requirement, 03/14/2023.

Podraza, Kristina Lee, Denison. Count 1: Assault on persons in certain occupations, 02/17/2023. Time served: 03/14/2023. Suspended fine. Court costs: $706.20, 03/14/2023.

Gray, Zachary David, Denison. Count 1: Lascivious acts with a child — permit/cause child to fondle, 03/01/2020. Deferred judgment 01/31/2022. Civil penalty: $625, Surcharge: $367.50. Civil penalty: $250. Court costs: $908.62. Restitution: $62.48. Probation, 2 years. To correctional services, psychosexual evaluation, sex offender evaluation, 01/31/2022. Sex offender registery. DNA requirement. Other/miscellaneous. Under supervision as if on parole for 10 years. 01/31/2022. Revoked: 03/29/2023, deferred judgment is revoked. Prison: 2 years, Concurrent w/count 1. Credit for time served. Suspended prison: 2 years. Probation extended: 1 year, 03/28/2023. Expires January 31, 2025. Residential facility: psychosexual evaluation. Civil penalty, Fine: $625.00, sex abuse surcharge: $367.50. Court costs: $908.63. DNA requirement, Sex offender registry, other miscellaneous. Special sentence: Under supervision as if on parole 10 yrs, 03/28/2023. Count 2: Indecent contact with a child, 03/01/2020. Deferred judgment, 01/31/2022. Deferred judgment revoked 3-29-2023. Prison: 2 years, 03/29/2023. Concurrent W/count 1, credit for time served. Suspended prison, 2 years, Probation extended, 1 year, Expires Jan. 31, 2025. Residential facilty 02/28/2023, psychosexual evaluation. Fine: $625.00, surcharge, sex abuse surcharge, costs. DNA requirement, sex offender registry, other miscellaneous, special sentence: under supervision as if on parole 10 yrs, 03/28/2023 Count 3: Telephone dissemination of obscene material to minor, 1st offense, 03/01/2020. Dismissed by court, 01/31/2022. Count 4: Violation of probation – 1985, 11/10/2022. Other/miscellaneous, 03/29/2023. See original charges counts 1 and 2, costs.

Lembke, Brian Kenneth, Dow City. Count 1: Sex offender — registration violation 2nd or subsequent offense, 02/13/2015. Prison: 5 years, 03/28/2023. Concurrent W/FECR067102, credit for time served. Suspended prison: 5 years. Probation: 3 years to correctional services. Fine: $750.00. Court costs: $584.45. DNA requirement, 03/28/2023.

Lembke, Brian Kenneth, Dow City. Count 1: Sex offender — verification violation 2nd or subsequent offense, 05/01/2015. Prison: 5 years, 03/28/2023, Concurrent W/FECR066981. Credit for time served. Suspended prison: 5 years. Probation: 3 years, to correctional services. Fine: $750.00. DNA requirement, 03/28/2023.

Vega Ramirez, Jose Enrique, Denison. Count 1: Domestic abuse assault — 1st offense, 01/22/2023. Fine: $105.00. Court costs:

$185.50, 03/15/2023. Time served, 03/15/2023. Count 2: Public intoxication, 01/22/2023. Fine: $105, 03/15/2023.

Deng, James Ding, Denison. Count 1: Domestic abuse assault — 1st offense, 01/22/2023. Fine: $105. Court costs: $185.50. Time served, 03/15/2023. Count 2: Public intoxication, 01/22/2023. Fine: $105.

Deng, James Ding, Denison. Count 1: Public intoxication, 02/19/2023. Fine: $105. Court costs: $75.75, 03/15/20223.

OWI, March 15-28

Hickey, Rae Jean, Anthon. Count 1: Operating while under the influence 1st offense, 01/24/2020. Deferred judgment, 01/18/2022. Unsupervised probation: 1 year. Civil penalty: $1,250 — reduce $625 proof valid temporary restricted license. Costs: $592.20, 01/8/2022. Count 2: Violation of probation – 1985, 12/20/2022. Dismissed by court, 03/28/2023.

Warmbier, Sarah Ann, Woodbine. Count 1: Operating while under the influence 1st offense, 09/18/2022. Jail: 30 days, 03/15/2023. Credit for time served, in lieu-48 hour alcohol education program. Suspended jail: 28 days, 03/15/2023. No supervision informal probation, 1 year. Fine: $1,250. Reduce fine $625 proof valid temporary restricted license. Court costs: $1,287.50, 03/15/2023.

Small Claims, March 15-March 28

Against: Mabior, Martha K., Denison. In favor of: Nyicenhom, Maluk Deng, Storm Lake. Judgment: $3,590.28. Court costs: $97.50.

Against: Walker, Dakota Brenton, Denison. In favor of: H & R Account, Inc., Moline, IL. No judgments found. Court costs: $95.

Against: Thompson, Darren Lee, Denison. In favor of: Midland Credit Management Inc. Judgment: $581.11. Court costs: $95.

Against: Avalos Valdez, Brisa, Denison. In favor of: LVNV Funding LLC, Plymouth, MN. No Judgments found. Court costs: $95.

