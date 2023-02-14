February 1-February 9, 2023

Warranty Deeds

Lundell Plastics Corporation to Jonathan Bradley Lundell, N1/2 SW1/4 Section 1, Otter Creek Township, $729,750.

Randy Ten Eyck to Elizabeth Duran, Lots 10, 11 and 12, Block 12, Dow City Original Town.

David Heuvelmans and Dianne Heuvelmans to BBG Holdings LLC; E1/2 NE1/4 Section 21, Morgan Township; E1/2 SE1/4 Section 21, Morgan Township; W1/2 NE1/4 Section 21, Morgan Township; W1/2 NE1/4 Section 28, Morgan Township.

Linda Groth Clark and William Clark to BBG Holdings LLC; E1/2 NE1/4 Section 21, Morgan Township; E1/2 SE1/4 Section 21 Morgan Township; W1/2 NE1/4 Section 21, Morgan Township; W1/2 SE1/4 Section 21, Morgan Township; W1/2 NE1/4 Section 28, Morgan Township.

Ronald Groth and Roberta Groth to BBG Holdings LLC; E1/2 NE1/4 Section 21, Morgan Township; E1/2 SE1/4 Section 21 Morgan Township; W1/2 NE1/4 Section 21, Morgan Township; W1/2 SE1/4 Section 21, Morgan Township; W1/2 NE1/4 Section 28, Morgan Township.

Jerry Groth and Amanda Groth to BBG Holdings LLC; E1/2 NE1/4 Section 21, Morgan Township; E1/2 SE1/4 Section 21 Morgan Township; W1/2 NE1/4 Section 21, Morgan Township; W1/2 SE1/4 Section 21, Morgan Township; W1/2 NE1/4 Section 28, Morgan Township.

Joel Groth and Amanda Groth to BBG Holdings LLC, E1/2 NE1/4 Section 21, Morgan Township; E1/2 SE1/4 Section 21 Morgan Township; W1/2 NE1/4 Section 21, Morgan Township; W1/2 SE1/4 Section 21, Morgan Township; W1/2 NE1/4 Section 28, Morgan Township.

Dennis Groth to BBG Holdings LLC; E1/2 NE1/4 Section 21, Morgan Township; E1/2 SE1/4 Section 21 Morgan Township; W1/2 NE1/4 Section 21, Morgan Township; W1/2 SE1/4 Section 21, Morgan Township; W1/2 NE1/4 Section 28, Morgan Township.

David Groth to BBG Holdings LLC; E1/2 NE1/4 Section 21, Morgan Township; E1/2 SE1/4 Section 21 Morgan Township; W1/2 NE1/4 Section 21, Morgan Township; W1/2 SE1/4 Section 21, Morgan Township; W1/2 NE1/4 Section 28, Morgan Township.

B&E Legacy Family Farms LLC to Todd Cogdill and Sabrina Cogdill, NW1/4 SW1/4 Section 9, Boyer Township; $32,500.

Robert A. Cogdill to Jason Cogdill, Eric Cogdill and Todd Cogdill, NW1/4 SW1/4 Section 9, Boyer Township.

Eric Cogdill and Daphne Cogdill to B&E Legacy Family Farms LLC, NW1/4 SW1/4 Section 9, Boyer Township.

Todd Cogdill and Sabrina Cogdill to B&E Legacy Farms LLC; NW1/4 SW1/4 Section 9, Boyer Township.

Jason Cogdill and Rachel Cogdill to B&E Legacy Farms LLC; NW1/4 SW1/4 Section 9, Boyer Township.

Patrick E. Lampe and Vickie L. Lampe Trust, Patrick E. Lampe and Vickie L. Lampe, Trustees, to Timothy Papp and Taun Papp, NE1/4 SE1/4 Section 32, Boyer Township; $401,000.

Alan Ted Wickersham, Michelle Wickersham, Brian L. Wickersham and Teresa Wickersham to Silverline Mobile Concrete LLC, Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15 and 16, Block 169, Denison Original Town; $275,000.

Nathan Mahrt and Amber Mahrt to Eduardo Vera Nieto and Eduardo Alverez Vera; Lot 12 Block 33, Denison Original Town, $244,000.

Court Officer Deeds

Robert J. Healy Estate, Donald M. Healy, Executor, to Steve E. Graber and Nancy L. Graber, Lot 4 Block 5, Westside Original Town; $75,000.

Harold Segebart Estate, Kevin Segebart, Executor, to Steven Segebart; S1/2 NE1/4 Section 8, Morgan Township.

Harold Segebart Estate, Kevin Segebart, Executor, to Kevin Segebert; SW1/4 NE1/4 Section 25, Denison Township; NW1/4 SE1/4 Section 25, Denison Township; NE1/4 SW1/4 Section 25, Denison Township.

Harold Segebart Estate, Kevin Segebart, Executor, to Marilyn Bagley; E1/2 SE1/4 Section 8, Morgan Township.

Lila M. Thiedeman Estate, Gene Thiedeman, Executor, to Gerald I. Thiedeman JR, Lots 12 and 13 Block 3, Westside. Lila M. Thiedeman Estate, Gene Thiedeman, Executor, to Gerald Thiedeman Jr.; S1/2 SW1/4 Section 26, West Side Township.

Quit Claim Deeds

Kent Lansink and Elkie Lansink to Austin C. Lansink and Abigail E. Lansink; E1/2 NE1/4 Section 21, Nishnabotna Township.

Farm Credit Leasing Corporation to Lonny Ray Schmadeke and Susan Lorraine Schmadeke, Lot 14 Block 5, Kiron Original Town.

Charles E. Zimmer and Patricia A. Zimmer to Dale V. Zimmer and Judith M. Zimmer, Lots 4 and 5 Block 3, Boyer Original Town.