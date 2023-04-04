March 17-March 30

Warranty Deeds

Terry Argotsinger and Barbara Argotsinger to Terry A. Argotsinger and Barbara R. Argotsinger, NE1/4 NW1/4 Section 9, Goodrich Township; W1/2 SE1/4 Section 9, Goodrich Township; N1/2 NW1/4 Section 18, Milford Township; S1/2 NW1/4 Section 18, Milford Township; SW1/4 SW1/4 Section 7, Milford Township; SW1/4 NW1/4 Section 8, Milford Township; NW1/4 NW1/4 Section 18, Milford Township.

Elkie Lansink, Kent Lansink, Pamala McNutt, Mark McNutt, Kathy Gessman and Dave Voss to Austin C. Lansink, Lots 2 and 3, Manilla Gruhn’s Addition; $50,000.

Dean Argotsinger and Beth Argotsinger to Dean Argotsinger and Beth Argotsinger, NW1/4 Section 25, Goodrich Township; NE1/4 Section 26, Goodrich Township; SE1/4 Section 26, Goodrich Township; SE1/4 Section 23, Goodrich Township.

Terry Argotsinger and Barbara Argotsinger to Terry A. Argotsinger and Barbara R. Argotsinger, NE1/4 SW1/4 Section 9, Goodrich Township; W1/2 SE1/4 Section 9, Goodrich Township; N1/2 NW1/4 Section 18, Milford Township; S1/2 NW1/4 Section 18, Milford Township; S1/2 NW1/4 Section 18, Milford Township; SW1/4 SW1/4 Section 7, Milford Township; SW1/4 SW1/4 Section 7, Milford Township; NW1/4 NW1/4 Section 18, Milford Township.

Morris E. Morrill and Jodie M. Morrill Joint Revocable Trust, Morris E. Morrill and Jodie M. Morrill, Trustees, to Arkfeld Brothers, NE1/4 SE1/4 Section 27, Washington Township; SE1/4 SE1/4 Section 27, Washington Township; $789,000.

Robert M. Ehlers and Pamella J. Ehlers to Empire Land Holdings LLC, W1/2 NW1/4 Section 12, Boyer Township; NW1/4 Section 12, Boyer Township; $658,590.

Robert Ehlers and Pamella J. Ehlers, Empire Land Holdings LLC, SW1/4 Section 1, Boyer Township; $472,230.

Austin C. Lansink and Abagail Lansink to Brenda Crouch, Lots 2 and 3, Manilla Gruhn’s Addition; $120,000.

Beth Young and Tiffany Young to Anali Magana Ahumada, Lot 83, Denison Purdy Hills Addition; $200,000.

Lana Henningsen to Seth Andrew David Young and Tiffany Lou Young, Lot 87, Denison Ridgeway 6th Addition; $334,900.

IAT 106 LLC to Javier Garcia Sanchez, Lot 8 Block 6, Charter Oak Original Town; $10,000.

Dudley Ullrich and Julie Ullrich to Dudley Donald Ullrich Revocable Trust, Adam Ullrich and Levi Ullrich, Trustees, W1/2 NW1/4 Section 9, Otter Creek Township.

Dudley Ullrich and Julie Ullrich to Adam Ullrich and Levi Ullrich, Lots 5 and 6, Denison Brummer Estate Addition; SE1/4 Section 34, Otter Creek Township; NW1/4 Section 2, Goodrich Township; W1/2 NE1/4 Section 2, Goodrich Township; NW1/4 NW1/4 Section 1, Goodrich Township; SW1/4 NW1/4 Section 1, Goodrich Township; NE1/4 NE1/4 Section 2, Goodrich Township; SE1/4 NE1/4 Section 2, Goodrich Township; NE1/4 SE1/4 Section 2, Goodrich Township.

