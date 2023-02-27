February 17-23, 2023
Warranty Deeds
Mary Lee Hay Revocable Trust, Arvest Bank as Trustee, to Jerry D. Backhaus and Carla M. Backhaus, S1/2 SE1/4 Section 7, Hayes Township, E1/2 SW1/4 Section 7, Hayes Township.
Richard M. Staley and Julie A. Staley to Richard M. Staley and Julie A. Staley, E1/2 SE1/4 Section 1, Willow Township; $1.
Quit Claim Deed
Steven F. Garrett and Debra M. Garrett to Steve F. Garrett and Debra M. Garrett, NW1/4 Section 13, Soldier Township; $1.
Contract
Terry Evers and Judy K. Evers, to Brian Evers and Rachel Evers, E1/2 SE1/4 Section 19, Milford Township; SE1/4 SW1/4 Section 19, Milford Township; SW1/4 SE1/4 Section 19, Milford Township; $1,230,477.75.