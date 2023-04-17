Warranty Deeds

Cynthia S. Fastje and Daniel J. Fastje to I&T LLC, Lot 10 Block 85, Denison Original Town; $161,740.

Ray Ohl and Rachel Ohl to Bruce Schechinger and Tracey Schechinger, Lot 3 Block 5, Dow City Original Town, $55,000.

Eric L. Olson and Jennifer A. Olson to Juan Agustin Martinez Rivera and Evelyn Elizarraraz Aguire, Lot 8, Denison City View Addition; $200,000.

M3S LLC to Sharon E. Reis, Lot 8, Block 3, Denison Normal School Addition; $187,000.

Mark Wilken and Kim Wilken to Dean Thomsen, E1/2 Section 17, Denison Township; NE1/4 Section 20, Denison Township; N1/2 SE1/4 Section 20, Denison Township; SW1/4 Section 16, Denison Township; NW1/4 Section 21, Denison Township; $38,000.

Devin L. Jepsen and Kelsi D. Jepsen to Loren D. Jepsen and Janice E. Jepsen, LE, Ryan D. Jepsen, E1/2 SE1/4 Section 18, Otter Creek Township.

Devin L. Jepsen and Kelsi D. Jepsen to Loren D. Jepsen and Janie E. Jepsen, LE, Ryan D. Jepsen, Lots 3 and 4 Block 29, Schleswig Original Town.

James F. Quandt and Donna M. Quandt, LE, James F. Quandt and Donna M. Quandt to Jary Quandt, E1/2 SE1/4 Section 28, Jackson Township; E1/2 W1/2 SE1/4 Section 28, Jackson Township; E1/2 NE1/4 Section 25, Jackson Township; NW1/4 Section 34, Jackson Township.

Lois LaJune Greder to Lois Logan Greder, Lot 6 Block 3, Schleswig Original Town; $18,068.

Larry D. Boeck and Annette L. Boeck to Larry D. Boeck and Annette L. Boeck, S1/2 NW1/4 Section 30, Goodrich Township; SE1/4 SE1/4 Section 24, Hanover Township; W1/2 NW1/4 Section 29, Goodrich Township.

Dwight D. Boeck and Carolyn J. Boeck to Dwight D. Boeck and Carolyn J. Boeck, N1/2 NW1/4 Section 30, Goodrich Township; S1/2 NW1/4 Section 30, Goodrich Township.

Robert V. Ettleman to Kevin Garrett and Debra Garrett, Lot 4, Dow City Hillside Addition, $239,500.

Maricela Tercero to Maria Luisa Ramirez, Lot 2 Block 13, Vail Original Town; $36,500.

Luisa Maria Ramirez to Lizandro Corona, Lot 2, Block 13, Vail Original Town, $37,500.

Farmers Mutual Cooperative Telephone Co. to Frank Boeck and Gloria F. Boeck, W1/2 SW1/4 Section 23, Nishnabotna Township; $10,000.

Neil J. Schaben and Barbara D. Schaben to William Swope and Rochelle Timm, N1/2 SW1/4 NW1/4 Section 12, Denison Township; $185,000.

Court Officer Deeds

Gene E. Schneider Estate, Rodney Schneider, Executor, to Gene E. Schneider Trust, Rodney Schneider Trustee, SE1/4 Section 3, Morgan Township.

Elizabeth Jane Long Estate, Elizabeth Anne Long, Brett Jarvis Long and Kjas Tyson Long, Executors, to Luis A. Rivas Miranda and Carla O. Barbosa, Lots 3, 4 and 5, Block 6, Denison Normal School Addition; $139,000.

Kary Reis Estate, Darlene Reis, Administrator, to Kevin Reis, Lot 14 Denison Park West; $62,000.

Contracts

Denise Faye Schreiber to Todd Jepsen and Tara Jepsen, Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8, Block 13, Ricketts Original Town; Lot B, Rickets Outlot; $400,000.

Robert & Kathleen Rubach Living Trust, Kathleen L. Rubach and Robert W. Rubach, Trustees, to Craig Henderson and Jamie Elliot, Lots 10 and 11 Block 8, Charter Oak Original Town; $95,000.

Quit Claim Deeds

Stephen C. Paulk Revocable Trust, Stephen C. Paulk , Trustee, to Amy J. Paulk, NE1/4 Section 7, Hayes Township; N1/2SE1/4 Section 7, Hayes Township; NE1/4NE1/4 Section 7, Hayes Township; SE1/4NE1/4 Section 7 Hayes Township; $1.

Winslow E. Ruppel and Peggy K. Ruppel Revocable Estate, Winslow E. Ruppel and Peggy K. Winslow, trustees, to Mitchell Leonard Dettbarn and Morgan Raennie Dettbarn, S1/2 SE1/4 Section 20, Jackson Township; E1/2 SW1/2 Section 20, Jackson Township; $1,185,600.

Winslow E. Ruppel and Peggy K. Ruppel to Winslow E. Ruppel and Peggy K. Winslow Revocable Trust, Peggy K. Ruppel and Winslow E. Ruppel, Trustees, Lots 5 and 6, Block 5, Kiron Original Town; Lots 7 and 8, Kiron Bergman’s Addition.

Santiago Lara Jimenez to Hernandez Lara LLC, Lots 15 and 16, Block 87, Denison Original Town; Lots 7 and 32, Block 69, Denison Original Town; Lots 4 and 5, Block 117, Denison Original Town; Lot 1, Denison Morningside 1st Addition; Lot 7, Block 5, Denison Original Town.

Paul Bainbridge to Lexi R. Houston, SE1/4SE1/4 Section 23, Hanover Township.

Melissa Bauer to James Bauer, Lots 5 and 6, Block 3, Denison Normal School Addition.

Marsha Schwartz to Lori Johannsen, NW1/4 Section 19, Otter Creek Township; $1.

John A. Greder to Lois Logan Greder, Lot 7 Block 3, Charter Oak Original Town; $1.

Kelli R. Houston and Timothy J. Houston to Lexi R. Houston, SE1/4 SE1/4 Section 23, Hanover Township.

Eloy Jimenez Lara and Maria Estell Bargas De Jimenez to Ponciono Jimenez Vargas, Denison Ridgeway 4th Addition.

Sheriff’s Deed