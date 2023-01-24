Crawford County Land Transactions, December 2022

Warranty Deeds

Patricia Ann Mauritz, Forrest Mauritz, Kathleen Engle, Stanley Mauritz and Mary Lu Mauritz to Trent Baker and Troy Baker, N1/2 NW1/4 Section 13, Otter Creek Township; SW1/4 NW1/4 Section 13, Otter Creek Township, $967,930.

Christopher James Price and Michelle L. Price to Ryan Simonson and Sue Ellen Darlene Simonson, NW1/4 NW1/4 Section 33, Washington Township, $350,000.

Candace Stuart and Timothy Stuart to Craig M. Frehse, Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 Block 119, Denison Original Town, $49,435.

Deborah Frehse and Jeffrey Frehse to Craig M. Frehse, Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 Block 119, Denison Original Town, $49,435.

Bryce A. Irlbeck to Doris L. Witt Trust, Krista L. Ketcham, Trustee, S1/2 SW1/4 Section 36, Iowa Township, $41,293.

Brian and Theresa Irlbeck Revocable Trust Dated September 24, 2015, Brian S. Irlbeck and Theresa M. Irlbeck, Trustees, to Doris L. Witt Trust, Krista L. Ketcham, Trustee, N1/2 SE1/4 Section 36, Iowa Township, $200,505.

W. David Roberts Revocable Trust as Amended and Restated 06/07/2011, Eric Roberts, Trustee, to David Roberts Growth & Ventures Inc., NE1/4 Section 36, Paradise Township, $192,000.

Larry M. Meseck to Alec Castillo and Katie Samuelson, Lot 3 Block 2, Charter Oak Waddington Addition.

Bohnker Farms LLC to John Bohnker, Kyle Bohnker, Bruce Bohnker, Arlys Bohnker, Robin Hovis and Eric Bohnker, SE1/4 Section 11, Willow Township; NE1/4 Section 11, Willow Township; E1/2 E1/2 NW1/4 Section 11, Willow Township.

Delores C. Ahrenholtz to Jeffrey A. Ahrenholtz, Dean W. Ahrenholtz, Jan M. Clark, Delores C. Ahrentholtz Lifetime Estate, E1/2 NE1/4 Section 1, Washington Township; N1/2 NW1/4 NE1/4 Section 1, Washington Township; N1/2 N1/2 NW1/4 Section 1 Washington Township; SW1/4 SW1/4 Section 25, Denison Township; SW1/4 SE1/4 Section 25, Denison Township; SE1/4 SW1/4 Section 25, Denison Township.

Carolyn Berry and Delaine Petersen to Kent Allen Lansink and Elkie Jo Lansink, E1/2 NW1/4 Section 19, Washington Township, $600,000.

Hans Hoffmeier and Linda Hoffmeier to Hans Hoffmeier and Linda Hoffmeier, W1/2 SW1/4 Section 23, Charter Oak Township; N1/2 NE1/4 Section 15, Denison Township; SW1/4 NE1/4 Section 15, Denison Township.

Ritchie Meeves to Lucinda Strong and Felicia Wittorf, NW1/4 NW1/4 Section 12, Morgan Township.

Lucinda Strong, Robert Wittorf and Felicia Wittorf to Ritchie Meeves, NW1/4 NW1/4 Section 12, Morgan Township.

Marc Linman and Joy Linman to Linman Family Farms LLC, W1/2 NE1/4 Section 9, Denison Township; E1/2 NW1/4 Section 9, Denison Township, $1.

M3S LLC and Jason Mendlik to Jill K. Shriver, Lot 2 Block 114, Denison Original Town, $97,000.

Jerry L. Brus and Mildred Brus to John C. Brus, SW1/4 NW1/4 Section 31, East Boyer Township; NW1/4 SW1/4 Section 31, East Boyer Township, $344,500.

John C. Brus and Ann Brus to Jerry L. Brus, SW1/4 SE1/4 Section 18 Milford Township; NE1/4 NE1/4 Section 19, Milford Township; N1/2 NW1/4 SE1/4 Section 19, Milford Township; S1/2 NE1/4 Section 19, Milford Township; NW1/4 NE1/4 Section 19 Milford Township, $344, 500.