Dudley Ullrich and Julie Ullrich to Sara M. Roeder, NW1/4 Section 36, Otter Creek Township; W1/2 NE1/4 Section 36, Otter Creek Township; SE1/4 Section 36, Otter Creek Township; NW1/4 NE1/4 Section 1, Otter Creek Township; NE1/4 NW1/4 Section 1, Otter Creek Township.

Catherine K. Bubke and Tommy Lee Bubbke to Kelly Wessel and Darren Wessel, Lot 2 Block 39, Schleswig Original Town.

Joseph M. Caldwell and Suzanne T. Caldwell to Nolan D. Staley and Kayla M. Staley, NW/14 NW1/4 Section 36, Charter Oak Township.

Vetter Farms LTC to Gary Vetter and Jane Vetter, SE1/4 NW1/4 Section 24, West Side Township; NE1/4 SW1/4 Section 24, West Side Township; $68,000.

Court Officer Deeds

Wendell Argotsinger Estate, Dean Argotsinger, Executor, to Dean Argotsinger, NW1/4 Section 25, Goodrich Township; NE1/4 Section 26, Goodrich Township; SE1/4 Section 26, Goodrich Township; SE1/4 Section 23, Goodrich Township.

Wendell Argotsinger Estate, Dean Argotsinger, Executor, to Terry Argotsinger, NW1/4 SW1/4 Section 9, Goodrich Township; W1/2 SE1/4 Section 9, Goodrich Township; N1/2 NW1/4 Section 18, Milford Township; S1/2 NW1/4 Section 18, Milford Township; SW1/4 SW1/4 Section 7, Milford Township; SW1/4 NW1/4 Section 8, Milford Township; NW1/4 NW1/4 Section 18, Milford Township.

Ethel Mae Bockelman Estate, Mark Bockelman, Executor, to Darin Schau and Regina Schau, Lots 11 and 12, Block 117, Unit B, Denison Original Town; $127,000.

Contracts

Raymond G Harre, Barbara Harre, Mary Jean Bogs, Timothy Bogs, Kathleen P. Strange, Kathleen P. Harre and Harold J. Strange to Patrick Putnam and Donna Putnam, SE1/4 SW1/4 Section 34, Paradise Township; NE1/4 NW1/4 Section 3, Union Township; $200,000.

Darlene Ogren Trust, Larry Aldag, Trustee, to Gage Ortwine, Lot 1 Block 1, Kiron Original Town; $33,000.

Quit Claim Deeds

Jody Wright and Tom Wright to Vincent Holihan, NE1/4 NW1/4 Section 19, Milford Township.

Vincent Holihan and Patty Holihan to Jody Wright, NE1/4 NW1/4 Section 19, Milford Township.

Craig M. Stairs and Jayne M. Stairs to Craig M. Stairs and Jayne M. Stairs Trust, Craig M. Stairs and Jayne M. Stairs, Trustees, NE1/4 Section 13, West Side Township; $1.

Tara Safarian and Jordan Safarian to Jordan Safarian, Lot 5 Block 30, Schleswig Original Town.

Winslow E. Ruppel and Peggy K. Ruppel to Peggy K. Ruppel & Winslow E. Ruppel Revocable Trust, Peggy K. Ruppel and Winslow E. Ruppel, Trustees, S1/2 SE1/4 Section 20, Jackson Township; E1/2 SW1/4 Section 20, Jackson Township.

Paul E. Gilmore and Yolanda L. Gilmore to Paul E. Gilmore and Yolanda L. Gilmore Family Trust, NE1/4 NW1/4 Section 21, Boyer Township; SW1/4 NE1/4 Section 21, Boyer Township; E1/2 SE1/4 NE1/4 Section 21, Boyer Township; NW1/4 NE1/4 Section 21, Boyer Township; SE1/4 NW1/4 Section 21, Boyer Township; W1/2 NE1/4 NE1/4 Section 21, Boyer Township; $1.

State Tax Lien

Iowa Department of Revenue to Mark Stansberry, $1,753.36.

Federal Tax Lien