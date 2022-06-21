Crawford County Farm Bureau partners with area libraries to teach children “How to Grow a Monster”

Representatives of the Crawford County Farm Bureau will visit four area libraries to offer children the taste of the farm.
Children will be able to make zucchini monsters and them, and then hear about “How to Grow A Monster,” a book by Kiki Thorpe. It tells the story of a sister and brother who try to prevent their mother from growing too much zucchini and instead end up growing a monster-sized zucchini.
Following is the schedule of library visits.
Dow City Library, June 21 at 1:30 p.m.
Manilla Library, July 12 at 9:30 a.m.
Westside Library, July 20 at 6:30 p.m.
Schleswig Library, July 27 at 9:30 a.m.
Children do not need to be part of the Summer Reading Program to attend. Just show up and join the fun.