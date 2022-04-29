Crawford County hospital reports $16,651 profit in March

Eight consecutive months of profit

Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) had a profit of $16,651 in March, according to the CCMH finance and quality committee reports submitted during the hospital board of trustees meeting on Monday evening.

The following information was taken from those reports.

Gross patient revenue was under budget by $187,477 in March.

The small profit was due to lower contractual adjustments during the month.

The profit was $41,298 better than the budgeted loss of $24,648.

Year to date, CCMH has had a net profit of $875,694.

Total admissions were up 55% for the month.

Inpatient hospital procedures were up 32.16%; outpatient procedures were down 5.53%.

Total hospital procedures were down by 4.23%.

Surgical procedures were down 8.33%.

ER visits were down 3.67%. Clinic visits were up 16.94%.

The Finance Committee report noted that Medicare sequestration phased back in starting April 1; increasing contractual adjustments will impact the hospital’s profitability going forward.

“As this happens, expense control will become key to financial stability,” the report stated.

Cash balances increased by $ 2,011,050 in March, for a total cash balance of $21,777,764.

Accounts receivable decreased $1,178,511.

The report gave special recognition to the CCMH coding and billing staff for their efforts in decreasing accounts receivable by more than $1 million and reducing uncoded days by seven.

Days of cash on hand increased by 19 days to 225 days, which is well above the hospital’s target of 180 days.

“Wow,” said Jay Mendlik, Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) Board of Trustees chairman after he noted that the hospital had posted eight consecutive profitable months.