Against: Schorg, Justin, Denison. In favor of: H & R Account, Inc., Moline IL. No Judgments found. Court costs: $95.

Against: Malone, Robert D., Dunlap. In favor of: 32 & You, Denison. Judgment: $701.10. Court costs: $95.

Against: Hernandez, Maria Del Rocio, Denison. In favor of: 32 & You, Denison. Judgment: $314.86. Court costs: $95.

Scheduled Traffic March 15 to 28

Kramer, Kyle Alan, Jefferson, SD. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88.

Scott Jr, Clayton Morris, Glenwood. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $106.75.

Patena, Brianna Gail, Atlantic. Dark window or windshield, $175.75.

Castillo, Jason Osbeli, Denison. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $428.75.

Castillo, Jason Osbeli, Denison. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Dobernecker, Hailee Joann, Charter Oak. Dark window or windshield, $175.75.

Carrizales Jr, Mario Leroy, Denison. Failure to maintain control, $287.88.

Gotto, Tanner , Denison. Person under 21 using tobacco/vapor product 1st offense, $70.00.

Villa, David Lee Matthew, Raymondville, TX. No valid driver’s license, $503.50.

Malone, Curtis Otto, Dow City. Failure to comply with safety regulations rules, $135.50.

Garrison, Tegan Bryce, Denison. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Bargas Cueto, Joselin, Flandreau, SD. No valid driver’s license, $503.50.

Portillo Bermudez, Oscar Francisco, Deloit. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Voss, Connor Ray, Aurelia. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Kock, Elliott George, Breda. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Bailey, Tracy Lynn, Danbury. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Obrien, Matthew Christopher, Ute. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Anderson, Kade Dwight, Carroll. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Mejia Garibay, Evan, Denison. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Bissen, Travis Allen, Defiance. Maximum group axle weight violation — 4001 to to 5000 lbs over, $486.25.

Singleton, Kevin Shane Lumberton, TX. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Singleton, Kevin Shane Lumberton, TX. Violation of oversized vehicle requirements — not weight, $354.00.

Bissen, Travis Allen, Defiance. Maximum gross weight violation — 3001 to 4000 lbs. over, $193.

Bissen, Travis Allen, Defiance. Maximum group axle weight violation — 3001 to to 4000 lbs over, $331.

Dimig, Luke Craig, Charter Oak. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Vargas Cervantes, Rene Jose, Denison. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Nemiela, Christy, Earling. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $428.75.

Serrano Arana, David, Denison. No valid driver’s license, $354.

Serrano Arana, David, Denison. Unsafe backing on highway, $210.25.

Serrano Arana, David, Denison. Stopping on paved part of highway, $210.25.

Wilson, Justin James, Oakland. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Sexton, Jacob Daniel, Dunlap. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50 .

Vargas Bonito, Miguel Enrique, Denison. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Lima Salazar, Jaqueline Emilia, Denison. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Thompson, Colton Bryan, Council Bluffs. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Kennedy, Mindi Jo, Schleswig. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Say, Hae Htoo, Omaha, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Huebert, Jackson Gerald, Denison. Speeding 55 or und zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Trotter, Breanne Michelle, Arion. Speeding 55 or under zone (16 thru 20 over), $193.00.

Ludwig, Robert Anthony, Vail. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Zaragoza, Fernando Jr, Denison. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25 .

Zaragoza, Fernando Jr, Denison. Violation of instructional permit limitation, $135.50.

Quandt Jr, Herbert Herman, Denison. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Georgius, Lucas John, Denison. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Graham, Gage Davidson, Springfield, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Clinton, Reggy D., Schleswig. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Lima Lima, Alma Dayami, Denison. Unsafe passing, $210.25.

Hauser, Larry Dean, Lake View. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25 .

Sybesma Colling, Pamela Dawn, Manning. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Beam, Stuart Randy, Defiance. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Herst Esteves, Kendal Courtney, Schleswig. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Locklear, Timothy, Westside. Operating non-registered vehicle, $175.75.

Locklear, Timothy, Westside. 11-15 over excessive speed — less than 55 mph, $236.13 .

Melendrez, Sharelyn Alicia, Denison. Violation of conditions of restricted license, $135.50.

Barnes, Jonathon D., Elkhorn, NE. 6-10 over excessive speed — less than 55 mph, $118.25 .

Launderville, Brandon Lee, Dow City. Dark window/windshield, $112.50.

Bulnes Cruz, Limas, Denison. Failure to have a valid license or permit for operating motor vehicle, $285.

Fitzpatrick, Mary Judith, West Des Moines. 1-5 over excessive speed-less than 55 mph zone, $89.50.

Acevedo Amador, Joshua Stevens, Denison. Failure to obey stop or yield sign, $210.25.

Non-scheduled Fines, March 15 to 28

Bigley, Dustin Lee, Denison. DUS — driving while license denied, suspended, canceled or revoked, $359.

Harris, Mavrick , Denison, IA. DUS — driving while license denied, suspended, canceled or revoked, $359.