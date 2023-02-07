January 2023

WARRANTY DEEDS

McKayla Gonzalez and Eric Gomez to Jody A. Brinks and Cheryl M. Brinks, Lots 3 and 4 Block 1, Westside Peter’s Addition, $86,000.

Richard and Retha Bielenberg Family Trust, Richard D. Bielenberg and Retha L. Bielenberg, Co-Trustees, to Javier Hernandez and Maria Perea Roberto, Lots 1 and 2 Block 18, Charter Oak Original Town, $23,000.

Dave Roberts Growth & Ventures Inc. to Ethan Collins, NE1/4 Section 36, Paradise Township, $193,500.

Cynthia Lynn Booth, DeWayne Booth, Terri Leslie Durston, Becky Jo Mordhorst, Scott Alan Schultz and Karl Wittorf to Jose Antonio Rodriguez, Lot A, Schleswig Southern Heights 2nd Addition, $50,000.

Becky J. Mordhorst Revocable Trust, Becky J. Mordhorst, Trustee, to Jose Antonio Rodriguez, Lot A, Schleswig Southern Heights 2nd Addition, $1.

Jose A. Vargas and Ma Luisa Vargas Villegas, Lots 1 and 2 Block 105, Denison Original Town, $160,000.

Samuel Franco and Castillo Lourdes Sanchez to Jose Santos Acosta Guevara and Socorro Mora De Acosta, Lots 8 and 9 Block 58, Denison Original Town, $168,000.

Francis E. Clark Grandchildren Trust, Jerry Lilleholm, Trustee, to A. Faye Clark Marital Trust, Jerry Lilleholm, Trustee, NE1/4 Section 16, East Boyer Township; NW1/4 Section 16, East Boyer Township.

Lodea H. Korner, Attorney, and Lois Korner to Scott A. Korner and Kelly J. Korner, E1/2 SW1/4 SE1/4 Section 2, Morgan Township; NW1/4 SE1/4 Section 2, Morgan Township, $800,000.

Connie Garrett to 1M LLC, Lot 8 Block 11, Dow City Original Town, $960,000.

Richard Wessel and Arlene Wessel to Ronald E. Goslar Revocable Trust, Ronald E. Goslar, Trustee, SW1/4 Section 7, Charter Oak Township, $790,912.50.

Richard Wessel and Arlene Wessel to Lou Anna Goslar Revocable Trust, Lou Anna Goslar, Trustee, SW1/4 Section 7, Charter Oak Township, $790,912.50.

Rhonda Huebner, Walter Ray Huebner and Randall Schultz to Amanda Bruhn and Derick Bruhn, SE1/4 Section 3, Hanover Township, $2,144,610.

Roger Waderich and Marsha Waderich to Steve Vary and Renee Vary, Lot 9 Block 4, Dow City Original Town, $45,000.

Sherri Lee Boozikee and Kevin Boozikee to Linda J. Spiegel Revocable Trust, Linda J. Spiegel, Trustee, W1/2 SW1/4 Section 22, Charter Oak Township; S1/2 NW1/4 Section 22, Charter Oak Township; E1/2 SW1/4 Section 22, Charter Oak Township, $743,350.

Debra Jene Pieper and Larry Pieper to Ann Bromert and Justin Bromert, NW1/4 NW1/4 Section 11, East Boyer Township, $488,000.

Elias Aguirre to Maria Cabrera Cabrera, Lot 1 Block 132, Denison Original Town; Block 133, Denison Original Town, $83,511.

Roger Collins and Mary Ann Collins to Scott Bohlin and Robin Bohlin, Lots 4, 5 and 6 Block 13, Arion Butler’s Addition, $40,000.

Tu Johns Inc. and Eric Skoog to Ramon Inc., Lots 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17 and 18, Block 131, Denison Original Town, $230,000.

Rita Quandt and Garry Quandt to Gordon Quandt and Barbara Quandt, W1/2 NW1/4 Section 32, Charter Oak Township, $440,000.

Oscar A. Vallardares and Tammy R. Valladares to Jose Luis Rodriguez Mejia and Silvia Ana Haydee Perez Garcia, SW1/4 SW1/4 Section 23, Charter Oak Township, $18,000.

