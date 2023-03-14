March 1 through March 7

CRIMINAL CASES

Kuany, Elijah Macholla, Denison. Count 1: Public intoxication. 03/03/2023. Fine: 03/06.2923, $105.00. Surcharge $15.75 and court costs $60.00. 03/06/2023.

OWI

Loarca Martin, Seiner Andres, Denison. Count 1: Operating while under the influence 2nd offense, 05/15/2023. Jail: 07/15/2022, 30 days. Credit for time served, in lieu-48 hour alcohol education program. Suspended jail: 28 days. No supervision: 1 year, informal probation. Fine: $1,250.00. Court costs: $816.50. 07/15/2022. Count 2: Driving while barred, 05/15/2022. Credit for time served. Suspended jail: 60 days. No supervision: 1 year, informal probation, concurrent w/Count 1. Suspended fine: 07/15/2022. Count 3: Violation of probation – 1985, 01/27/2023. Jail: 7 days, 03/01/2023.

Ortiz Ramos, Eugenio Haroldo, Denison. Count 1: Operating while under the influence 1st offense, 12/18/2022. Jail: 28 days, 03/01/2023. No supervision 1 year, informal probation. Fine: $1,250.00. Surcharge: $187.50. Court costs: $253.35. Reduce fine $625 proof of valid temporary restricted license. 03/01/2023.

SCHEDULED TRAFFIC FINES

Donkhong, Noukon, Denison. Operation without registration card or plate, $135.50.

Lynch, Kelli Rae, Boulder, CO. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $175.75.

Hanke, Jesley Jean, Mapleton. Dark window or windshield, $175.75.

Nutt, Mariah Jo, Ute. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Sila, Chyanne Dee, Deloit. Operating non-registered vehicle, $175.75.

Oldenburg, Charlette Anne, Omaha, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88.

Evers, Amanda Marie, Denison. Operation without registration card or plate, $135.50.

Hennings, Aaron John , Schleswig. Person under 21 using tobacco/vapor product 1st offense, $70.00.

Avendano Fonseca, Jorge Alberto, Denison. No valid driver’s license, $354.00.

Krajicek, Kinsey J., Soldier. Failure to obey yield sign, $210.25.

Corbin, Renita Lynn, Manning. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Lilleholm, Remington Donald Wayne, Denison. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Miller, Dakota Michael, Schleswig. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Navar, Luis Angel, Denison. Operating non-registered vehicle, $135.50.

Hidding, Kara Elizabeth, Denison. Failure to maintain control, $210.25.

Laughlin, Vicki Lynn, Denison. 6-10 over excessive speed — less than 55 mph zone, $118.25.

Ruff Stogdill, Erin Ashley, Schleswig. Failure to obey stop or yield sign, $210.25.

Fineran, Dennis G., Denison. Failure to obey stop or yield sign, $210.25.

Tecun Pol, Miguel, Denison. Failure to have a valid license or permit for operating a motor vehicle, $285.00.

Torres, Gerardo, Denison. 6-10 over excessive speed — less than 55 mph zone, $118.25.

NON-SCHEDULED FINES

Escobar, Moses Arturo, Denison, DUS — driving while license denied, suspended, canceled or revoked, Fine: $260.00. Court costs: $360.00.

SMALL CLAIMS

Against: Skarin, Wendy Renee, Kiron. In favor of: Schleswig Apartments, Schleswig, IA. No Judgment found. Court costs: $95.00.

Against: Lahr, Star Alexis, Manilla. In favor of: LF Noll INC., Sioux City, IA. Judgment: $1,273.38 . Court costs: $115.00.

Against: Duncklee, Shawn Michael, Denison. In favor of: Denison Municipal Utilities, Denison. Judgment: $315.18. Court costs: $115.00.

Against: Zamago, Jonathan A., Denison. In favor of: Denison Municipal Utilities, Denison. Judgment: $357.24. Court costs: $115.00.

Against: Hernandez, Guillermo Dominic, Denison. In favor of: Fonken, Barbara Richene, Denison. Judgment: $500.00. Court costs: $95.00.

Against: Casillas Martinez, Ignasio, Denison, and Against: Torres Mendoza, Monica Enedina, Denison. In favor of: Nebraska Furniture Mart, address not available. Judgment: $2,665.66. Court costs: $95.00.