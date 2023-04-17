Warranty Deeds
Cynthia S. Fastje and Daniel J. Fastje to I&T LLC, Lot 10 Block 85, Denison Original Town; $161,740.
Ray Ohl and Rachel Ohl to Bruce Schechinger and Tracey Schechinger, Lot 3 Block 5, Dow City Original Town, $55,000.
Eric L. Olson and Jennifer A. Olson to Juan Agustin Martinez Rivera and Evelyn Elizarraraz Aguire, Lot 8, Denison City View Addition; $200,000.
M3S LLC to Sharon E. Reis, Lot 8, Block 3, Denison Normal School Addition; $187,000.
Mark Wilken and Kim Wilken to Dean Thomsen, E1/2 Section 17, Denison Township; NE1/4 Section 20, Denison Township; N1/2 SE1/4 Section 20, Denison Township; SW1/4 Section 16, Denison Township; NW1/4 Section 21, Denison Township; $38,000.
Devin L. Jepsen and Kelsi D. Jepsen to Loren D. Jepsen and Janice E. Jepsen, LE, Ryan D. Jepsen, E1/2 SE1/4 Section 18, Otter Creek Township.
Devin L. Jepsen and Kelsi D. Jepsen to Loren D. Jepsen and Janie E. Jepsen, LE, Ryan D. Jepsen, Lots 3 and 4 Block 29, Schleswig Original Town.
James F. Quandt and Donna M. Quandt, LE, James F. Quandt and Donna M. Quandt to Jary Quandt, E1/2 SE1/4 Section 28, Jackson Township; E1/2 W1/2 SE1/4 Section 28, Jackson Township; E1/2 NE1/4 Section 25, Jackson Township; NW1/4 Section 34, Jackson Township.
Lois LaJune Greder to Lois Logan Greder, Lot 6 Block 3, Schleswig Original Town; $18,068.
Larry D. Boeck and Annette L. Boeck to Larry D. Boeck and Annette L. Boeck, S1/2 NW1/4 Section 30, Goodrich Township; SE1/4 SE1/4 Section 24, Hanover Township; W1/2 NW1/4 Section 29, Goodrich Township.
Dwight D. Boeck and Carolyn J. Boeck to Dwight D. Boeck and Carolyn J. Boeck, N1/2 NW1/4 Section 30, Goodrich Township; S1/2 NW1/4 Section 30, Goodrich Township.
Robert V. Ettleman to Kevin Garrett and Debra Garrett, Lot 4, Dow City Hillside Addition, $239,500.
Maricela Tercero to Maria Luisa Ramirez, Lot 2 Block 13, Vail Original Town; $36,500.
Luisa Maria Ramirez to Lizandro Corona, Lot 2, Block 13, Vail Original Town, $37,500.
Farmers Mutual Cooperative Telephone Co. to Frank Boeck and Gloria F. Boeck, W1/2 SW1/4 Section 23, Nishnabotna Township; $10,000.
Neil J. Schaben and Barbara D. Schaben to William Swope and Rochelle Timm, N1/2 SW1/4 NW1/4 Section 12, Denison Township; $185,000.
Court Officer Deeds
Gene E. Schneider Estate, Rodney Schneider, Executor, to Gene E. Schneider Trust, Rodney Schneider Trustee, SE1/4 Section 3, Morgan Township.
Elizabeth Jane Long Estate, Elizabeth Anne Long, Brett Jarvis Long and Kjas Tyson Long, Executors, to Luis A. Rivas Miranda and Carla O. Barbosa, Lots 3, 4 and 5, Block 6, Denison Normal School Addition; $139,000.
Kary Reis Estate, Darlene Reis, Administrator, to Kevin Reis, Lot 14 Denison Park West; $62,000.
Contracts
Denise Faye Schreiber to Todd Jepsen and Tara Jepsen, Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8, Block 13, Ricketts Original Town; Lot B, Rickets Outlot; $400,000.
Robert & Kathleen Rubach Living Trust, Kathleen L. Rubach and Robert W. Rubach, Trustees, to Craig Henderson and Jamie Elliot, Lots 10 and 11 Block 8, Charter Oak Original Town; $95,000.
Quit Claim Deeds
Stephen C. Paulk Revocable Trust, Stephen C. Paulk , Trustee, to Amy J. Paulk, NE1/4 Section 7, Hayes Township; N1/2SE1/4 Section 7, Hayes Township; NE1/4NE1/4 Section 7, Hayes Township; SE1/4NE1/4 Section 7 Hayes Township; $1.
Winslow E. Ruppel and Peggy K. Ruppel Revocable Estate, Winslow E. Ruppel and Peggy K. Winslow, trustees, to Mitchell Leonard Dettbarn and Morgan Raennie Dettbarn, S1/2 SE1/4 Section 20, Jackson Township; E1/2 SW1/2 Section 20, Jackson Township; $1,185,600.
Winslow E. Ruppel and Peggy K. Ruppel to Winslow E. Ruppel and Peggy K. Winslow Revocable Trust, Peggy K. Ruppel and Winslow E. Ruppel, Trustees, Lots 5 and 6, Block 5, Kiron Original Town; Lots 7 and 8, Kiron Bergman’s Addition.
Santiago Lara Jimenez to Hernandez Lara LLC, Lots 15 and 16, Block 87, Denison Original Town; Lots 7 and 32, Block 69, Denison Original Town; Lots 4 and 5, Block 117, Denison Original Town; Lot 1, Denison Morningside 1st Addition; Lot 7, Block 5, Denison Original Town.
Paul Bainbridge to Lexi R. Houston, SE1/4SE1/4 Section 23, Hanover Township.
Melissa Bauer to James Bauer, Lots 5 and 6, Block 3, Denison Normal School Addition.
Marsha Schwartz to Lori Johannsen, NW1/4 Section 19, Otter Creek Township; $1.
John A. Greder to Lois Logan Greder, Lot 7 Block 3, Charter Oak Original Town; $1.
Kelli R. Houston and Timothy J. Houston to Lexi R. Houston, SE1/4 SE1/4 Section 23, Hanover Township.
Eloy Jimenez Lara and Maria Estell Bargas De Jimenez to Ponciono Jimenez Vargas, Denison Ridgeway 4th Addition.
Sheriff’s Deed
Crawford County Sheriff, United Bank of Iowa and Pattie Hunt to Michael L. Bremser and Kandy Bremser, Lot 3 Block 52, Denison Original Town; $26,000.