Sharon Reis to Tom B. Kohn, SE1/4 Section 34, Milford Township; SW1/4 SE1/4 Section 34, Milford Township; SE1/4 SW1/4 Section 34, Milford Township; $1,578,001.

Miguel Bautista and Mayra Prado to Santiago Lara Jimenez and Maria M. Hernandez De Lara, Lots 15 and 16 Block 87, Denison Original Town, $68,000.

Miguel A. Bautista and Mayra A. Prado to William G. Simpson, Lot 7 Block 54, Denison Original Town, $125,000.

SAMHA Foods Co. LLC to Midwest Dry Aging LLC, Lot R, Schleswig Southern Heights 2nd Addition, $10,000.

Marcelino Andrade to William Jesus Andrade Cobrarruvias, Lot 10 Block 18, Manilla Original Town.

Petersen MFG CO to Aaron Gill and Patrice Gill, SW1/4 SW1/4 Section 15, Denison Township; SE1/4 SE1/4 Section 16, Denison Township, $50,000.

Richard Meyer and Marcia Bachmann to Luis Navar, SE1/4 NE1/4 Section 10, Denison Township, $85,000.

Dudley Ullrich and Julie Ullrich to Adam Ullrich and Levi Ullrich, NE1/4 SE1/4 Section 2, Goodrich Township.

Loren I. and Shirley A. Kastner Irrevocable Trust to Cal D. Kastner and Trudi J. Andernacht, NW1/4 NW1/4 Section 15, Otter Creek Township; NW1/4 Section 32, Otter Creek Township.

Mindi Daniel and Charles J. Daniel Jr. to Mindi Daniel Trust, Mindi Daniel, Trustee, SW1/4 Section 25, Morgan Township.

Melvin Berger and Laurie Berger to Melvin Berger Revocable Trust and Laurie Berger Revocable Trust, Melvin Berger and Laurie Berger, Trustees, Lots 10, 11, 12 and 13 Block 8, Westside Original Town; N1/2 SW1/4 Section 11, Jackson Township; E1/2 NE1/4 Section 14, West Side Township.

Helen O. Siemer, Randal L. Feser, Pamela D. Feser, Philip J. Freund, Mary J. Frend and Dean Feser to Christopher Michael Hartmann, Lots 1 and 2 Block 4, Dow City Original Town, $33,500.

Wayne W. Riessen and Janene A. Riessen to Wayne W. Riessen Revocable Trust and Janene A. Riessen Revocable Trust, Wayne W. Riessen and Janene A. Riessen, Trustees, NW1/4 Section 1, Soldier Township, $1.

Joel Benjamin Requeno Nolasco and Claudia Patricia De Requeno to Jose A. Mazo and Alejandrina Lara, Lots 10, 11 and 12 Block 68, Denison Original Town, $85,000.

Sandra Grimm and Brad Grimm to Jerry Arthur Boettger, Patti K. Boettger, Neil Joseph Boettger and Julie Marie Boettger, SE1/4 NE1/4 Section 16, Goodrich Township; E1/2 SE1/4 Section 16, Goodrich Township, $500,000.

Mickael F. Berndt and Marlene Berndt to Jerry Arthur Boettger, Patti K. Boettger, Neil Joseph Boettger and Julie Marie Boettger, SE1/4 NE1/4 Section 16, Goodrich Township; E1/2 SE1/4 Section 16, Goodrich Township, $500,000.

Boss Homes & Restoration LLC to Zachary Keller and Camille Larson, Lots 2, 3 and 4 Block 26, Kiron Swanson’s 3rd Addition, $186,500.

COURT OFFICER DEEDS Luella L. Braase Estate, Jena McMinemee, Executor, to Dakota Miller, Lots 9 and 10 Block 2, Schleswig Original Town, $28,000.

Scott K. Burgess Estate, Kimberly Burgess Heithoff, Administrator, to Eric Ipsen and Wendy Ipsen, NE1/4 SE1/4 Section 15, Denison Township; SE1/4 NE1/4 Section 15, Denison Township, $1,800,000.

