Crawford County ISU Extension and Outreach offers courses

Wednesday, February 16: Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Crawford County will host a Commercial Ag Weed, Insect, and Plant Disease Management Continuing Instruction Course (CIC) for commercial pesticide applicators. The program, provided by the ISU Extension and Outreach Pesticide Safety Education Program (PSEP), is available at office locations across Iowa. The local attendance site is 35 South Main, Denison. Due to social distancing requirements, preregistration is required. Walk-ins on the day of the program will only be admitted if room allows. The course runs from 9 to 11:30 a.m. The registration fee is $35. To register or to obtain additional information about the CIC, contact the ISU Extension and Outreach Crawford County office at 712-263-4697.

Seed treatment course set for February 16

Register for spring commercial pesticide applicator Continuing Instruction Course

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Crawford County will host a Seed Treatment Continuing Instruction Course (CIC) for commercial pesticide applicators Wednesday, February 16. The program, provided by the ISU Extension and Outreach Pesticide Safety Education Program (PSEP), is available at office locations across Iowa.

The local attendance site is 35 South Main, Denison. Due to social distancing requirements, preregistration is required. Walk-ins on the day of the program will only be admitted if room allows. The course runs from 9 to 11 a.m. The registration fee is $35. To register or to obtain additional information about the CIC, contact the ISU Extension and Outreach Crawford County office at 712-263-4697].

The course will provide continuing instruction credit for commercial pesticide applicators certified in category 4. Topics covered will include pesticide use and the environment, pesticide labels and comprehension, and pests, pest management and pesticides.

Certified Crop Adviser (CCA) Continuing Education Units (CEUs) will be offered at this program. Interested participants should bring their CCA number.

Additional information and registration forms for this and other courses offered by the PSEP program can be accessed at http://www.extension.iastate.edu/PSEP.

Private Pesticide Continuing Instruction Course

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Crawford County office will be offering two opportunities to attend the Private Pesticide Applicator Continuing Instruction Course (P-CIC), led by Extension Field Agronomist Mike Witt.

The first session is scheduled for February 21 at 1:30 p.m. at the Denison High School Fine Arts Center. The course will be offered again on February 21 at 6:30 pm at the Denison High School Fine Arts Center. Walk-ins on the day of the program will only be admitted if room allows.

Call the Crawford County Extension office at 712-263-4697 for further information.

The course will run for approximately two and one-half hours including check-in and breaks. The registration fee is $20. To register or to obtain additional information about the P-CIC, contact your county extension office.

The course will fulfill 2021-2022 recertification requirements for private pesticide applicators.

The following topics will be covered.

• Review of pesticide labels, especially recent changes in pesticides

• Review of pesticide labels as restricted entry intervals and preharvest intervals impacted pesticide use decisions this year

• Review of pesticide use and the environment

• Updates on pests and pest management in your area, including insects, weeds and diseases.

Online Grant Writing 101 workshop scheduled March 2

Representatives of nonprofits, local government, schools, and other organizations are encouraged to register for Grant Writing 101, which will be presented online by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach staff from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, March 2.

Grant Writing 101 is a workshop created by ISU Extension and Outreach Community and Economic Development staff to provide Iowans with hands-on training in seeking and writing successful grant applications.

The fee for the workshop is $30, with registration required by February 28. To register, go to: https://go.iastate.edu/FVJNIB.

Grant Writing 101 will be presented by Jane Nolan Goeken and Lindsay Henderson, community and economic development specialists with ISU Extension and Outreach. Both have extensive experience writing and reviewing grant applications and working with various federal, state, local and private foundation grant programs. They will assist workshop participants in exploring various public and private funding sources, and provide instruction and tips on planning projects and writing successful grant applications.

For more information about the workshop, contact Jane Goeken at jngoeken@iastate.edu or 712-240-2504.

Beef marketing and economic updates to offered

Topics include market outlook, performance data and risk management

The Iowa Beef Center and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach are offering a series of forums across the state that will focus on beef markets and economics. Four meetings will be conducted from February 24 through March 2.

Iowa State University extension beef specialists are coordinating the forums focusing on timely topics for beef producers including risk management, pricing and market issues.

Lee Schulz, associate professor in economics and livestock economist at Iowa State, will speak at each location with specific topics for each. Market outlook, risk management, beef pricing from the producer to the consumer, competitive and transparent market proposals and USDA market reports are among the topics.

Extension beef specialists will also review Iowa feedlot performance data.

Meeting times and arrangements vary by location. For more information on the individual meetings, reach out to each contact person listed below.

Following are the two sessions offered in western Iowa.

• Monday, February 28: 10 a.m. to noon at Cobblestone Inn and Suites, 211 Indorf Ave., Holstein. Lunch to follow. Register by Feb. 23 by calling 712-225-6196.