Lois M. Johnson to Lois M. Johnson Life Estate, Lance Means Jr. and Michelle Means, Lot 3, Buck Grove Klein’s 2nd Addition.

Steven L. Winey and Maxine B. Winey to Arturo Alvarez and Veronica Alvarez Hernandez, Blocks 9 and 10, Deloit Western Town Lot Addition, $40,000.

Boeckman Properties Inc. to Casey Polacek and Beka Lorenzen Polacek, Lot 7 Bock 21, Schleswig Original Town, $175,000.

Forrest Mauritz, Patricia Ann Mauritz, Kathleen Engle, Stanley Mauritz and Mary Lu Mauritz to ALS Property Group LLC, NW1/4 SW1/4 Section 13, Otter Creek Township, $556,133.

Forrest Mauritz, Patricia Ann Mauritz, Kathleen Engle, Stanley Mauritz and Mary Lu Mauritz to Curtis J. Butler and Joyce A. Butler Revocable Trust, Curtis J. Butler and Joyce A. Butler Co-Trustees, SE1/4 NE1/4, Otter Creek Township, $357,200.

Jeffrey Schaben and Donna Schaben to Rasmussen Lumber Company, Lots 4, 5 and 6 Block 148, Denison Original Town, $160,000.

Ubertino Jaimes Gomez and Felipa M. Jaimes to Mario F. Flores and Mirna Flores Cortez, Lots 15 and 16 Block 10, Denison Original Town, $17,000.

Darcy M. Stevens to Evelgis J. Acosta Machado, Dagoberto Dorta Martin and Lisbet Machado Perez, Lot 4 Block 121, Denison Original Town, $50,000.

Mark Jorgensen and Patricia R. Plagge Jorgensen to M3S LLC, Lot 8 Block 3, Denison Normal School Addition, $120,000.

Betty Grage to Norris O. Olson and Patricia A. Olson, Lot 1 Block 1 Manilla Original Town, $115,000.

Beth O. Kastorff and Steven P. Kastorff to Steven P. Kastorff and Beth O. Kastorff Revocable Trust, Steven P. Kastorff and Beth O. Kastorff, Trustees, E1/2 SE1/4 Section 13, Hayes Township.

Terry J. Miller Revocable Trust, Terry J. Miller, Trustee, to Stanley Berns, E1/2 SW1/4 Section 6, West Side Township, $1,264,000.

Brian L. Lingle and Penny M. Lingle to Garth J. Wolff and Teanna E. Wolff, Lots 9 and 10 Block 3, Manilla Woodard’s Addition, $178,500.

M3S LLC to Leobardo Vleazquez Jr. and Lesley M. Baeza Garcia, W1/2 NE1/4 Section 14, Denison Township; E1/2 NW1/4 Section 14, Denison Township, $177,000.

Becky J. Mordhorst Revocable Trust, Becky J. Mordhorst, Trustee, to LPS Farm LLC, E1/2 NE1/4 Section 28, Otter Creek Township; N1/2 SE1/4 Section 28, Otter Creek Township; SE1/4 SE1/4 Section 28, Otter Creek Township.

ACC403 LLC to MRT Properties LLC, Lot 12 Block 121 Denison Original Town, $30,000.

MRT Properties LLC to Simon John Fitzpatrick, Lot 12 Bock 121, Denison Original Town, $50,000.

Max L. Thomas and Sara R. Thomas to Thomas C. Neemann and Dana M. Neeman, N1/2 SE1/4 Section 12, Paradise Township, $265,000.

CD Developer LLC to Jay Marten and Dana Marten, Lot 1 Parcel A of Lot 8, Denison City View 6th Addition.

Julie Nicole Neumann to Shantel L. Ratliff, Lots 14 and 15 Block 14, Vail Original Town, $159,900.

Howard Beam and Corrine Reitz to Mario F. Flores and Mirna Flores Cortez, Lot 7 and 8 Block 52, Denison Original Town, $45,000.

Rebeca A. Bouquet to Jose Alejo Vargas Pantoja, Lot 5 Block 19, Westside Original Town, $143,000.

Chester Thurston to Dakota Miller, Lots 10 and 11 Block 2, Schleswig Original Town, $4,000.