Scott K. Burgess Estate, Kimberly Burgess Heithoff, Administrator, to City of Denison, SE1/4 SE1/4 Section 15, Denison Township; NE1/4 SE1/4 Section 15, Denison Township; SE1/4 NE1/4 Section 15, Denison Township, $308,880.

Allen D. Schurke Estate, Karen Schurke, Executor to Karen Schurke, E1/2 SW1/4 Section 5, Milford Township; NW1/4 SW1/4 Section 5, Milford Township; SW1/4 NW1/4 Section 5, Milford Township; NE1/4 SE1/4 Section 6, Milford Township.

Glen G. Quandt Estate, Gordon G. Quandt and Garry L. Quandt, Executors, to Gordon Quandt and Garry Quandt, W/2 NW1/4 Section 32, Charter Oak Township.

Doris L. Witt Estate, Krista L. Ketcham, Executor, to Doris L. Witt Trust, Krista L. Ketcham, Trustee, S1/2 NE1/4 Section 27, Hayes Township; S1/2 NW1/4 Section 36, Iowa Township; NW1/4 Section 36, Iowa Township; N1/2 SW1/4 Section 36, Iowa Township.

Donna Groth Estate, Roger L. Groth, Executor, to Roger L. Groth, SW1/4 Section 32, Soldier Township, $540,000.

Donna Groth Estate, Roger L. Groth, Executor to Ronald Groth, Dianne Heuvelmans and Linda Groth Clark, E1/2 NE1/4 Section 21, Morgan Township; E1/2 SE1/4 Section 21, Morgan Township; W1/2 NE1/4 Section 21, Morgan Township; W1/2 SE1/4 Section 21, Morgan Township; W1/2 NE1/4 Section 28, Morgan Township.

Donna Groth Estate, Roger L. Groth, Executor to Joel Groth, Jerry Groth, David Groth and Dennis Groth, , E1/2 NE1/4 Section 21, Morgan Township; E1/2 SE1/4 Section 21, Morgan Township; W1/2 NE1/4 Section 21, Morgan Township; W1/2 SE1/4 Section 21, Morgan Township; W1/2 NE1/4 Section 28, Morgan Township.

Karen Christensen Estate, Greg Christensen, Executor, to Karen Christensen Trust, Greg Christensen and Allen Nepper, Co-Trustees, NW1/4, Section 18, Nishnabotna Township; SW1/4 Section 18, Nishnabotna Township; SE1/4 Section 7, Nishnabotna Township; E1/2 SW1/4 Section 7, Nishnabotna Township; S1/2 NE1/4 Section 13, Washington Township; N1/2 SE1/4 Section 13, Washington Township.

Shirley Ann Mattes Estate, Sylvan Mattes, Executor, to Sylvan Mattes, Tonda Bolte and Alicia Bierl, NW1/4 NE1/4 Section 12, East Boyer Township.

QUIT CLAIM DEEDS IAT 53 LLC to Brian Fink and Marcy Fink, Lot 7 Block 3, Denison Oak Park Addition, $650.

Pamela J. Jensen and Randy A. Jensen to Randy Jensen and Pamela J. Jensen, Lots 1, 2 and 5 Block 6, Schleswig Original Town; Section 19, Otter Creek Township.

Kenneth Brink and Patricia Brink to John A. Wendt, Lot 6 Block 1, Arion Original Town.

Crawford County, Iowa, to Faylene M. Paulsen, Lots 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 25 Block 2, Kenwood Original Town; Block 1, Kenwood Original Town; Lots 10, 11, 14, 15 and 19 Block 3, Kenwood Original Town; Lot 6 Block 1, Kenwood Original Town; Block 4, Kenwood Original Town.

Crawford County, Iowa, to DeWayne Krueger, Lots 6, 10, 11 and 15 Block 2, Kenwood Original Town; Lots 11, 12, 13 and 14, Kenwood Original Town; Block 2, Kenwood Original Town.

Crawford County, Iowa to Debra Crilly and Raymond Crilly, Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 Block 2, Kenwood Original Town.

