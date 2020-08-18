Crawford County crops escaped the worst of the derecho

Between 10 and 20 percent of the crops in Crawford County sustained damage during last week’s derecho that tore through Iowa and states to the east, according to ISU Extension Field Agronomist Mike Witt.
Hurricane-force winds blasted through the state on August 10, causing extensive damage to buildings and crops.
The storm was a derecho, which is a large, fast-moving complex of thunderstorms with powerful straight-line winds that cause widespread destruction.
“In comparison to other fields in other places, we got lucky,” Witt said. “We’re not looking at widespread damage in Crawford County.”
Some soybean fields received damage, but not as much as could have occurred.
“There is some damage to soybean fields but it’s really hard to see,” Witt said. “There’s going to be more lodging that’s going to occur and there was some defoliation.”
Damage to cornfields is patchy, he said.
“Some fields look OK,” he said. “They’re still standing fine or there are just some little areas out there. Other ones were hit pretty hard, so it’s really dependent on the area and it’s very spotty.”
Crawford County was fortunate to be on the front edge of the storm as it was still gathering strength, he said.
The storm stalled and gained strength over Carroll County after passing through Crawford County. Damage to areas south and north of Crawford County was similar to the damage here; damage to the east was much worse.
“We had straight-line winds in little patches,” Witt said. “It wasn’t a solid wall, yet.”
The total amount of crop damage across Iowa is not yet known.
“The numbers keep going up,” he said.
The fact that parts of Iowa are still in recovery mode has slowed some of the data collection.
“I don’t have a good estimate, yet,” Witt said.
The storm brought between an inch and an inch and a half of rain to the local area, but Witt said the drought conditions will persist.
“It (the rain) didn’t hurt anything, but we’re still in drought conditions,” he said.
Fields that suffered damage will be at greater risk of loss for other factors, as well.
“They are at a greater potential (risk) for ear molds and aflatoxins, very poor grain quality and a lower test weight because a lot of these crops that have blown over aren’t necessarily going to stand themselves back up,” he said. “We’re past that stage where the corn is going to come back up.”
Ears that are closer to the ground have more potential for additional issues, Witt said.
“For some of those damaged fields, people might want to think about doing some silage chopping because they might be able to utilize that corn better,” he said. “The thing to worry about in drought conditions is there’s greater potential for higher nitrates in those stalks because of the drought. That is something people really need to watch for if they switch on those damaged fields.”
The effects of the storm will cause changes to this year’s harvest because of infrastructure damage.
“A lot of grain bins and a lot of grain storage went down in areas not too far away to the east,” Witt said.
“There’s going to be a lot of difference with the grain channel and where we can go with it.”
Harvest will be slower because farmers will have to harvest some of the corn in one direction.
“A lot of added stress and more hours in the harvest season is what we’re staring down the barrel of,” he said.