Robert V. Ettleman to Lance Bromert, Lot 4 Block 6, Dow City Original Town, $60,000.

T. Edwin and Martha J. Weiss Family Trust, Martha J. Weiss, Trustee, to City of Denison, SE1/4 NE1/4 Section 2, Denison Township; N1/2 NE1/4 SE1/4 Section 2, Denison Township, $15,000.

Andrew McQuigg Weiss and Jordan Hennager to City of Denison, SE1/4 NE1/4 Section 2, Denison Township; N1/2 NE1/4 SE1/4 Section 2, Denison Township.

Phyllis A. Harms to Roberta Meseck, Lot 11 Block 117 Unit A, Denison Original Town; Lot 12 Block 117 Unit A, Denison Original Town, $126,000.

Kelly J. Garrett and Amber S. Garrett to Michael Joseph Wingrove and Megan Sue Wingrove, NW1/4 SW1/4 Section 16, Willow Township, $250,000.

Mark H. Feller Sr. and Karen Sue Feller to Carol S. Fuller, Lot 8 Block 109, Denison Original Town, $85,000.

Cynthia Lynn Booth, DeWayne Booth, Terri Leslie Durtson, Becky Jo Mordhorst, Scott Alan Schultz, Sandra Kay Wittorf and Karl Wittorf to Eh Ku and Paw La June, Lots 1 and 2 Block 2, Schleswig Naeve’s Addition, $135,000.

Becky J. Mordhorst Revocable Trust, Becky J. Mordhorst, Trustee, to Eh Ku and Paw La June, Lots 1 and 2 Block 2, Schleswig Naeve’s Addition.

Mark C. Wilken and Kimberly K. Wilken to Vicki Laughlin, Lot 1 Block 118, Denison Original Town, $100,000.

Court Officer Deeds

Francis E. Clark Estate, Jerry Lilleholm, Executor, to Francis E. Clark Grandchildren Trust, Jerry Lilleholm, Trustee, NE1/4 Section 16, East Boyer Township; NW1/4 Section 16, East Boyer Township.

Doris L. Witt Estate, Krista L. Ketcham, Executor, to Bryce A. Irlbeck, N1/2 SW1/4 Section 36, Iowa Township.

Willis E. Ahrenholtz Estate, Jeffrey A. Ahrenholtz, Delores C. Ahrenholtz and Dean W. Ahrenholtz, Executors, to Jeffrey A. Ahrenholtz, Jan M. Clark, Dean W. Ahrenholtz and Delores C. Ahrenholtz Lifetime Estate, E1/2 NE1/4 Section 1, Washington Township; N1/2 NW1/4 NE1/4 Section 1, Washington Township; N1/2 N1/2 NW1/4 Section 1 Washington Township; SW1/4 SW1/4 Section 25, Denison Township; SW1/4 SE1/4 Section 25, Denison Township; SE1/4 SW1/4 Section 25, Denison Township.

Joseph Arthur Lupinacci II and Kenneth Kahl Jr, Administrator, to Jeremiah Mead, Lot 18 Block 14, Charter Oak Original Town, $10,000.

Craig E. Von Glan Estate, Sheri Peterson, Administrator, to Kim Von Glan and Joyce Von Glan, Lots 4, 5, 6 and 7 Block 15, Westside Original Town, $124,000.

Arlen R. Meseck Estate, Stacy Lindgren, Executor, to Tony Dale Beam and Deborah Kay Beam, Lots 2 and 3 Block 2, Schleswig Naeve’s Addition, $139,000.

Roger D. Harm Estate, Donna Harm, Executor, to Donna J. Harm Lifetime Estate, Craig Harm and Brent Harm, NW1/4 Section 13, Hanover Township; N1/2 SW1/4 Section 13, Hanover Township; SW1/4 SW1/4 Section 13, Hanover Township; SW1/4 Section 10, Hanover Township.

Stanley Dean Kracht Estate, Valerie Ann Finley and Treva Sue Bassett, Executors, to Jeffrey Schaben and Donna Schaben, Lots 7 and 8 Block 140, Denison Original Town, $150,000.