Eugene J. Venner, Ronald E. Venner, Janet H. Fuchs. Janet H. Venner and Doyle Fuchs to Eugene J. Venner and Ronald E. Venner, NE1/4 SW1/4 Section 2, Iowa Township; SE/14 SW1/4 Section 2, Iowa Township.

Ronald E. Venner to Ronald E. Venner Trust, Ronald E. Venner, Trustee, NE1/4 SW1/4 Section 2, Iowa Township; SE1/4 SW1/4 Section 2, Iowa Township.

Eugene J. Venner to Eugene J. Venner Trust, Eugene J. Venner, Trustee, NE1/4 SW1/4 Section 2, Iowa Township; SE1/4 SW1/4 Section 2, Iowa Township.

Alan R. Kuhlmann and Linda L. Kuhlmann to Kuhlmann Family Revocable Trust, Alan R. Kuhlmann and Linda L. Kuhlmann, Co-Trustees, Lots 8 and 9 Bock 13, Charter Oak Original Town.

Alan R. Kuhlmann and Linda L. Kuhlmann to Kuhlmann Family Revocable Trust, Alan R. Kuhlmann and Linda L. Kuhlmann, Co-Trustees, NW1/4 Lot 12, Willow Township; NE1/4 Section 12, Willow Township; W1/2 SW1/4 Section 1, Willow Township.

Norbert Kasperbauer Trust, Mary Ann Kasperbauer, Trustee, to Norbert Kasperbauer Family Trust, Mary Ann Kasperbauer, Trustee, Lot 33 Block 69, Denison Original Town; NE1/4 Section 27, East Boyer Township; SE1/4 NW1/4 Section 27, East Boyer Township; W1/2 NE1/4 Section 18, East Boyer Township; SE1/4 NE1/4 Section 18, East Boyer Township; SW1/4 Section 36, East Boyer Township; E1/2 E1/2 SW1/4, Section 36, East Boyer Township; SE1/4 Section 36, East Boyer Township; Lots 3 and 4, Manilla Meehan’s Addition.

Shirley E. Sunderman to Sunderman Family Trust, Cynthia Naberhaus, David Sunderman and Sheryl Sunderman, Trustees, E1/2 SW1/4 Section 10, Nishnabotna Township; S1/2 NW1/4 Section 10, Nishnabotna Township.

Stephanie Ballantine to The Stephanie Ballantine Revocable Trust, Stephanie Ballantine, Trustee, N1/2 NW1/4 NW1/4 Section 16, Stockholm Township, $1.

Nicole Lynn Renze to Bradley James Renze, S1/2 SE1/4 Section 22, Iowa Township; S1/2 S1/2 S1/2 N1/2 SE1/4 Section 22, Iowa Township; N1/2 NW1/4 Section 16, Iowa Township; SE1/4 SW1/4 Section 22, Iowa Township; E1/2 NE1/4 Section 21, Iowa Township.

Thomas Castillo and Integrity Investment REO Holdings LLC to City of Charter Oak, Lots 4 and 5 Block 6, Charter Oak Weed’s Addition.

Ted Baccam and Dukester Properties LLC to Ted Bacccam and Nancy Baccam, Lot 1 Block 109 Denison Original Town.

MISCELLANEOUS DEEDS

Frank Hawley Revocable Trust, Erica L. Wagner, Gregory F. Hawley and Janelle R. Patterson, Co-Trustees, to Elizabeth P. Hawley Revocable Trust, Gregory F. Hawley, Erica L. Wagner and Janelle R. Patterson, Co-Trustees, SW1/4 NE1/4 Section 14, Milford Township; NW1/4 NE1/4 Section 14, Milford Township; W1/2 SW1/4 Section 15, Milford Township; S1/2 SW1/4 Section 15, Goodrich Township.

CONTRACTS

David E. Gray and Cindy L. Gray to Dan C. Guthrie II and Katie M. Guthrie, Block 13, Deloit Western Town Lot Addition, $1,000,000.

Richard Meyer and Marcia Bachmann to Luis Navar and Guadalupe Navar, SE1/4 NE1/4 Section 10, Denison Township, $30,000.