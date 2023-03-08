February 24-March 2
WARRANTY DEEDS
Jeison Antonio Escalante Salazar to Juan Carolos Campos and Maria Ester Mendoza, Lot 2 Block 141, Denison Original Town; $122,000.
Jeffrey F. Krohnke to Jeffrey F. Krohnke Trust, Jeffrey F. Krohnke, Trustee, NW1/4 NW1/4 Section 23, Morgan Township.
Christopher Kim Harm Revocable Trust, Christopher Kim Harm, Trustee, to DENCO-B LTD, E1/2 NE1/4 Section 15, Hanover Township; W1/2 NW1/4 Section 14, Hanover Township; NW1/4 SW1/4 Section 14, Hanover Township; $2,130,000.
Tongxia Wang to Francisco Eduardo Hernandez Espinoza, Lot 2, Schleswig Southern Heights 2nd Addition; $170,000
Jeffrey F. Krohnke to Krohnke Development LLC, SE1/4 Section 1, Denison Township; SE1/4 NE1/4 Section 1, Denison Township; W1/2 NE1/4 Section 1, Denison Township; SE1/4 NW1/4 Section 1, Denison Township; SW1/4 NE1/4 Section 1, Denison Township.
The Declaration of Trust of Joel P. Leenaars, Gail E. Friend, Trustee, to Lowell H. Livingston III, W1/2 NE1/4 Section 3, Soldier Township.
Jane M. Erickson and Roger L. Erickson to Michael F. Barry and Georgetta K. Barry, NW1/2 SE1/4 Section 33, Nishnabotna Township, $120,000.
KAJA LLC to Brew Oil LLC, SE1/4 Section 10, Denison Township; SW1/4 Section 11, Denison Township, $200,000.
QUIT CLAIM DEEDS
Kristin Marie Backhaus to Rodney Allen Backhaus, NW1/4 NW1/4 Section 32, Hayes Township; NW1/4 Section 32, Hayes Township; W1/2 NW1/4 Section 32, Hayes Township; NE1/4 NW1/4 Section 32, Hayes Township; N1/2 NE1/4 Section 32, Hayes Township; SW1/4 Section 23, Hayes Township; NE1/4 SE1/4 Section 26, West Side Township; NE1/4 SE1/4 SE1/4 Section 26, West Side Township; SE1/4 SE1/4 SE1/4 Section 26, West Side Township; NE1/4 Section 10, Hayes Township; NE1/4 SW1/4 Section 22, Hayes Township; S1/2 SW1/4 Section 22, Hayes Township; SE1/4 Section 22, Hayes Township; NW1/4 SW1/4 Section 22, Hayes Township; N1/2 SW1/4 Section 22, Hayes Township; NE1/4 Section 22, Hayes Township; $1.
Francisco Eduardo Hernandez Espinoza to H&S Services LLC, Lot 2, Schleswig Southern Heights 2nd Addition; Lot 5 Block 4, Schleswig Original Town, $1.
CONTRACTS
McCollough 5 LLC to Bret Steven Hinners, SW1/4 SW1/4 Section 35, Milford Township; $200,000.