Jeffrey Louis Petersen Estate, Jacqueline Petersen, Administrator, to Jacqueline Petersen and Jordan Petersen, NW1/4 Section 21, Goodrich Township; N1/2 NE1/4 Section 22, Goodrich Township.

Sharon F. Maasen Estate, Stacy Maasen and Shawna Wagner, Executors, to Becky Ann Weller, Lots 3 and 4, Westside Noack’s Addition, $100,000.

Delores Holihan Estate, Jody Wright, Executor, to Justin Reiser and Emily Reiser, SE1/4 NE1/4 Section 7, Milford Township; NE1/4 SE1/4 Section 7, Milford Township, $165,500.

Joint Warranty Deeds

Arielle Pedersen, Jacob Pedersen and Arielle Hansen to Felix Cortez Infante and Patricia Cortez Infante, Lots 4, 5 and 6 Block 13, Charter Oak Original Town, $70,000.

Adam Ullrich, Deanna Ullrich, Levi Ullrich and Laura Ullrich to Colin Martin Gierstorf and Alaina Ludel Gierstorf, E1/2 SE1/4 Section 23, Otter Creek Township, $40,000.

Quit Claim Deeds

David Jenkins and Corrine Jenkins to Corrine K. Jenkins and David Jenkins, SE1/4 Section 3, Paradise Township.

Dennis Ten Eyck and Geraldine Ten Eyck to Roger E. Waderich and Marsha A. Waderich, Lots 9 and 10 Bock 4, Arion Wagoner & Evans Addition, $10,000.

Loretta A. Thomsen to Loretta A. Thomsen Lifetime Estate and Troy D. Price, Lot 9 Block 53, Denison Original Town.

Barbara Eileen Cogdill to Barbara Eileen Cogdill Revocable Trust, N1/2 SE1/4 Section 5, Boyer Township.

Barbara Eileen Cogdill to Barbara Eileen Cogdill Revocable Trust, S1/2 NE1/4 Section 5, Boyer Township; SE1/4 NW1/4 Section 5, Boyer Township.

David Arroyo Jr. to Patricia Garcia, Lot 10 Denison Purdy Hills Addition.

Ricky Lenz to G&L Property LLC, Lots 4 and 5 Block 20 Parcel B, Westside Original Town; Lot 6 Block 20 Parcel A, Westside Original Town; NE1/4 Section 24, West Side Township; SE1/4 SW1/4 Section 2, Hayes Township.

Norbet Kasperbauer Trust, Mary Ann Kasperbauer, Trustee, to Norbert Kasperbauer Family Trust, Mary Ann Kasperbauer, Trustee, Lot 33 Block 69, Denison Original Town; NE1/4 Section 27, East Boyer Township; SE1/4 NW1/4 Section 27, East Boyer Township; W1/2 NE1/4 Section 18, East Boyer Township; SE1/4 NW1/4 Section 18, East Boyer Township; SW1/4 Section 16, East Boyer Township; N1/2 NE1/4 Section 36, East Boyer Township; NE1/4 NE1/4 Section 26, East Boyer Township; NE1/4 NE1/4 Section 36, East Boyer Township; NW1/4 NE1/4 Section 26, East Boyer Township; SW1/4 SE1/4 Section 7, East Boyer Township; Lots 7, 8 and 9 Block 32, Manilla Original Town; SW1/4 Section 26, East Boyer Township; E1/2 E1/2 SW1/4 Section 36, East Boyer Township; SE1/4 Section 36, East Boyer Township; Lots 3 and 4, Manilla Meehan’s Addition.

Contracts

Robert L. Beermann and Kathleen G. Beermann Revocable Trust, Kathleen G. Beermann and Robert L. Beermann, Trustees, Deborah K. Beermann, Attorney, David L. Van Dusseldorp and Carol J. Janssen to Dennis A. Denker, S1/2 NW1/4 Section 25, Washington Township; N1/2 SW1/4 Section 25, Washington Township; NW1/4 SE1/4 Section 25, Washington Township; SW1/4 NE1/4 Section 25, Washington Township, $2,640,000.

Kenneth R. Buck and Karla Buck to Buck Land LLC, NW1/4 Section 4, Denison Township, $350,000.

