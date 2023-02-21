Warranty Deeds

M3S LLC to Jonas Espinosa Rios and Sonia Garcia Ryes, Lot 17 Block 138, Denison Original Town; $52,500

Danel Kuhlmann to Danel Kuhlmann Trust, Danel Kuhlmann, Trustee, S1/2 SW1/4 NE1/4 Section 12, Hanover Township; N1/2 SE1/4 Section 12, Hanover Township; SE1/4 SE1/4 Section 12, Hanover Township; S1/2 SE1/4 NW1/4 Section 4, Goodrich Township; E1/2 SW1/4 Section 4, Goodrich Township

Byron Gorden and Sharon Gorden to Paul Trucke and Patricia Trucke, W1/2 SW1/4 Section 20, Paradise Township; $65,000

Bell Holdings LLC to Mirian DeMay, Lot 4 Block 3, Vail Original Town; $25,000

Dustin Henschen and Jami Henschen to Joshua Hamernik and Rebecca Hamernik, Lots 8 and 9 Block 15, Charter Oak Original Town; $116,000

Dario Osnali Perez Zuniga and Jelin Linex Guzman Ordonez to Jose R. Linares Zaldana and Araceli E. Chicas De Zaldana, Lots 28 and 29 Block 60, Denison Original Town; $105,000

Scott J. Fink to Pedro L. Mena and Maria D. Marin Sotelo, Lots 8 and 9 Block 50, Denison Original Town; $82,500

Mary Ellen Lyman, Andrea Lyman, Attorney in Fact, to Scott Joseph Fink, Lot 5, Denison Bel Aire Heights 1st Addition; $125,000

Court Officer Deeds

Harold Segebart Estate, Kevin Segebart, Executor, to Randy Segebart, N1/2 NE1/4 Section 8, Morgan Township

Robert J. Healy Estate, Donald M. Healy, Executor, to Donald M. Healy, Lots 14 and 15 Block 5, Westside Original Town

Robert J. Healy Estate, Donald M. Healy, Executor, to David W. Anderson and Renee M. Anderson, Lots 14 and 15 Block 5, Westside Original Town; $18,000

Quit Claim Deeds

Andrea Ellison and Scott Ellison to Eddie A. Beam, Lots 9, 10 and 11 Block 13, Arion Butler’s Addition

Donald M. Healy and Nancy Healy to David W. Anderson and Renee M. Anderson, Lots 14 and 15 Block 5, Westside Original Town, $1

Earl Luft and Gail Luft to Luft Family Trust, Earl D. Luft and Gail M. Luft, Trustees, S1/2 S1/2 NW1/4 Section 26, West Side Township; Lot 1 Block 15, Westside Original Town; $1

Ronald G. Nelson and Karen A. Nelson to Ronald G. Nelson LE, Aaron L. Nelson and Tracy Vogel, E1/2 E1/2 NE1/4 Section 8, Hayes Township

Ronald G. Nelson and Karen A. Nelson to Karen A. Nelson, NW1/4 Section 25, East Boyer Township; SW1/4 SW1/4 Section 24, East Boyer Township

Ronald G. Nelson and Karen A. Nelson to Ronald G. Nelson LE and Arron L. Nelson, SW1/4 SW1/4 Section 12, East Boyer Township; NW1/4 Section 13, East Boyer Township

Federal Tax Liens

Department of the Treasury and Internal Revenue Service to Amy Ruth Lorenzen and Wise Monkey Quilting