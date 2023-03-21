Warranty Deeds
Joan Reinking to Joan Reinking Revocable Trust, Joan Reinking, Trustee, NW1/4 Section 6, Milford Township; N1/2 SW1/4 Section 6, Milford Township; $1.
Troy Mohr and Karri Mohr to Cody Chapman, NE1/4 Section 26, Nishnabotna Township; $1.
Jeffrey Fineran and Kimberly Fineran to Zachary E. Rasmussen, Heather L. Rasmussen and Roger E. Rasmussen, Lots 4 and 5 Block 29, Manilla Original Town, $105,000.
Salvador Duenas and Yaneri Duenas to Lidia Barajas and Miguel Hernandez, Lots 11 and 12 Block 111, Denison Original Town; $195,000.
Kip R. Malone to Larry Herrig, Lots 5 and 6 Block 121, Denison Original Town; $38,000.
Frederick J. Dirksen and Fanchon M. Dirksen to Frederick J. Dirksen Revocable Trust and Fanchon M. Dirksen, Revocable Trust, Frederick J. Dirksen and Fanchon M. Dirkson, Trustees, W1/2 NE1/4 Block 5, Soldier Township; W1/2 W1/2 E1/2 NE1/4 Section 5, Soldier Township; $1.
Rogue 22 LLC to Daniel W. Becker, Lots 5 and 6 Block 8, Ricketts Original Town; $13,000.
SFAM RE LLC to Full Cup Properties LLC, Lots 4 and 5 Block 135, Denison Original Town; $1,140,000.
Emilio Espino Ruiz to Nancy Jazmin Villa Vega, Lots 10 and 11, Denison Original Town; $70,000.
David J. Morrison and Mary C. Morrison Revocable Trust, David J. Morrison and Mary C. Morrison, Trustees, to Mark A. Ragaller and Denise A. Ragaller, S1/2 SW1/4 Section 22, Westside Township; $1,145,500.
Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to Secretary of Veterans Affairs.
March 10-16
Quit Claim Deeds
Candace Stobbe to Ten Pins LLC, Lots 7 and 8 Block 7, Manilla Original Town; $1.
James Henschen and Peggy Sue Henschen to Henschen Properties LLC, Lot 7 Block 7, Charter Oak Harrison Addition; Lot 4 Block 15, Charter Oak Original Town; $1.
Delores Holihan Estate, Jody Wright, Executor, to Jody Wright, NW1/4 NW1/4 Section 19, Milford Township; NE1/4 NW1/4 Section 19, Milford Township; NE1/4 SE1/4 NW1/4 SE1/4 Section 7, Milford Township; SW1/4 SE1/4 Section 7, Milford Township; SE1/4 SE1/4 Section 7, Milford Township; NW1/4 NW1/4 SW1/4 Section 8, Milford Township; SW1/4 NW1/4 Section 8, Milford Township; W1/2, SW1/4 NW1/4 SW1/4 Section 8, Milford Township; NE1/4 SE1/4 Section 7, Milford Township; N1/2 NE1/4 SE1/4 Section 7, Milford Township; NE1/4 SE1/4 Section 7, Milford Township; S1/2 SE1/4 NE1/4 Section 7, Milford Township; SE1/4 NE 1/4 Section 7, Milford Township.
Delores Holihan Estate, Jody Wright, Executor, to Vincent Holihan, NE1/4 NW1/4 SW1/4 Section 18, Milford Township; SW1/4 SW1/4 Section 18, Milford Township; SE1/4 SW1/4 Section 18, Milford Township; NE1/4 NW1/4 Section 19, Milford Township; SE1/4 SE1/4 Section 18, Milford Township; S1/2 NE1/4 SE1/4 Section 18, Milford Township; NE1/4 NE1/4 Section 19, Milford Township; NW1/4 SW1/4 Section 17, Milford Township; S1/2 SW1/4 Section 17, Milford Township.